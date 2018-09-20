Danaher's Pall Investor Meeting Underscores Several Business Strengths

Danaher is often a difficult stock to argue for on a valuation basis, but opportunities do come up from time to time.

Life sciences looks like an exceptionally attractive end-market as biopharma companies continue to invest in the development and production of biologics and biosimilars.

In isolation, Danaher’s (DHR) investor day focusing on the Pall operations doesn’t really change anything about the story. What I believe is more important, though, is what the presentation reveals about the company’s much-lauded Danaher Business System (or DBS) and its ability to drive value from M&A. With Danaher successfully integrating and improving companies across the range of revenue growth and R&D intensity, I believe Danaher has a compelling case for how and why it can continue to buy companies (particularly in life sciences and diagnostics) at seemingly high valuations and still generate value from the process and capital invested.

Danaher’s life science opportunities are significant, and I see no reason to believe that the company is looking at any significant near-term issues in the water or product ID businesses. Management was actually more optimistic than I expected on conditions in the semiconductor sector, and the company is leveraging its pricing power and supply chain flexibility to minimize the disturbances from tariffs.

A Stronger Pall

Danaher hosted its Pall-centric investor day just a couple of weeks beyond the third anniversary of the close of the deal, and I believe three years is a perfectly valid horizon over which to consider the progress of the deal. Simply put, this deal has gone extremely well and I think it’s a great case-in-point as to the strengths of the DBS.

Pall’s life sciences business was a low-single-digit grower at the time of the acquisition and has since accelerated to mid-single-digit growth. While end-market improvement has certainly helped, with many companies in the life sciences space pointing to very healthy spending trends from biopharma companies, Danaher has significantly improved Pall’s R&D and product development efficiency. Where less than two-thirds of Pall’s new products made it to market on time before the Danaher deal, that percentage is now around 80%. Danaher has also accelerated the pace of new product launches and the vitality index (the percentage of sales made up of new products), something it previously also achieved with Beckman.

Gross margin has improved about five points since Danaher took over and operating margin has improved by around seven to eight points. What makes that a little more impressive is that Danaher has reinvested some of the cut-away G&A expenses into R&D, with Pall life sciences now spending more on R&D than before the transaction (something it also achieved with the Cepheid deal).

One of the recent concerns around Danaher has been management’s increasing willingness to buy steep premiums for faster-growing innovators in areas like diagnostics and life sciences. While overpaying is a risk, I believe the success Danaher has had with Pall (and Cepheid) underscores what the company can achieve through improved manufacturing efficiency, leaner operating overhead, and a more focused R&D approach that is less “expeditionary” and based more upon what customers say they want and need.

Strong Growth Potential In Life Sciences

I continue to believe Danaher’s strong position in life sciences is an important asset, and particularly its 25% skew toward biologics (split approximately into 75% drug production and 25% lead generation, cell line development, and pre-clinical work). Biologics remains a fast-growing area in biopharma, with a high-single-digit growth rate (around 8%) double the growth rate of the conventional pharma segment (and much of that is from price action). There are over 1,500 biological compounds in various stages of clinical development, and generic biologics (biosimilars) are just getting started.

Biologics require a different production process than small molecule drugs and biologics production facilities can cost around 5x to 7x as much as conventional small molecule facilities at similar production scales. That’s fueling very strong demand for companies like Agilent (A), ThermoFisher (TMO), and of course Danaher. Danaher is just now rolling out a new proprietary system for automating continuing manufacture of biologics that offers more production flexibility, higher yields, and lower costs for the customer. Considering all of the above, then, I believe Danaher is looking at a long runway of high-margin growth.

Industrial Still Attractive

Although Pall’s industrial business gets overshadowed by the life sciences business, it has a strong business in several niche process/industrial markets, as well as aerospace and electronics. Danaher and Entegris (ENTG) both enjoy very high market share in filtration products related to electronics production, and with that comes very attractive margins. Curiously, while most industrials exposed to electronics, particularly chip production, have been turning more cautious, Danaher said they’re not really seeing a slowdown yet.

Outside of Pall, I believe Danaher’s industrial operations are in good shape. Water utilities are finally spending on capex again, leading to better demand for testing and treatment equipment. Product ID also remains a very healthy market with ongoing opportunities to increase penetration of newer technologies/systems.

Tariffs are a risk, but Danaher is addressing them with price hikes and supply chain adjustments such that the impact doesn’t seem to be all that serious at this point.

The Opportunity

As I said in the open, there wasn’t anything in the Danaher investor day that leads me to alter my financial model assumptions. I did come away feeling more bullish about the DBS, though, and the success management has had in applying it to real-world situations. It’s not flawless and it doesn’t guarantee success (consider the struggles of the dental business, which management has chosen to spin off), but it’s a value-creating asset all the same.

The Bottom Line

It remains challenging to make a case that Danaher shares are substantially undervalued, though the company’s leverage to healthy growth in the biologics/pharma sector is certainly worth a premium. While I’d prefer to wait for a cheaper entry point (whether on a quarterly disappointment or a seemingly overpriced deal announcement), I’m well aware that such opportunities don’t come often and that the shares are likely to continue to perform if management delivers the expected growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.