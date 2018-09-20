Canopy Growth: Should Investors Be Concerned About Shareholder Dilution?

Canopy Growth has been on a massive run since the deal with Constellation Brands was announced.

Summary

Canopy Growth's (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) deal with Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) was a huge boon to the company and its shareholders. The company raised significant amounts of capital, gained a valuable partner and customer, and did so all at a very attractive valuation. The market's reaction has been incredibly positive as well, the stock is up more than 100% since the deal was announced. The deal did have one drawback - a significant amount of warrants.

From what I've read, investors are concerned the warrants could dilute their holdings and cause significant losses, but few writers have actually ran the numbers on the above. In this article I'll analyze the effects of the warrants on future shareholder returns or losses. As we'll see, the warrants limit investor returns by around a fifth, starting at a share price of $50.40 CAD. At current prices, expected losses from shareholder dilution will very likely be minor. Losses could, however, significantly increase if Canopy Growth continues trading higher. The following tables summarize possible investor losses:

Barring a significant upswing in Canopy Growth's stock price, I don't believe investors should be too concerned about shareholder dilution.

This article focuses on the possibility of shareholder dilution for Canopy Growth investors. For an overview of the company, the broader marijuana market and a broad-based valuation click here.

All figures in CAD unless otherwise specified. All USD figures were calculated using a 1.30 USD-CAD exchange rate.

Overview of the Deal

Constellation Brands' deal with Canopy Growth consists of a strategic partnership, an increase in the former's minority stake in the latter, and the issuance of warrants for future investments. More specifically, Constellation Brands will receive:

104.5 million in shares at a price of $48.60, a 38%-51% premium relative to the stock's pre-deal trading price. Canopy Growth would issue new shares for the transaction and receive the proceeds, $5 billion in total.

88.5 million in 3-year warrants exercisable at a price of $50.40, a 40%-55% premium relative to the stock's pre-deal trading price. Basically, Constellation Brands gains the right, but not the obligation, to acquire 88.5 million in shares from Canopy Growth at a price of $50.40. Canopy Growth would issue new shares for the transaction and receive the proceeds, $4.5 billion in total.

51.3 million in 3-year warrants exercisable at Canopy's 5-day volume weighted average price on the TSX. Other conditions as above. As of today, proceeds would equal $3.3 billion.

Lots of money, lots of shares. Canopy Growth currently only has 220.6 million shares outstanding, but has signed a deal granting Constellation Brands the rights for up to 244.3 million in shares. Although the deal looks incredibly dilutive to shareholders, as the company could be issuing more shares than it has outstanding, the reality is a bit more complicated.

Valuation of Warrants, Share Issuance and Options

Before trying to calculate the effect on the above share issue/warrants we have to understand, in a very general sense, the ways in which issuing shares and warrants affect the value of a firm.

Issuing shares/options dilutes shareholders by reducing their ownership stake in the company, but it also increases the value of the firm, if only by the amount of cash that was raised. Issuing shares/warrants at a significant premium is usually beneficial, as the benefits (capital raised) outweigh the costs (shareholder dilution). The opposite is true for issuing shares/warrants at a significant discount.

With the above in mind, the 104.5 million in shares are a prima facie boon to shareholders, as they were negotiated at a significant premium. It is not a premium now, but only because investors are very bullish about the deal and the company's overall prospects.

The 88.5 million in warrants, however, are almost by definition dilutive. Simply put, Constellation Brands is only going to exercise them if Canopy starts trading at a discount, diluting shareholders. Canopy already trades at a hefty discount, ≈20%, to the warrants' strike price, so things are not looking too good for Canopy's shareholders.

Finally, the last set of 51.3 million in warrants isn’t particularly dilutive or accretive to shareholders. As the price is determined by Canopy's five-day volume weighted average price, the warrants very likely won't be exercised at a significant discount or premium. The warrants were given to ensure Constellation can, if it chooses, achieve a majority stake in Canopy.

To summarize. The deal was accretive to shareholders as the shares carried a significant premium. The first set of warrants is looking very dilutive as the strike price is at a significant discount to Canopy's current trading price. The second set of warrants is probably shareholder-neutral, as they are structured in such a way as to minimize discounts and premiums.

Taking into consideration the above, lets dig a bit deeper into the 88.5 million in $50.40 warrants, and calculate just how dilutive and harmful they are to shareholders.

