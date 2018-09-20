Tilray: Time To Think Outside The Box

I provide an outside the box way to value the stock and it shows under the most optimistic assumptions there is 37% downside potential.

When a company like Tilray (TLRY) comes along and baffles investors because of a meteoric rise, investors always end up asking themselves “where is the top?” or “how much higher can it go?”. Many investors tend to look at traditional metrics like price/sales, current EV/EBITDA, future EV/EBITDA, etc.and all these metrics point to gross overvaluation. What baffles investors is the fact these types of stocks just continue going higher and higher even in the face of valuation. In cases like Tilray, you have to throw traditional valuation metrics out the window and go outside the box.

Tilray Valuation

The best way I have found to value companies like Tilray, is to value them like a biotech. Tilray has many of the same characteristics as a biotech:

- Lots of hype

- Targeting a large addressable market

- Capital needs to fund future growth

- A future catalyst

Valuation Formula

The biotech valuation formula I will be using for Tilray is as follows:

Share Value = (Value of Potential Sales + Cash - Debt) / Shares Outstanding

To calculate the share value for Tilray, I first had to calculate the value of potential sales, which has its own formula shown below. The value for market potential was sourced from the CEO of Tilray on CNBC yesterday, where he stated the marijuana market has the potential to be a $150 billion market. Market share was sourced from a MarketWatch article referencing Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and the potential for it to have a 10% market share, which I thought would be a good guess for Tilray market share as well. Finally, the likelihood of approval was sourced from a High Times article showing a poll with 68% of voters in favor of legalization. Putting that all together in the table below brings the value of potential sales for Tilray to $10.2 billion.

Value of Potential Sales = (Market Potential * Market Share * Likelihood of Approval)

Inputs:

-Market Potential: $150 billion

-Market Share: 10%

-Likelihood of U.S. approval: 68%

Estimated Market Potential $150,000,000,000 Tilray market share 10% Chance of U.S. approval 68% Market potential x Tilray Market Share x Chance of Approval $10,200,000,000

Putting it all together….

With data from the recent quarterly report, I was able to retrieve cash levels, debt levels, and the number of shares outstanding for Tilray. After adding in my value of potential sales from above, the data with these very optimistic assumptions shows the fair value for Tilray to be $109.28, which is nearly 37% below the $173 price the stock is trading at in the after hours.

Value of Potential Sales $10,200,000,000 Total Cash $25,331,000 Total Debt $46,143,000 Share Value $10,179,188,000 Tilray Shares Outstanding 93,144,042 Tilray Fair Value $109.28

Technical Outlook

Technical analysis is a valuable tool for investors to use when looking at a company like Tilray. I have not seen anyone on Seeking Alpha try to use a technical measure to try to predict where the stock is going; however, I am going to try it. A popular technical indicator like the RSI has been showing the stock is overbought for weeks. What I did was use another popular technical indicator and that is using Fibonacci levels. I used the day with the low close as my starting point and the day with the largest volume for my end point. As you can see with these levels, the stock paused at around the $120 level for a couple days and then yesterday broke to the upside. The next target price for Tilray was at $180, however with the stock nearly at that level after-hours yesterday, I looked even further up the spectrum and found that $277 was the next target level after that. If shares of Tilary approach the $277 level, I am expecting a retest of the previous level at $180, which is the 161.8% level and is where the stock fell to after the open today, which shows, that the $180 level is a key point to watch.





ThinkorSwim

Future Event

As I noted above, just like a biotech, there is a lot of hype around Tilray and the marijuana industry in general. The hype comes from the expanded use of marijuana in Canada, the United States and Europe. For example, many biotech companies see their stock prices increase significantly leading up to a drug review date or a drug data release. Many times after the event occurs and it is accompanied by positive results, the stocks tend to sell-off as investors take profits. Simply put, it is “buy the rumor, sell the news” event and I suspect something similar is going to occur with marijuana stocks leading up to legalization in Canada in mid October.

What to do?

After looking through all these data points, what should bearish investors do with Tilray? The answer for the average investor who does not have a position is likely to do nothing, even though everything is pointing to Tilray being in a bubble. As another author pointed out, put options are very expensive and if an investor wanted to outright short shares of Tilray, you would have to pay over 300% interest, which makes shorting uneconomical. For those investors that are long Tilray, there is no shame in taking massive profits before the bubble bursts.

Another possible way to play a bearish sentiment in Tilray is through the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ). After the big move yesterday, Tilray now holds the largest weight in MJ with a nearly 11% allocation. Since MJ is market cap weighted, Tilray has an increasingly large weighting within the ETF and a fall in shares of Tilray will lead the ETF lower. When the Bitcoin boom was going on, all Bitcoin related stocks & other cryptocurrencies traded together just like all marijuana stocks are trading together right now. At this moment, Tilray is the leader of the group because of its large share price gains. Therefore, when shares of Tilray turn lower, the whole group of marijuana stocks will likely follow Tilray lower. Put options on MJ are expensive, but they are much more affordable for the average investor in comparison to put options for Tilray.

MJ holdings page

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe long-term Tilray does have the potential to be a large player in the space. The problem is the stock is very unappealing at current levels given the most optimistic assumptions that I used that show the stock could fall at least 37%. With options for Tilray being excessively overpriced and shorting out of the question, I believe the best way to play bearish sentiment is through the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MJ over the next 72 hours.

I may purchase put options in MJ