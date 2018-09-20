Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades - A 5.64% Yielder With A Potential Hedging Reaction

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The current market conditions are severe for the fixed income instruments. The affected group includes the municipal sector, as well. Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) went down, driven by the pressure of the rising yields.

The situation around the interest rates is important for the municipal bond CEFs. Fixed income instruments can be divided into several types. For instance, Munis are interest-sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high-yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, they have less chance of default and provide some downside protection in a recessionary environment

Combining all of the factors, we form a landscape that we may anticipate even lower prices in the municipal bond CEF sector. For a long-term-oriented investor, this will be a gift because the sector will provide many statistical and fundamental opportunities for potential "Buy" candidates. Of course, it is always a good idea to have a potential hedging reaction in case of unexpected events.

The municipal closed-end fund that I am interested in is the BlackRock Munienhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN). Here, we can combine its Z-score of -1.00 point with a discount of 10%. The current dividend is $0.0480 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 5.07% and the current yield on price is 5.64%. Both of them are above the average for the sector.

My first task will be to review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc.’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

The fund has positive UNII balance per share of $0.0533 and a positive coverage ratio of 102.3%. From the effective leverage perspective, the fund's leverage is close to the average of the sector. The average leverage for the sector is 35.3% and the effective leverage of BlackRock Munienhanced Fund is 37.92%.

The investments with a rating of "AA" are 39.18% of the total portfolio. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 100.71%. The number of holdings in the portfolio is 329, and "Transportation" and "Health" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Another important factor why I chose this fund is the hedging reaction that we have in the face of the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF). One of the funds with the highest Z-scores in the sector.

Below you can find the comparison of these funds to the rest of the national Munis.

Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation and the chart below proves it.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, MEN can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio and MYF can be used as a hedging reaction.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/15/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

