Tesla May Now Be Locked Out Of Capital Markets

Tesla is facing a serious cash crunch and may be foreclosed from capital markets, which would mean disaster for the company’s future.

Few investment banks would consider running an equity book under these circumstances, and it is unlikely they could drum up sufficient demand anyway.

An equity raise may also be off the table after the revelation of a DOJ investigation and subpoenas served to go-private advisors, Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake.

Sky-high yields on current debt, little to no remaining assets that can be used as collateral, and a looming credit downgrade make the debt market an unlikely source.

Virtually all analysts agree that Tesla needs to raise fresh capital to stay in business and grow; the estimate of near-term cash need is $2-10 billion.

Since July, we have consistently published analysis and commentary concerning Tesla’s (TSLA) deteriorating cash position. More recently, we discussed the impending $960 million convertible debt repayment (which could trigger default risk as soon as January).

Despite CEO Elon Musk’s insistence that Tesla can meet its debt obligations and fund its operations through internally generated cash flow, few analysts take that notion seriously. The question is no longer whether Tesla needs to raise cash in the near-term. Everyone other than Elon seems confident that it does. The real question is twofold:

How much cash does Tesla need to keep the lights on and fund growth? What source can provide the funding Tesla needs?

Answering the first question is fairly straightforward. When downgrading Tesla in late March, Moody’s saw a raise in excess of $2 billion as necessary to simply meet near-term cash needs. To fund its promised expanded production, infrastructure, and new vehicle projects, Goldman Sachs sees Tesla needing $10 billion.

But whether it is $2 billion or $10 billion, the money has to come from somewhere. Unfortunately for Tesla, it looks like virtually every avenue has been foreclosed. That will threaten not only its growth narrative, but its very survival.

Let's take a look at the funding options, and why Tesla may not be able to avail of any of them.

Thinking Outside the Box: Unconventional Techniques

Elon has promised not to sell equity, so a few analysts and financial journalists have made stabs at proposing methods Tesla might use to raise capital outside the conventional channels.

One method made the rounds was to pledge its remaining physical assets and intellectual property as collateral for a loan. We addressed this notion in a prior research note, finding that the company is out of crown jewels to pawn. Its ABL already accounts for most, if not all, meaningful physical assets. Various covenants on the ABL, as well as opposition from unsecured bondholders, would likely render the idea dead on arrival, even if there were meaningful assets to pledge.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, who appears to still believe in Tesla’s mission even if he is no longer bullish on the stock, has come up with a few outside-of-the-box ideas as well. In April, for example, he suggested a merger with SpaceX (SPACE), another of Elon’s ventures. Reality collides with wishful thinking here as well, however, since SpaceX has precious little usable cash and an investor base consisting of serious professionals who would never go for it. Indeed, when a tie-up of some kind was mooted during Tesla’s abortive take-private efforts, SpaceX investors were quite vocal about their opposition to the notion. Now Jonas is talking about a deal with a strategic partner that could inject significant capital into the company in exchange for a sizeable stake.

The reason these unconventional funding options are being talked about is that the more traditional funding methods – straight debt or equity offerings – now seem foreclosed to Tesla.

Non-Starter: Tapping the Bond Market

A bond issuance, either straight or convertible, always looked like a non-starter given the company’s already crippling debt burden. Yields on Tesla’s outstanding bonds already tell a perilous story. The bond market has clearly lost its appetite for Tesla debt – a stark reversal from the insatiable hunger it expressed just one year ago. The superlative demand was reported widely in August 2017:

“Tesla announced on Friday that its proposed $1.5 billion senior note offering ended up generating $1.8 billion in aggregate principal notes, or 20% more than Tesla was initially looking for…The electric-car company's ability to generate so much interest in its bond offering highlights how heavily the market is betting on Tesla's recently launched Model 3. Not only were Tesla's bonds oversubscribed, but the yield Tesla secured was a record low for junk-rated bonds. The notes Tesla agreed to sell, which are due by 2025, were secured at a yield of 5.3%. The average yield on junk-rated bonds by the end of last week was 5.72%.”

Yields have since climbed ever higher, breaking out of its narrow trading bands in early September to hit 8%. Clearly, the market is skittish about the company's ability to service its current debt burden, which likely negates any hope for sufficient demand.

There is also a problem for underwriters. No investment bank would underwrite a bond offering. First off, Tesla would be required to make massive disclosures, such as the true scale of its reservation backlog and granular data on operations, production, and demand. Tesla has proven wholly unwilling to make far less significant disclosures and it is unlikely it would do so now except in the most dire of circumstances. Even then, the legal morass now surrounding Tesla and Elon would likely keep any potential underwriter out of the picture lest they get subpoenaed as well.

Given the escalating yields on outstanding debt, the cost of any new bond issuance would likely be unsustainable for Tesla. Furthermore, there appears to be little desire in the market to absorb another tranche of Tesla debt. Add to that the looming specter of another Moody’s downgrade and a debt offering appears to be off the table.

That leaves us with the last resort, the thing Elon has promised repeatedly this year not to do: sell new equity.

Read My Lips: No New Equity

With a nearly $50 billion market capitalization, one would think that Tesla could drum up enough demand to raise a few billion dollars. Unfortunately for the upstart EV maker, few if any investment bank would be willing to run the book for a stock offering. The reason for that is Tesla’s mounting legal woes. Elon’s impulsive and now infamous “funding secured” tweet triggered a raft of class-action lawsuits, as well as an SEC investigation. Both have been gathering steam and evidently caused considerable worry to Tesla’s embattled board of directors. Things got even worse for Tesla on September 18th, when it was revealed that the Department of Justice is now involved as well, evidently pursuing a criminal probe into the company and its erratic CEO.

Investment banks are in the business of making money and are usually happy to run the book of a big equity offering under virtually any circumstances. But when there is a high-profile DOJ case that could sink the company in question, as well as carry extremely unpleasant penalties for the CEO of said company, even the most mercenary investment banker will think twice.

Even if major civil and criminal investigations were not inherently enough to keep fee-hungry bankers away, the prospect of getting themselves wrapped up in one of the complex and expensive investigations will. Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake, the advisors Elon brought onboard to aid him in abortive effort to take Tesla private, have received subpoenas from the SEC in what is reportedly an intensifying investigation. Since the DOJ can piggyback on those subpoenas, it will be looking at all the same documents and disclosures.

No financial institution, no matter how reputable and above board it is, wants to be embroiled in regulatory and criminal investigations.

Investor's Eye View

So long as this legal turmoil goes on, Tesla will not likely be able to find an institution willing to run an offer book. On the demand side, the same problems will emerge. Some funds seem to still be holding their big Tesla stakes. But the legal, reputational, and financial risks of signing their names as tent-pole investors in a new equity raise would almost certainly be a bridge too far.

Automotive legend Bob Lutz further corroborates the view that Tesla is now cut off from tapping the capital markets for new cash. In a CNBC interview on September 18th, Lutz stated that “The jaws are tightening”, and that the current investigation has foreclosed the possibility of a capital raise.

Without fresh capital, Tesla cannot grow and may not even be able to survive. The company is facing a monumental crisis. So far, the share price is acting as if business is usual. Shareholders who can see the looming cliff ahead should jump off before it is too late.

