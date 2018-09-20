This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock is overvalued some, but should a correction knock 10% or so off of the stock price, investors should pounce. Roper Technologies will be a strong wealth generator in the years to come.

The dividend has grown by leaps and bounds, yet the payout ratio remains at less than 15% of cash flow.

Sometimes in business, one of the most lucrative business models is to specialize in something, or to service a niche market. The exclusivity or rarity of your services allows for you to charge a premium, or isolate yourself from a degree of competition. Today's dividend champion spotlight Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) does just that. It is also new to the dividend champions list with 25 years of consecutive dividend raises. Despite generating monster annual returns of more than 17% per year over the past two decades, this stock is tragically under followed by retail investors - who own less than 3% of outstanding shares (the other 97% is held by institutions and insiders). We dive into Roper's business, and explore why retail investors should carve out a spot on their watch list for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies is headquartered in Sarasota, FL. Roper designs and sells engineered solutions for niche markets and applications. These can be both software and hardware based, or a combination. The company is broken up into four segments: RF& Software, Medical, Industrial Tech, and Energy. The company does more than $4 billion in annual revenues.

source: Roper Technologies, Inc.

Financial Performance

source: Ycharts

Roper has seen strong growth over the past decade. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 8.16%, and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 13.36%. Despite playing in markets potentially sensitive to economic volatility such as energy and industrial tech, the company has remained quite consistent. Serving specialty and niche needs offers a wider moat to Roper than what general industrial businesses may achieve.

Diving into the financials of Roper Technologies, the first place I visit is Roper's profitability and cash generation metrics. I want to invest in companies that are consistently profitable, and that generate a lot of free cash flow. I measure this by studying operating margins and Roper's conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. The operating margins should either be consistent, or expanding. Roper should also be converting at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow.

source: Ycharts

Roper really excels here. Not only are operating margins aggressively expanding, but the company is becoming increasingly cash generative as well. Roper is currently turning more than $0.25 of every revenue dollar into free cash flow. This gives the company a ton of financial flexibility to raise its dividend, and to stockpile cash for acquisitions. Cash flow is also fairly stable, as approximately half of Roper's annual revenues are reoccurring.

The next metric we want to check is Roper's cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric essentially gauges management's ability to turn its resources into cash flow. It's also a good indicator of a competitive "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically very profitable and non capital intensive.

source: Ycharts

I typically look for this metric to come in at the low teens or higher, and we see that Roper just misses that benchmark. The company has demonstrated an ability to perform at that level, but it has seen a downtrend in the CROCI. The company has spent money on numerous acquisitions over the past several years, headlined by its $2.8 billion deal for Deltek in 2016. The company generates a ton of cash, which it frequently uses on bolt-on acquisitions. Acquisitions are often done at premiums, so it makes sense that this rate has taken a hit. I don't believe that it indicates any weakness in Roper's business model.

source: Ycharts

The last place we stop in the financials, is the balance sheet. Roper Technologies is currently carrying just under $4.5 billion in net long term debt. This leverages the company at 3.17X EBITDA, which is above my "warning sign" threshold of 2.50X EBITDA. I would normally be concerned about this, but I am not with Roper. Roper Technologies is very asset light, and currently going after frequent acquisitions for growth. The company's high profit margins and cash flow metrics combined with a very low dividend expenditure (more on that in a minute) give the company tons of excess cash to pay this down when it choses to.

