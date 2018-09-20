Sandstorm Gold: Deep Value Opportunity

The company is reaching an inflection point where it will no longer have to dilute shareholders by issuing equity to finance investments, which has burned shareholders in the past.

Investing in Sandstorm comes with huge upside optionality (via non-operating assets and exploration upside) that isn't being fully priced in by the market due to negative consensus views on gold.

Sandstorm Gold is a rapidly growing precious metals royalty and streaming company that is trading at discount to its peers.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company that is trading at a discount to its peers and has huge upside optionality tied largely to the price of gold. This optionality comes from Sandstorm's undervalued non-operating assets and significant exploration upside via large land packages that it has purchased in various deals for great prices. This upside optionality is currently undervalued due to the bearish consensus on the price of gold. Sandstorm currently trades a 50% discount to peers and has a cap rate of around 11% on an adjusted enterprise value to after-tax operating cash flow basis. Though shareholders have not befitted much from past growth due to the company's reliance on equity financing, the future looks different from the past and Sandstorm appears to be reaching an inflection point where it will have increased access to other sources of capital including the company's steadily increasing operating cash flows.

Business Overview

Sandstorm Gold is a Canadian precious metals royalty and streaming company. Sandstorm operates a pretty simple business model; the company basically makes upfront payments to mining companies as a form of financing, and in exchange receives the rights to purchase, at a discount, a percentage of the mine's production (stream) or a percentage of the revenue of the mine (royalty).

Sandstorm Gold currently has around 188 streams and royalties, though only 20 of these contracts are associated with mines that are actually producing...herein lies one main source of upside optionality.

The company is well-diversified geographically, though the recent Hod Maden purchase has tilted this geographic exposure away from Canada and North America, where Sandstorm has typically been concentrated.

Key Royalties/Streams:

This chart from the Q2 report shows the cash flow generation from the company's current producing royalties and streams. I'll provide a few details on the main assets, but investors wanting to dig deeper should reference the company's Asset Handbook.

Strategy And Exploration Upside:

Sandstorm has essentially been buying a lot of upside optionality at cheap prices. One way the company does this is by purchasing production rights of large land packages with the potential for a lot of exploration upside. These purchases have also been made at attractive prices due to depressed precious metals prices.

Here are a few of the company's assets that possess large exploration upside potential:

Hod Maden: Large land package (74 km sq) drilling projects underway with several key targets within the smaller alteration zone.

Karma Gold Stream: Recently announced an exploration program. This mine has an expected life of greater than 10 years with five mineral deposits.

Black Fox Gold Stream: Operator McEwen Mining recently announced a 40% increase in mineral reserves, along with a $15M exploration program.

Hounde Royalty: Discovery target of 2.5M-3.5M gold equivalent ounces in the next four years. Operator Endeavor Mining has budgeted $40M in Capex for 2018-2021, with high priority targets on Sandstorm royalty ground.

Yamana Silver Stream: Yamana Gold has an exploration goal of 1M gold equivalent ounces within the next few years.

This has already proved to be an effective strategy, with considerable exploration upside realized in 2016 and 2017. Here's a slide from the most recent investor presentation that shows these results:

Also, here's CEO Nolan Watson on this aspect of Sandstorm's strategy from the Q2 conference call:

for every dollar invested in Sandstorm, you get more exploration outside than any other stream or royalty company out there. And that's why we continue to buy exciting royalties on large land packages.

Also announced on the call was the company's recent purchases of eight smaller royalties on large land packages in Africa.

Industry Snapshot

The precious metals royalty and streaming business model is relatively new and has emerged in the last couple of decades to meet the financing needs of mining companies, who have historically had a hard time raising capital due to the volatile and uncertain nature of the business. The value proposition of the precious metals royalty/streaming industry is pretty strong, and there are relatively few key players. Within the industry, Sandstorm is a smaller player but has one of the larger and more active acquisition teams.

