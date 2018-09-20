iPic Entertainment - Grab Some Popcorn

Background

You can be forgiven if you aren’t familiar with the IPIC symbol yet. The company, iPic Entertainment, only completed its IPO in February. The dinner-and-a-movie chain operates 15 cinemas in some of the wealthiest cities in the US. In a time of unprecedented prosperity and wealth inequality, you might think that selling an Elysium-esque moviegoing experience with $32 tickets and $20 cocktails would be good business. But runaway buildout costs and poor execution seem to have doomed the company. The stock is already down more than 50% from its IPO price of $18.50, and even a cursory look at the financials reveals why.

Source: Tanzy's website

2 Businesses, 1 Roof? Unit Economics & Valuation

At first glance iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) looks like a simple combination of a restaurant and a cinema under one roof. But...that's not quite right. iPic isn't two full businesses. They get the opportunity to sell patrons a full meal only by giving up a normal concessions business. That's a big sacrifice. Regal had 87% gross margins on concessions in 2017. AMC did 84%. Those are the kinds of numbers you usually only hear when talking about tech giants like Facebook. Concession stands are also only a small fraction of the floorspace in theaters and require fairly minor staffing and capital outlays. Pound for pound, a concession stand is probably the single best retail business there is. Foregoing it is no small decision. iPic had better get a major benefit elsewhere in their financials for doing so.

So to get an idea of what a fair value for iPic is, we can't simply use heuristics for the value of a restaurant, and the value of a cinema and add the two together. However, that doesn't stop us from using a sum-of-parts valuation methodology altogether. I think we can tease out the economics of the restaurant side of its business and come to a good approximation for what it is worth. We can then look at what remains and try to determine its value.

This emphasis on the food side of the business is reaffirmed by the marketing management puts out as well as the financials. 54% of iPic's revenue comes from food, compared to about 30% for typical theaters. Additionally their single largest expense is labor, rather than film rental as is normal for cinemas.

How good of a restaurant business does iPic have? A comparison of the unit and store economics shows that they are quite similar to the offerings of Darden Restaurants, the owners of Olive Garden and Bahama Breeze among others.

Rather than try to guess how to allocate expenses between restaurant and cinema, we’ll take a slightly different approach. We’ll start from iPic’s food & beverage revenue. We’ll then apply the cost structure shown in Darden’s income statement to construct an income statement for just iPic’s restaurant business. By subtracting this from iPic’s combined income statement, we can then get an approximate understanding of the cinema economics. Spoiler alert: Since Darden is profitable and iPic isn’t, this approach will show a loss on the cinema side. This approach will help understand how large those losses likely are and why the losses occur. Not all losses are equal, and by understanding how they come about, we can come to a clearer understanding of whether iPic has a chance of being profitable in the future.

Darden's Cost Structure, Taken from their 2018 10-K

IPIC decoupled income statement using Darden cost structure, Source: author

The small negative cost of the food attributed to the cinema is an excess in margin that iPic managed to charged on their food versus Darden. We are effectively using this price advantage to subsidize the cost of operations of the theater. It's worth commenting on the magnitude of this before moving on. At about 1.5% of sales, this suggests iPic's restaurants are able to demand almost no additional margin over a standalone restaurant. Contrast that with the enormous margin improvements on typical concessions. Intuitively, this makes sense. While you might spend $15 on popcorn and soda without much thought, dropping $60+ on dinner is going to give you more pause. And if you could have something similar for significantly less right before the movie, you'd be tempted to just do that instead. So while the increased revenue per customer makes this business model attractive it also undermines its margins.

Getting a basis of comparison for the cinema side of the business is harder. There are no standalone concession businesses that would allow us to adjust a normal cinema’s income statement as we have iPic. However, even just removing the concession revenue and allocating all of the costs to cinema for another chain reveals some of the reasons why iPic has struggled. We do so below with Regal.

Regal-IPIC comparison, Source: Author, Regal data from 2018 10-K, IPIC estimates from above table

How bad do these losses appear? Well, a starting point of -48% margins doesn’t give much hope. Even without subtracting any operating expenses from the Regal side, iPic has worse margins. G&A is the most obvious area for improvement, and the only major decrease that would be felt in unit economics if the company grew substantially. The other line items are unlikely to change on a per screen basis because you build more theaters. Reducing G&A to $0 still only gets you about a third of the way to break even. Past that, it becomes harder to see areas to cut. Rent and cost of movie rentals are almost certainly not going to decrease. That would leave labor and depreciation as the big potential candidates for cuts. Reducing either would be treacherous given that iPic tries to sell itself as a luxury product. If it weren’t for a doting staff and an opulent décor, what would you be paying for exactly? Under the assumption that G&A is still zero, we’d have to reduce both by more than half to break even.