Dividend Outlook

As we mentioned above, Roper Technologies is brand new to the dividend champion club. The company has raised its dividend for 25 years and counting. The dividend is paid quarterly, totaling an annual payout to shareholders of $1.65 per share. The dividend yields a tiny 0.53% yield, making it a virtual non-starter for investors who are looking for dividend income as their top priority.

source: Ycharts

The dividend's yield has remained low due to continual share price appreciation, but the dividend is growing. The dividend has grown at a 10 year CAGR of 18.3%, which is obviously fantastic. Despite these massive raises, the cash payout ratio remains in the low teens. This is a testament to the growth that Roper Technologies' free cash flows have seen over the years. With such a low payout ratio, the dividend has virtually no growth restrictions on the horizon. I would expect the dividend to continue growing at a rate in the low-mid teens for the next decade or so. The company is focused on growing its business right now, but the dividend payout is so low in respect to cash flow, that even continued 13-15% raises are unlikely to leave a mark on cash flow.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Roper Technologies is in a definite growth phase. Management has built an effective free cash flow engine that continues to feed the company with growth. The business generates these strong cash flows, and uses them to acquire smaller, bolt-on companies that fit its criteria (high margin, light on capital, cash producing, niche markets). Each acquisition only adds to Roper's free cash flow, which simply fuels the next acquisition.

Acquisitions have been active since 2011, but have really picked up since 2015, and will continue. Management has indicated that it plans to deploy an additional $7 billion over the next four years. While there is always execution risk present, the company has built a solid track record with overall profitability expanding over the past several years.

source: Roper Technologies, Inc.

The company also faces opportunities in foreign markets. Approximately 20% of the company's revenues are generated in non-US markets, and about 12% of revenues are generated by exports to non-US markets. The business (especially considering the company's favoritism for acquisitions) has the resources to expand more aggressively outside the US if it chooses.

Despite its aggressive growth tactics, the company doesn't have an major, immediate, glaring risk flags that I can see from the surface. The company did see earnings decline during the great recession a decade ago, but only to a 16% extent - not at all bad considering the company's presence in energy and industrial markets. Roper's engineered solutions and diverse presence in various industries offer it some isolation from general industry downturns.

The company's debt load does need to be monitored. Although the company generates piles of cash, I wouldn't want to see the debt load climb too much higher from where it is now.

Valuation

A company that issues double digit dividend raises, and generates mountains of free cash flow is going to be popular with the market. Roper Technologies is no exception, trading near 52 week highs at $308 per share. Analysts are projecting Roper to earning approximately $11.52 per share this year. This puts shares at a steep earnings multiple of 26.7X earnings. This is an 11% premium to its 10 year median average earnings multiple of 24X. This premium is simply a result of a great stock being heated up by a bull market.

We check this against the free cash flow yield. The free cash flow yield is great because while earnings can be impacted by different variables, free cash flow can be an organic measure on a company's performance. Cash ultimately fuels a company, so I find that free cash flow makes a great valuation tool. By maximizing the free cash flow we as investors receive per dollar invested, we set ourselves up for strong investment returns.

source: Ycharts

We can see that Roper Technologies' yield on free cash flow has steadily declined throughout the decade as the stock has appreciated. This indicates that the share price has grown at a higher pace than the company's growth of free cash flow. I typically look for a yield in the high single digits to indicate value, but that is almost impossible to find in a bull market with quality companies.

Given a combination of factors, the stock is a tad overvalued. Trading near a 52 week high, a decade low FCF yield, in a late stage bull market, and with analysts projecting growth to slightly decelerate over the next five years, I would hold off on buying shares here. I wouldn't get cute though. An earnings multiple of 24-25X for long term investors will work out very well. This would put a target price of about $278 - $289 on the stock. The stock has traded a lower levels than this just in the past year.

Wrapping Up

There is a lot to like with Roper Technologies as an investment. The company is one of the strongest cash flow generators that I have come across in some time. Despite crushing the market over the past two decades, not many outside of institutions and board members own it, or even probably know about it.

Management has a clear growth plan, that it is fueling with its robust cash flow. The debt is higher than I would typically like, but Roper is very "light", not requiring much capital to operate. This allows for Roper to get away with a slightly higher leveraged balance sheet.

The stock is overvalued, but that is to be expected in this market, given the quality of the business. I personally plan to own this stock at some point, it sits on my personal watch list. It wouldn't be a bad idea to add it to yours.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.