Management

The management team is headed by CEO Nolan Watson, who was previously one of the youngest CFO's in NYSE history at Silver Wheaton (Now Wheaton Precious Metals) (WPM).

The management team definitely has a lot of experience in the industry and is highly competent. The worry for many shareholders has been whether or not management interests are aligned with theirs. Sandstorm has grown its portfolio at an impressive rate since its inception, yet shareholders have hardly benefited due to round after round of dilutive equity issuances.

Examining the management teams' incentive structure, along with recent words and actions, the incentive structure isn't ideal, but it is decent, and the future for shareholders looks much brighter than the past.

Here's the compensation for the previous two quarters.

Insider ownership:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Overall this isn't everything I hope to find in a management team's structure and incentives, but the competency, experience, and intelligence are definitely there, and they have some skin in the game and have been buying.

Valuation

Sum-of-the-Parts

Current Annual After-tax cash flow:

Sandstorm currently has 20 producing assets that are generating over $45M/year in after-tax cash flow. Here again is the cash flow of the company’s major producing assets from the most recent quarter.

Valuing the company on this basis alone, ignoring the value of the majority of the company’s portfolio, we’re looking at an annual yield of around 6%.

Non-operating Assets:

Where the valuation really becomes compelling, is when we take into consideration both the value of Sandstorm’s various non-producing assets and the value of the exploration upside embedded in both Sandstorm's producing and non-producing assets.

Asset Value Calculations:

Mariana/Hod Maden NPI: At 60% of estimated NPV of $411M (30% NPI of total mine NPV)

Teck Package:

Hod Maden Royalty 2% NSR: PV of $6M/year for 8 years starting in 2022, 10% discount rate

Hackett River Royalty: High potential upside and difficult value to estimate, the $5M estimated cost to be conservative

Lobo-Marte Royalty: Conservative estimate based on cost

Equities: Q2 Balance Sheet

Cash: Q2 Balance Sheet

Aurizona Gold Royalty: PV of $4.8M/year starting in 2019 with a 10% discount rate, plus an estimated $10M exploration upside on Greenfields location.

Hugo North and Heruga Gold Stream : $0.5B in total CF, > 30-year life. The discounted value of around $30M at 10%, huge mine w/ potential exploration upside.

$0.5B in total CF, > 30-year life. The discounted value of around $30M at 10%, huge mine w/ potential exploration upside. Agi Dagi and Kirazli Royalty: PV of 1.7M for 8 years starting in 2021 + PV of 1M for 5 years starting 2019

Mt. Hamilton: Sandstorm has an offer to sell for $10M if the mine is non-producing

Prairie Creek: Conservative estimate based on cost

After-Tax Cash Flow Yield:

Taking the value of these non-operating assets into consideration (after discounting them by an additional 20% to be conservative, and assuming an average gold spot price of $1250), the valuation looks much more compelling at around an 11% yield.

Relative:

Comparing the valuation of Sandstorm Gold to its selected group of its peers, it's clear that it trades at a large discount.

The multiples I weighted in my valuation output were price/book, price/cash flow, enterprise value/sales, and enterprise value/EBITDA. I applied the weighted average multiples from the peer companies I selected to my 2018 estimates of per share book value, cash flow, sales and EBITDA (on the low-end of guidance), and then discounted the values (at my required rate of return of 10%), to come up with a value of around $7 for Sandstorm.

Why is it so cheap?

Sandstorm Gold is cheap for a few reasons:

Indiscriminate selling: Sandstorm was somewhat recently sold by a passive ETF holder during its rebalancing.

History of equity issuances diluting shareholders: Past shareholders have been burned by round after round of dilutive equity issuances, and although the company has grown considerably, shareholder wealth has not. Regarding this, the management team recently stated that they are at an inflection point where they will no longer need to issue equity to fund acquisitions of royalties and streams. Sandstorm’s current financial position provide some support to these claims:

Cash: Net cash of $13M as of the most recent quarter. Sandstorm also has an equity portfolio at a most recent stated value of $52M

Cash Flow: Current after-tax cash flow generation of over $42M/year (average FY17 and FY18E)

Credit Facility: Sandstorm has an unused line of credit for $150M, that the company says could likely be increased to $200M.