Now we can get to the big question: What is it all worth? We’ll answer the question of how much a single location is worth and use that to build a value for the company. Given the assumptions above, the restaurant side is quite valuable when considered alone; it's a reflection of Darden's metrics, and Darden are some of the best restauranteurs in the world. They have a price to match. Their enterprise trades at 1.8x revenue.

Applying this multiple to the restaurant side of an iPic location’s $5.0 million in restaurant revenue would give a value of $9 million. Within the framework of my model assumptions, each iPic restaurant also produced about $75,000 in excess margin over a comparable Darden location. We had moved this over to the cinema side, but for the sake of argument, let’s move it back. Since this is all profit, we’ll give it a much higher multiple: 10x. That bumps the value up to $9.75 million per location.

How about the cinema side? The answer, pretty definitively, is negative. Selling movie tickets without a secondary income source is a money losing business under normal circumstances, and it looks even worse for iPic than a typical theater because of the high depreciation and labor costs. I think we could plausibly decide just how large of a negative value this should carry, but for now, we’ll simply say its worth $0. So under our valuation framework, all of the value for the operation comes from the restaurant side, and the location of a single location remains $9.75 million.

To be clear: all of these are estimates, but have been constructed generously. The assumptions used in our valuation forced the restaurant side of the business to appear profitable. It's entirely possible both sides of the business lose money in reality. Darden’s valuation multiples are the highest of any full-service restaurant operator I could find. And when people buy Darden stock, they aren’t just paying for the locations Darden already has, but its potential for growth as well. So using the full enterprise value of the company overestimates the amount investors are willing to pay for the existing restaurants. Additionally, the cinema side is undoubtedly a money losing operation, which has to be run to lure people into eating at a restaurant they would have never otherwise. The combined value of the business is undoubtedly lower than the restaurant alone. But I’ve done all of this to prove a point. Being as generous as possible while still maintaining some intellectual value, we’ve arrived at a per location value of $9.75 million.

That’s a problem, because according to iPic, it costs $12 million to build one. So if you believe the valuation given is a reasonable upper bound then it follows that building a new iPic location is the equivalent of setting at least $2.25 million on fire. For comparison, a new Olive Garden costs Darden about $4 million to build and would have a value of about $7.5 million under this framework. This observation doesn’t change the value of the locations already built, but it makes it incredibly hard to give any value to the potential for growth of the company. As it stands, iPic looks like a failed concept. The enterprise value would then be just the value of the 15 existing locations, $146 million. With net debt of $173 million and equity value of around $75 million(given 11.44 million total class A & B shares as of 8/1/18), that’s approximately half of what is implied by the current price. A sale at that value would see the debt holders impaired and the equity holders completely wiped out.

Current Financial Situation

As of June 30th, IPIC had a working capital deficit of -$11.7 million with $6.6 million of cash left in the bank. Given their Q2 cash burn of $6.7 million… it would seem the company should be desperately looking for fresh capital right now.





Source: IPIC's Q2 10Q p1

The situation isn’t quite as dire as it seems. About half of the cash used in Q2 was investment in a series of ongoing remodelings. And for reasons we’ll address shortly, this amount is likely to be much lower for the rest of the year. But the renovations will still be happening. Five of the 15 locations will be renovated over Q3 and early Q4. The company estimates this will lower sales by 5% during what is already a slow part of the year. This will not only mean lost revenue, but the lull in business will also mean increased burn as they are forced to reduce payables that were incurred during the busy summer. As it stands, I would be surprised if the company ends Q3 with more than $2.5 million in cash.

Source: Q2 Earnings Press Release

Debt Oddities

The company would have already been insolvent on June 30th had it not been for a couple of eyebrow-raising 8-Ks released just prior to quarter end.

Before getting into these announcements, it’s important to know that iPic has a single primary creditor: the Retirement System of Alabama(RSA). The RSA has bankrolled the buildout of iPic’s theaters to the tune of about $160 million. They did this through a non-revolving credit facility that provides 80% of the construction costs, with the company covering the rest of the bill.

On June 22, the agreement was amended to allow $17.9 million of the line to be used for remodelings rather than new projects. More bizarrely, it also removed the requirement for iPic to contribute any funding for these projects at all!

