Amazon May Have A Vestager Problem

Vestager is the European commissioner who gave Apple a fine of €13B and took on Google and Amazon before.

Introduction

It was just a short news flash, like we all get so much from this wonderful platform. The title was EU regulators looking into Amazon's use of merchant data.

The EU antitrust regulators are scrutinizing Amazon’s (AMZN) use of third-party merchants' data. Just as in a few earlier high-profile cases, this preliminary investigation is done under the auspices of Margrethe Vestager, the Danish European Commission member for Competition. Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and even Amazon itself can witness that she is a lady to be prepared for, as she turns around every stone to uncover malpractices by big companies.

The grounds of the case

The ground for the case lies in Amazon's third-party service. Merchants that use that service sell their goods on Amazon's platform. Margrethe Vestager claims that Amazon uses the data it collects from these merchants to start competing with them. In this way Amazon uses its monopoly for online sales to get an even bigger monopoly by using the data to boost its own sales, basically.

There is no formal case yet, but merchants have received questionnaires to get more information about the practices of Amazon. These questionnaires are expected to be back over the next two months or so and then further steps can be taken.

Is there reason to investigate?

I am an Amazon shareholder, but I really think there is something wrong. I have pointed out before. If I were to sell anything, I would never want to do it on Amazon as a third-party seller. You can hear me talking about this in Behind the Idea, the excellent podcast of SA editors Daniel Shvartsman and Mike Taylor. In episode 26, about Shopify (SHOP) I already mention the fact that Amazon uses the data it collects from its own users. (You can listen to Behind the Idea on Apple iTunes or Soundcloud as well.) What is important for this article is between minute 14 and 18. It is one of the reasons why I am bullish on Shopify and it is part of my Potential Multibaggers Portfolio.

What I say in the episode is that with Shopify you can keep control over your shop. But Amazon is not just a third party seller (3P) but also a first party seller (1P), which means that Amazon itself acts as an enormous seller on its own platform. If Amazon sees that a certain product, often a niche product, becomes successful, it can start selling that same product or even make its own branded product. And because they are such a behemoth, Amazon is able to undercut your price. That leads to cratering sales for the little guy that had a successful shop for a little while.

Shopify doesn't have that double hat on. It is there just to sell you the platform to make your shop on and help you with everything from design over delivery to invoices and payments. Sure, you can still integrate it with Amazon if you want, but you don't have to.

That Amazon uses the data of its merchants to target certain audiences, is less of a problem in my opinion, but it could be an extra argument for the Danish pit bull of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager.

Margrethe Vestager, the rich world’s most powerful trustbuster

Margrethe Vestager is a Danish politician. She was called 'the rich world’s most powerful trustbuster' by The Economist in 2017. In the same article, she is introduced with the first, well-written sentence of the article:

Even her enemies admire the bloody-mindedness of Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner in charge of competition policy.

In 2014 Vestager got in charge of the European competition policy. In the hearings, Vestager said she preferred settlements before they came to her. What she didn't say is that if they do come to her, she is relentless.

Google was the first victim of her readiness to fight. It was a case she had inherited from her predecessor Almunia. But where he wanted to settle, she pushed on. She soon opened cases against Apple, Starbucks (SBUX), Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) and Fiat (FCAU).

The most notorious case was against Apple. In 2016 the company was ordered to pay a fine of €13B and €1B of interests for illegal tax benefits in Ireland. That is $16.5B and it's the biggest tax fine in history.

In July 2017, Alphabet, the former Google, was imposed a fine of $2.7 billion for breaching the European antitrust regulation because it favored results from Google Shopping in it search results above other online shop possibilities.

In January 2018, Qualcomm (QCOM) was condemned to pay €997 million ($1.16B) because it abused its monopoly for LTE baseband chipsets. It gave huge price reductions to Apple on the condition that Apple couldn't use any other chipset. In that way it shut off any competitor.

Just a few months ago, in July 2018, Vestager took on Alphabet again, with an even bigger fine now: €4.3B ($5) because it enforced mobile phone producers to install certain other apps too if it wanted to use Google's internet search and Android operating system.

And, not unimportant as the Alphabet case shows, Vestager already has clashed with Amazon before, also over an illegal tax deal in Luxembourg. Amazon had to pay a fine of €250M ($300) in 2017.

The possible consequences for Amazon

The third party service of Amazon is getting more and more important for the Seattle-based giant. More than half of all sold goods in dollars are from 3P.

(Third party seller revenue's part of total revenue on Amazon's platform, statista.com)

This case will mainly be about the European merchants of Amazon. According to the Irish Times they sold for more than €5B (about $6B) on Amazon last year. That is just a very small fraction of Amazon's total sales of $177.9B for last year, just 3.37%. In theory, Vestager has the power to impose a fine up to 10% of a company's global revenue, according to Reuters. But I don't see this happen. Because of this rather 'small' revenue stream from Europe, the fine will not be that big, I guess.

But there is another problem for Amazon: reputation. Facebook's (FB) Cambridge Analytica scandal only affected 87 million users of a total of more than 2.234 billion. That is just 3.89% too. But users felt misused and were angry at Facebook.

The same feelings could come up to a substantial part of Amazon's third-party sellers too if they would find out that Amazon really uses them for the data and that there is a strategy of crushing successful merchants by hijacking their market. Even though the merchants are just small fish, this smells like corporate espionage, which still is illegal. And it is not something we can sympathize as much with as tax evasion. I mean, don't we all want to pay as little taxes as possible? But killing the business of your own customers, often ordinary people like you and me, that is of course not something to sympathize with.

Conclusion

Of course, this whole case is still in a very early stage. But Margrethe Vestager has proven before that she is not afraid to take on big companies and she often is able to impose sometimes big fines for misconduct. I think that Amazon should rethink its relation with its merchants and be open about what data it extracts from the merchants and what it uses it for. A good reputation, after all, comes on foot, but leaves on horseback.