Outstanding Warrants: Estimated $80M. Here’s an excerpt from the most recent earnings call:

the warrant holders have already shorted most of those shares into the market, so wouldn't actually – when they can exercise, it's not going to be a net new issuance of shares to the market, because it's already been effectively presold through a short sale, but that will bring another $80 million.

Hod Maden deal viewed as risky: The company's recent purchase of Mariana Resources was viewed as a risky move by many investors. The perception of this risk has been compounded recently as Turkey has been in a state of turmoil.

The negative consensus view on gold: This has held down Sandstorm's share price, along with the prices of the mines in the entire precious metals industry. This has also been somewhat of an opportunity for Sandstorm as they have been able to scoop up cheap royalty and streaming packages.

Incorrect perception of counterparty risk: Sandstorm is still seen by many as a royalty and streaming financing provider to junior miners. Though this used to be true, Sandstorm's portfolio has improved dramatically and this is no longer the case.

Catalysts

Macro events leading to an increase in the price of gold: Sandstorm is extremely levered to the price of gold on the upside. If gold pops up due to any number of possible macroeconomic events leading to a flight to safety, Sandstorm stock should pop dramatically as well.

Exploration upside: Even without a dramatic increase in the price of gold, Sandstorm has been seeing a lot of exploration upside come to fruition. If more discoveries are made on Sandstorm territory (which seems very likely), this will be accretive to long-term cash flow.

Converting Hod Maden to a royalty/stream: Though the management team has stated that they are happy with the Mariana deal as it stands (net profits interest), they are still working to convert the ownership into a royalty or a stream. This would reduce the risk on a large stream of future cash flows leading to an increased value for Sandstorm, likely through multiple expansion.

Dividend/Increased Share Repurchases: The management team has hinted at the possibility of a dividend in the near future. A shift in financing policy and capital return policy would likely go a long way for Sandstorm considering how the company has been financed in the past.

Risks

Dilutive Equity Issuances: The management team has said they will no longer issue equity to fund new acquisitions, and this would likely be a red flag if it happened. The company’s current financial position also seems to agree with the management team.

Mining execution risk: Sandstorm is exposed to the mining risks of the royalties and streams that they own. Some of Sandstorm's royalties and streams on development properties may never come to fruition. Also, the company is now more exposed on the cost side through the net profits interest in Hod Maden (which now represents a large portion of Sandstorm's value).

Country/Geopolitical Risk: Given that Sandstorm's portfolio has moved away from Canada/North America, the company is definitely more exposed to country/geopolitical risk. The issues in Turkey have already pushed many investors away from Sandstorm.

Macro/Gold price continues to Drop: If the gold price continues to drop, this will lower the present value of Sandstorm's future cash flow streams. Though not as levered on the downside as on the upside, Sandstorms business is still pretty sensitive to the gold price.

Conclusion

Sandstorm Gold has high growth prospects and is trading at a discount to its peers that does not appear to be fully justified. The stock has huge upside optionality tied largely to the price of gold. This optionality is embedded in Sandstorm's non-operating assets and significant exploration upside that it has purchased in various deals. This upside optionality is currently undervalued due to the bearish consensus on the price of gold, which has also allowed Sandstorm to purchase assets for great prices. Sandstorm currently trades a 50% discount to peers and has a cap rate of around 11% on an adjusted enterprise value to after-tax operating cash flow basis when considering the value of the company's entire portfolio. Past shareholders have been burned by consistent equity financing, but the future looks different from the past and Sandstorm appears to be reaching an inflection point where it has access to other sources of capital, including the company's steadily increasing operating cash flow.