It was modified again just a week later. This time to allow $8.2 million to be drawn for “working capital expenses”, which primarily consisted of the $7.77 million interest payment that was due back to RSA two days later. So just 4 months after its IPO, the company didn’t have enough cash to make its interest payments.

Assuming this isn’t complete malfeasance on the part of RSA, what do these actions tell us about the future of iPic? They definitely need new capital, and even with the relaxed terms on this credit they will need it by the end of the calendar year. Let’s analyze 4 potential ways this might be done and try to determine the likelihood of each given these recent developments.

Financing Options

1) Raise additional equity through secondary offering

There is some evidence that they may attempt this approach, but little evidence that it would work. IPIC’s IPO has probably been the worst of the year. First, it was severely undersubscribed. The company wanted to sell 2.2 million shares, but bankers were only about to move about a third of that amount. Second, the stock collapsed the moment it started trading. It ended its first trading day at $15.14, down nearly 20% from IPO price. I’m guessing there won’t be many repeat buyers. With existing interest limited and further eroded by the company's terrible performance, I find it hard to believe the company would be able to raise the money they need in another stock offering.

The latest 10Q also added some language to its liquidity section which seems to cast doubt on this option as well:

Source: IPIC's Q2 10Q p28

So it seems like an additional equity raise is an option they’ve been considering. Even if they were able to pull off an additional raise, it would have to be in excess of $10 million just to get the company into 2019 since it will owe RSA an even larger interest payment of around $8.5 million on January 1st.

2) Raise additional debt

Finding additional debt is probably the least likely of iPic’s options. The line with RSA is secured against effectively all of the iPic’s hard assets. While the existing line does still have some significant capacity left to it, the modifications were for limited amounts, and so far they haven’t allowed for major operating expenses beyond the foregone interest owed on the line. As it stands, I think RSA is unlikely to let another party have any kind of senior claims to it. This alone will make additional debt near impossible to find.

3) Find an acquirer

One potential reason for RSA’s actions would be to give management a chance to look for an acquirer. A few cinemas have equity holdings in the chain and might be interested at the right price. However, while the locations themselves have value, it’s less clear if an external party would be interested in the company as a whole given all the economic baggage it comes with.

At the current stock price, iPic's enterprise value is around $260 million. That's a little less than twice the upper bound of fair value calculated earlier. It's also meaningfully above the replacement cost of $180 million for the existing cinemas. Not exactly a bargain. If there is a bidder out there, I think it’s more like they will position themselves as a stalking horse to purchase the company or its assets out of a bankruptcy rather than pay such a high premium now.

4) Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

And that brings us to bankruptcy. A restructuring would see RSA take full ownership of the company. This would put iPic in the hands of the only party that has shown any willingness to further finance it. It would also let the company rid itself of some of its worse commitments. This would include $4.1 million in lease commitments on its closed location in Glendale, Wisconsin.

This could also explain RSA’s action because they would likely opt for a pre-packaged bankruptcy, which would take considerable time with so many counterparties involved.

Risks

A short position in IPIC suffers from the same risks that go along with all shorts: timing and irrational exuberance.

The timing risk here is obvious. Entities of all types are slow to admit their mistakes. RSA is likely no exception. By continuing to extend iPic credit they can put off recognizing their losses for a while longer. The January interest payment is the most likely catalyst for bankruptcy to commence, so if RSA allows the company to pay in kind again, the company may be able to scrape by into the start of 2019.

A second risk is the potential for misplaced optimism around a potential opportunity for iPic in Saudi Arabia. In March the company issued a press release saying they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the "well-known" group BAS Global Investment Company to help them penetrate the newly opened Saudi market. Nothing has yet come of that partnership, a trend I think likely to continue. By contrast AMC's partnership with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund already resulted in the opening of the first cinema in the country on April 18th. Even so, any news on this front could be met with a price spike.

Summary

iPic's lavish experience has allowed them to break into the fiercely competitive restaurant business. But that seems to be all it has gotten them. While the cinema may provide additional revenue, the sacrifice of a normal concessions business precludes any profitability from it and makes it just a costly tool to get people to buy dinner. In the end, all of this means iPic has to spend a multiple of what other companies do for the same economics, making it fundamentally nonviable as a business.

We've enumerated their primary options for the company looking forward. With traditional capital raises unlikely, it’s hard to see how the equity holders of IPIC won’t be wiped out in the near future. The exact timing is up to the generosity of the pensioners of the great state of Alabama. But the more “generosity” they extend, the more certain the outcome will be.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IPIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.