Expected Investor Losses from Shareholder Dilution

Treasury Stock and Market Price

The simplest way to estimate the impact of stock options/warrants is to use the Treasury stock approach. Basically, you add the proceeds from the exercise of the warrants to the company's valuation, and then divide by the diluted number of shares outstanding. Under this method, investor losses equal ≈21% of the difference between the share price and $50.40. In essence, upside potential from $50.40 onwards is limited by ≈21%.

Canopy Growth's stock was trading at $63.23, as of the writing of the article. Assuming the company is currently fairly valued, I get the following results:

As you can see, at current prices investors would see very minimal losses from the execution of the warrants and the subsequent shareholder dilution. Nevertheless, as the warrants last for three years, using the company's current share price might not be ideal. I've recalculated the above, estimating Canopy Growth's share price in three years, assuming a 10% discount rate:

Investor losses increase quite a bit, but 9% is still relatively low.

Treasury Stock and Fair Price

The calculations above all assumed the company's (current) market price is equal to its fair value, which might not be the case. Ideally, one should actually estimate/value the company and use that to estimate investor losses from options/warrants. Using my previous fair value estimate of $55.30 (linked to above), I get the following results:

I've, once again, re-estimated the losses assuming a 10% discount rate for three years:

Assuming my valuation is correct and that the warrants are executed in around three years’ time, investor would see losses of around 7%. I believe this to be a much more accurate estimate than the one above, although it is dependent on my valuation being right.

Valuation and Black-Scholes Model

Finally, I've calculated investor losses/dilution from the execution of the warrants using the Black-Scholes model. I used a $50.40 strike price, $63.23 current share price, 3 year duration, and ≈55% annualized volatility:

Investor losses using this method are significantly higher than previous estimates, almost twice as high. This is, I believe, due to the company's very high volatility. Basically, it is possible for Canopy Growth to be trading much higher in the future, due to the company's volatility, which means the warrants could end up being worth a lot.

Synthesis of the Three Methods

Even though the three methods above throw different estimates, I think the general result is quite clear. At current prices, expected investor losses from shareholder dilution are likely to be very minor, in the low single-digits. Losses would grow, and might reach double-digits, if Canopy Growth's share price significantly increases. As the warrants last for three years, and considering the shares' high volatility, losses will probably reach high single-digits to low double-digits.

I've decided to include a table detailing expected investor losses for various share prices so readers/investors can see how much they could lose under different scenarios:

For readers interested in the valuation of options, warrants and the like I recommend Aswath Damodaran's Employee Options, Restricted Stock and Value Presentation.

Will the Warrants even be Triggered?

The analysis above assumes the warrants would be executed, but this is far from certain. Under normal conditions, warrants such as these tend to be executed if the strike price is lower than the market price, and the issued shares are rapidly sold for profit. These aren't normal conditions.

I don't believe Constellation Brands is likely to execute the warrants and then sell the issued shares, the reputational hit would be relatively big and the operation would be extremely complex. I believe Constellation Brands would choose to execute the warrants to achieve majority-ownership of Canopy Growth for strategic/operational reasons. I can't speculate on the likeliness of the above, but I can say that it is not certain that Constellation Brands would execute warrants.

Why Not Mention this Before?

Some readers might be wondering why I barely mentioned the warrants in my previous article. I only had a small, almost carefree, comment:

On a more negative note, the $4.5 billion in warrants somewhat limit investors' future upside potential. Basically, if Canopy does better than expected, shares will be somewhat diluted. Although this is undoubtedly a negative, this will only be an issue if the company is massively successful, so shareholders shouldn't worry too much. (Source: Canopy Growth: Undervalued Canadian Cannabis King)

Well, Canopy Growth is up ≈50% since the writing of that article, better than expected, by me at least. Conditions have materially changed and shareholder dilution should be a small, but growing, concern for Canopy Growth investors. Still, readers and investors should keep in mind that the only reason they are facing (very minor) dilution is because of the company's skyrocketing share price. ≈4%-≈7% in expected losses pales in comparison to investor returns in the past month.

Conclusion

Investors in Canopy Growth might see their shares diluted in the coming years. Losses are expected to be very minor, but would increase if the company's share price rises. Investors should carefully considering entering, or exiting, a position in the company if its shares continue appreciating in value, as they would be exposed to significant dilution and losses.

Considering the company's volatility, I half-expect everything in this article to be outdated by the time I click publish. Hopefully the table at the top is of use to investors even if that is the case.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.