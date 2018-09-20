Senseonics Revenues Are Set To Explode

However, the company will still produce substantial losses and cash burn and it's difficult to see with any kind of precision when that is going to turn around.

Their continuous glucose monitoring sensor Eversense is set to take the considerable market share and even broaden it as it has important advantages.

Senseonics (SENS) produces implantable continuous glucose monitoring devices or CGM. They give warning signals (a vibration of a discretely worn transmitter and smartphone app) when glucose levels fall below and above a healthy range and can be life-saving for diabetes patients.

They have already started selling these in a few European countries, and got FDA approval in June for the US market. Operationally, the figures are pretty ugly, as they are just up and running.

We see five reasons to buy the shares:

Competitive position

European expansion

FDA approval

Successful US launch

Insurance reimbursement

Eversense

The main claim to fame of Senseonics' implantable CGM sensor Eversense is that it lasts 90 days (and even 180 days with their XL sensor, which is already in use in Europe but not approved in the US yet). That's way longer than the sensors from the competition, for instance, compared with the most popular sensor, the DexCom G5 (Q2CC):

If they stayed on their G5 or even their G6, they would have had to close to a dozen sensors inserted into their bodies over that same period.

That is, these sensors have to be renewed once a week. This matters not only in saving lots of procedures, a sensor has to be calibrated the first day and if you have to do that every week with a new sensor, this is pretty annoying.

The second thing these sensors do is that it broadens the market for CGM sensors as it becomes a more attractive therapy (Q2CC):

there is roughly around 6 million patients that are on insulin alone or insulin in oral. And those patients for whatever reason haven’t adapted CGM and often time it is because of the burden of inserting a sensor every seven to ten to 14 days

There is quite a bit of stir in the market as DexCom has just introduced their G6 CGM, with Abbott (NYSE:ABT) also marketing their new Libre product and all this is favoring the company as it broadens the market for CGM in general.

The CGM market is substantial, from Research and Markets:

The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$3.916 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.266 billion in 2017.

The procedure is fairly simple and takes just 2.5 minutes (4.5 minutes to remove).

And management is not sitting still, the company is already working on sensors that work accurately for a year. Further out is the closed loop insulin pump ("artificial pancreas") they're working on together with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Type Zero and Beta Bionics.

Europe

Eversense launched first in Europe, most notably in Germany, Italy and Sweden (as insurance coverage is largest in these markets). All the revenues to date are generated in Europe (there were no recognized revenues from the US yet in Q2).

So one can appreciate that the acceptance has been rather swift in the graph above which shows the progress (Q2CC):

Sensor procedures are up 27% and the installed base increased 38% compared to just the previous quarter. As of June, all of our existing markets has successfully introduced and transitioned to the newer standard life 180 day Eversense XL sensor.

XL already accounts for 70% of their installed base. Roche is their exclusive distributor in Europe although that contract ends at the end of the year but management argued that there is a strong desire from both parties to continue.

FDA approval and US launch

The FDA approved Eversense on June 21 and the ADA conference soon after started a flurry of interest, where they introduced the Eversense Mobile Clinic and they trained over 400 attendees at the booth and got almost 1000 leads. Apparently, this was a roaring success.

On July 31, they started to actually insert patients with sensors, over 80% of which were former DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) users. The company has gained valuable knowledge from their European expansion (Q2CC):

Our nearly two years of experience in the region has allowed us to not only incrementally improve our products, we’ve gained valuable experience and scale-up of the manufacturing process, while also enhancing our training, after sales support, education and marketing program.

Management was clearly celebrating, and with some justification (Q2CC):

we launched the product from FDA approval and got it in patients in six weeks. That’s almost unheard of in this environment.

Management is focused on the top 300 prescribers (doctors) and stress the importance of them submitting claims to insurance companies. They also have already signed up three distributors and three strategic fulfillment agents.

Reimbursement

In the US, this means insurance companies covering the product and procedures (preferably by CPT route, rather than DME). There are about 100 of these and management expects a two-year time frame.

Just after the launch, they already have the first insurance company Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (4M clients) onboard covering the product.

Diabetes clinics are already submitting claims to insurance companies so it can be expected that there will be more, as these sensors save valuable time and cost, it's very much in the interest of insurance companies to approve them ASAP.

Guidance

Management has increased the guidance for the year from $18M-$20M to $19M to $21M on the strength of European demand and the swiftness of US acceptance. This is about all the guidance they give though; they couldn't be drawn to say anything about next year.

Cost

This is the ugly part. Developing and producing a product for a mass market isn't cheap, and neither is training doctors to use it, going after insurance companies to cover it and the FDA to approve it, doctors to use it, etc. (Q2CC):

total operating expense increased by $8.4 million to $20.1 million from Q2 2017. This increase was driven primarily by a $5 million increase in sales and marketing expense, as we prepared for the U.S. launch and a $2.7 million increase in R&D, driven by FDA panel activity and ongoing product development... that general increase will continue through the year as we continue to add heads.

These costs are only going to increase in the near future (Q2CC):

By the middle of August, we’ll have 20 quota reps, about 15 clinical people and we will have 10 to 12 in customer care. So, in terms of that, commercial support and selling organization will be 45 total people. As we stated on previous calls, we’d ramp to about 30 by the end of the year.

Total net loss was $32.5M, although the impact of the embedded derivative was $10.2M of that.

Cash

Sensitive investors better look the other way for a moment.

The company had $192M in cash at the end of Q2 (from the proceeds of an equity offering in June) but also $35M in outstanding notes and $32M in derivative liability.

Cash used in operations was $40M in H1 2018 but this is still increasing and could reach a yearly run rate of $100M in Q4.

Valuation

This is, of course, a pretty senseless figure, as is any other valuation metric at the moment:

The six analysts covering the stock expect 65 cents per share losses for this year reducing to 45 cents in 2019 while revenues will triple from $20M this year to $65M next year.

These are informed guesses at best, although with 6 of these around, there is still some meaning in the average, perhaps. Here is what the stock has been doing lately:

The market cap is considerable at $760M and more shares are on the way (from the 10-Q):

The company could possibly function for up to two years on the $192M cash it had at the end of Q2.

There must be some inflection point where the rapid increase in revenues start to decline the cash burn, but as management didn't provide any guidance to 2019, this is difficult to see.

We do think this point will be reached next year on the basis of the average analyst expectations for revenue next year ($65M).

But they have to generate positive gross margins first, then operating expenses in dollar terms need to stabilize and then increased revenues can reduce the cash burn.

Conclusion

The CGM market is attractive and growing pretty fast. Eversense is a considerable step forward and we expect it both to grow the market and gain on competitors.

Now that Eversense has been launched in the US as well, we will see a rapid rise in revenues, but costs are also still increasing. With the uncertainty about the trajectory of the revenues, in particular, it's not easy to predict when cash burn will start to decrease, but we expect that somewhere in H2 next year.

That is, there will still be considerable dilution which does spoil the party a bit, as the land grab is rather cash intensive. Even gross margins are still negative so the $20M run rate (which is still rising) of operational cost has to be paid for by shares. It will be quite sometime before the cash bleed stops.

While we see a great market for their products and expect that the company will ultimately be profitable, how long that will take matters quite a bit for investors. Unfortunately, there are only half-informed guesses (at best) available and not even management itself seems to have much of an idea.

