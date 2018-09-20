Valmont Industries: A Difficult Second Quarter Pushed Shares Down Too Far

The stock of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) plummeted in July after a poor Q2 earnings report in which the company faced significant revenue difficulties and was forced to revise the full-year guidance lower. This downside surprise comes after a strong Q1 earnings report in which FY2018 guidance was raised. The chart below shows the downward trend of VMI shares capped off by the move following Q2 earnings:

VMI data by YCharts

Keep in mind that guidance was raised after Valmont's Q1 report, so management definitely had reasons for the bullishness, and although Q2 clearly changed things, there still is value remaining in shares of the industrial stock.

What Went So Wrong In Q2?

Several market events occurred during the second quarter that warranted timely disclosure. We believe these events were short term in nature as they mostly impacted second quarter results. Despite these temporary headwinds, we remain positive on the strength of the long-term market drivers across all of our businesses and remain committed to our long-term financial goals, which are designed to create value for our shareholders.

This was the quote that Valmont CEO Stephen Kaniewski began the Q2 2018 quarterly earnings conference call with before even talking about operating results. He then went on to reiterate the company's long-term financial goals, which will be discussed later. Finally, Mr. Kaniewski addressed the elephant in the room and acknowledged the 4.3% year-over-year fall in net sales accompanied by an 18.9% fall in operating income over the same period. The image below from the company's Q2 earnings presentation displays the annual change in some key operating metrics as well as a revenue breakdown by segment:

The culprits to blame for the consolidated revenue decline are the Utility Support Structures and Irrigation segments. Utility Support Structures experienced the double whammy of both cost and revenue headwinds in the quarter. Revenue fell compared to 2017 because of less favorable product mix in North America as well as a "challenging pricing environment" overseas. The company did increase prices, but that was more than offset by the aforementioned product mix and higher steel costs. On the conference call, Kaniewski noted how the lumpiness of projects, as well as the mix of products can change in the middle of a quarter and therefore skew results from expectation. That was followed by a commendable admission of guilt:

"Frankly we should have seen these mix changes within the quarter sooner, but internal visibility was not good enough. We have subsequently completed actions that will address this issue and prevented from reoccurring."

Accountability is something that too few executives show often enough, and this kind of straightforward attitude builds trust with investors.

The Irrigation segment saw more than double the percentage revenue decline that Utility Support Structures did, and accordingly there were even more headwinds for this part of Valmont's business. The decrease in grain prices caused a fall in purchasing by farmers during the quarter, complemented by uncertainty over current global trade policies leading to even more purchase hesitation. Going even further to negatively enhance year-over-year comparisons was the discontinuation of a large project that occurred in Q2 2017. Internationally, the company chose to delay multiple projects from Q2 until later in the year as well as seeing smaller project sizes overseas. Just in case that wasn't enough challenges to overcome, VMI struggled due to the Brazilian truckers' strike in response to higher fuel prices. As a country, Brazil is very dependent on its roadways for travel and the striking truckers blockaded those crucial transportation routes, leaving the economy "suffocated", according to The Guardian. Management noted the strike caused a "significant disruption of business in the country". The issue has been resolved but still highlights the risk associated with doing business in Brazil for the time being. While both of the segments covered here have struggled, it almost feels as if the Irrigation segment faced of perfect storm of headwinds, many of which were very different.

Reason for Optimism

The first thing that comes to mind with regard to tailwinds for Valmont would be the company's largest segment by revenue, Engineered Support Structures. This area grew revenue 5.9% in the quarter and 7.7% YTD. Favorable currency translation, higher pricing, organic and inorganic growth were some the primary drivers behind the acceleration in VMI's top line. It's contrary to expectation that a company's largest segment is growing at a solid rate yet the stock has had a terrible year so far. I'm not arguing that the second quarter was a positive one whatsoever; however, I am questioning the time horizon for which these headwinds will bog down results. Keeping in mind the company grew net sales 10% in preceding quarter, I think the market reaction was rather shortsighted.

Refer back to the quote from Valmont's CEO earlier in the article; he clearly states the headwinds are temporary and that they mostly impacted Q2. Take Utility Support Structures for example, Mr. Kaniewski acknowledged that project mix and lumpiness can change how a quarter goes in that business. In Q1, Utility Support Structures grew revenue at a 5% rate year-over-year, but due to a few near-term headwinds, sales fell in the following quarter. An explainable change like that should not cause such a drastic reaction in the market. The Irrigation segment is admittedly facing headwinds that have lingered beyond Q2 like the global trade situation, but fortunately for VMI investors, that is only the third largest segment. It also saw revenue growth of 12.4% in the first quarter, and as I mentioned earlier, the amount of different kinds of headwinds that Irrigation faced in Q2 was frankly remarkable. Trade disputes, road blockades and political upheaval, and the discontinuation of large projects are all legitimate risks facing global companies, but it is quite rare that all three happen in the same quarter. To extrapolate that sort of operating environment is not realistic. Also note that one of the revenue headwinds was the delay of projects until later in the year, so it's not like that revenue is lost.

Additionally, management has reiterated its commitment and belief in its long-term financial goals, depicted below on its Q4 2017 earnings presentation:

There are not easy goals to achieve after a very difficult quarter, and the continued commitment is an indication from Valmont that the road ahead will not be as challenging as Q2. The market is not listening.

Valuation

The guidance revision brought the target for adjusted EPS down to $7.55-7.65, only 5% below the initially issued $8.00 goal. A 5% downward revision in earnings absolutely should not result in the precipitous drop that occurred in July. Wall Street analysts share the belief that there is upside potential, as the lowest price target among the 7 analysts covering the stock is still above where the stock trades now. The average price target, according to WSJ, of $168.33 represents a potential 21% return from current levels. There are two buy ratings and five hold ratings among those analysts. The table below shows out-year earnings estimates, also sourced from the journal, and what that means from a price to earnings perspective:

Year EPS P/E FY18 7.59 18.3 FY19 8.62 16.1 FY20 9.54 14.6

Naturally, the 2018 P/E figure is not overly flattering, but the growth projected in subsequent years makes the current price much easier to swallow, especially in today's stock market.

Conclusion

2018 has not been kind to Valmont Industries, but the worst is behind the company, according to management. The stock has been unjustly punished for the poor performance put in during the second quarter, albeit in a very tough environment. The abnormal headwinds faced in Q2 can't realistically be expected to continue, and if the company meets its long-term financial goals, this stock will surpass the levels it traded at less than a year ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.