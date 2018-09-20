Arco Platform IPO: Expensive At 6.45x Forward Sales

ARCE is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The rights of shareholders are less significant in Cayman than in the United States, which is not ideal.

With that, the educational group has several issues that investors will not appreciate. Firstly, the shares are expensive at 6.45x forward sales. Other competitors are trading at much lower valuations. In addition, the company has two types of shares and it was incorporated in Cayman Islands.

The underwriters working on this deal are very relevant. The company hired the biggest names on Wall Street, which the market will appreciate. Take a look at the following list:

Business

Founded in 2004 and later incorporated in Cayman Islands, Arco Platform (ARCE) is a large educational group with 1,140 partner schools. The company provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled applications to offer educational contents to K-12 private schools in Brazil.

Arco Platform signs three years contracts with private schools, under which ARCE provides contents in both printed and digital form. With that, the amount of revenues is directly driven by the amount of students consulting the materials of ARCE. The services offered by the company should be really appreciated by the schools since the annual retention rate in 2016 and 2017 was equal to 95%.

The company has been growing at a large pace since it was founded in 2004. Growth in the number of enrolled students has been larger than 26% y/y in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Take a look at the chart below for further details:

How is the company growing at such a large pace? First of all, ARCE seems to provide high quality contents. Bear in mind that in 2017, according to the Brazilian National Entrance Exam, 16% of the schools working with ARCE were one of the top three schools of their respective cities. Additionally, the target market for ARCE is very large. Oliver Wyman notes that as of April 2018, the total market size was equal to $2.93 billion in sales. ARCE receives only 2.0% of this market size, thus there is a lot of place for revenue improvement.

Employees Growth And Large Facilities

The number of employees is also another clear feature indicating explosive business growth. In 2017, the number of employees increased by 37.3% y/y to 828 employees.

Additionally, the facilities seem that of a very large company. It leases a 265 square meters office in São Paulo and a 5,869 square meters office in Fortaleza among other facilities.

53% y/y Revenue Growth With Small Amount of Fixed Assets

With 36% y/y and 53% y/y revenue growth in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the revenue growth has shown that ARCE knows very well how to capitalize its business expansion. In addition, in 2017, the margins seem large and the company is profitable. With revenues of $63.4 million in 2017, the gross profit was equal to $48.2 million, and the net income was $11.3 million. The image below provides further details on the income statement:

With an asset/liability ratio of 3.4x and almost no financial debt, the financial situation seems very beneficial:

In addition, the balance sheet does not show a lot of fixed assets, which seems ideal. In order to conduct this business model, capex is not necessary. The schools signing contracts with ARCE are responsible for the investment in capex. With $103.4 million in assets, $30.3 million are current assets, and 43% of the total amount of assets are intangible assets. Take a look at it in the image below:

With that, the investors should get to know that the amount of goodwill, trademarks and other intangibles acquired seem substantial on this name, which may be a serious risk. As of June 30, 2018, goodwill comprised of 44% of the total amount of intangibles, and educational systems represented only 18%. The amount of acquired trademarks, copyrights and customer relationships seem also a bit worrying. Take into account that if these intangibles are impaired, the share price could decline sharply.

As said, the financial risk on ARCE seems small, which is beneficial. The total amount of financial debt is equal to approximately $13.44 million, which represents only 3.3% of the total amount of assets:

Additionally, total amount of contractual obligations is also very small. ARCE will not have issues to pay them. Including operating leases and accounts payable to selling shareholders, its total value equals $20.11 million (R$83.13 million):

In 2017, the Adjusted EBITDA was $23.6 million, and free cash flow was $13.3 million, which seems sufficient to pay the future obligations.

Use of Proceeds: Future Acquisitions

With positive EBITDA and free cash flow, ARCE does not seem to need additional financing. Investors may be wondering why the company is organizing an IPO. That’s the most interesting feature of this name. ARCE wants the money to finance future acquisitions:

“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund future acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.” Source: Prospectus

Taking into account this M&A aggressive strategy, the market should be expecting further revenue and business growth in the near future. Investors will appreciate this fact.

Capitalization and Valuation

Assuming 48.59 million shares at $16.5, the market capital is equal to $801 million. With cash of $169.0 million from the IPO and debt of $13.44 million, the expected enterprise value equals $645 million.

With revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2018 equal to $50.6 million and $63.4 million in 2017, assuming 2018 forward revenues of $100 million seems reasonable. Taking into account this figure, the EV/ Forward Revenues equals 6.45x forward sales, which seems quite expensive. In addition, assuming 2018 forward EBITDA of $38 million, the EV/ Forward EBITDA equals 16.97x.

Other competitors of similar size trade at lower valuations. K12, Inc. (LRN), with a market capitalization of $679 million and gross profit margin of 35.67%, trades at 0.48x sales and 4.14x EBITDA. American Public Education, Inc. (APEI), with a market capitalization of $537 million and gross profit margin of 55.14%, trades at 1.7x sales and 9.3x EBITDA. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU), from China, with gross profit margin of 56.46%, trades at 4.86x. Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP), also from China, with gross profit margin of 82.05%, trades at 6.99x sales .

Analysis Of Shareholders And Jurisdiction

It is not very beneficial that small amount of institutional investors decided to acquire shares of ARCE. Additionally, the fact that the company has two types of shares will not be appreciated by the market. The equity structure was generated so that insiders maintain the control of ARCE. Directors of the company will control, after the IPO, 92% of the total voting power. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Public shareholders will have 22.9% of economic interest in ARCE, but will have only 3.7% of the total voting power. Many investors will not like this fact, which could be very relevant if another company wants to acquire ARCE:

With the company being incorporated in the Cayman Islands, there are several risks to note. First of all, investors should know that their rights will not be as significant as in the United States. Additionally, judges in the United States will not be able to act against the Board of Directors as the jurisdiction is that of the Cayman Islands. Institutional investors in the United States may not appreciate this feature.

Conclusion

ARCE owns an impressive business model growing at incredible rates, and also cash flow is profitable. With that, the only issue on this name is the price paid for the shares and the fact that ARCE is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Assuming 2018 forward revenues of $100 million, the EV/ Forward Sales ratio equals 6.45x, which seems too much. Other competitors are not trading so high with better gross profit margin than that of ARCE. The stock is not a buy at this price. Finally, investors may not appreciate the incorporation in Cayman for several reasons. First of all, American judges may not be able to act against the Board of Directors. In addition, the rights of shareholders are less significant in Cayman than in the United States, which is not ideal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.