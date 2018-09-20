Tilray Will Face A Reckoning In January

Tilray was already radically overvalued when its market cap was half its current level; shorts are getting burned as irrational retail exuberance continues to pump the share price.

Tilray’s surge has continued to build this week; the proximate cause of the latest move was the Sep. 18 approval to import cannabis for medical testing in the US.

Tilray (TLRY) has continued its reason-defying – and utterly baffling – rise this week. The announcement on September 18th that the Canadian medical cannabis firm had received approval to export its product to the United States for medical testing purposes sent the share price soaring to new highs. At time of writing on September 19th, Tilray was trading around $220 a share, 83% over its close the previous week. That has given Tilray a market capitalization of more than $20 billion, despite having generated year-to-date revenue of about $18 million.

We wrote in another research note that Tilray is a bubble that is bound to burst. With the latest inflation, the company is stressed to the breaking point. But so long as the size of the current tradable float – which is only about 10 million shares – remains small and the trading dominated by retail players, the madness could escalate even further.

However, the party may end in January, when the lockup from the IPO expires and the owners and major shareholders will be able to unload their shares. We see this as a major near-term negative catalyst for the share price. Until then, attempting to short this stock directly or through put options is a dangerous game. The shorts, who have been scorched badly this week, will be vindicated, but it may prove an expensive wait.

Lockup Countdown

When Tilray went public on the NASDAQ, it had 93 million shares outstanding. But 75 million of those are in the hands of Privateer Holdings, a private equity group that has done pioneering work in the cannabis space. Privateer is all about making money, and it is clearly paying close attention to utter madness driving up Tilray’s stock price. The company is run by seasoned finance professionals.

When Tilray worked with Cowen & Co. to run the IPO book, they clearly set an offer price in line with traditional methodologies, namely relatively close to fair value with some decent upside to get the trading going. As we pointed out in a recent research note, Tilray’s management and controlling shareholder Privateer did not think $200 an appropriate starting point, since they listed at $17 a share.

As is usual with an IPO, controlling shareholders and original owners are not able to dump shares immediately. Instead, they are barred by a lockup provision that forces them to keep their holdings. In the case of Tilray’s July IPO, Privateer is locked up until January 15th, 2019. Once the lockup is complete, we see it as highly likely that the cannabis-focused PE outfit will unwind much of its position.

Retail vs. Pros

Privateer's managers understand the broad dynamics of the cannabis industry and the regulatory environment in which it operates. So it understands something American retail investors do not: Tilray cannot do conventional business in the United States if it wants to stay listed on a US exchange. Yes, it got the approval for medical testing. But that is essentially meaningless from a business standpoint.

This is the latest failure of the retail sector to distinguish fantasy from reality. The first mistake was thinking Tilray could become a dominant player in the American cannabis sector, which its market capitalization seems to imply. Yet the company cannot even do business in the States. That is a problem, considering the sheer difference in scale of the US and Canadian markets. One state, California, already has a legal cannabis market five times the size of that of Canada. Tilray cannot touch that until US federal regulations change. And Tilray is not even the biggest player in Canada.

January Dump Looks Inevitable

The reasons for Privateer to dump a big chunk of its inflated stock when the lockup expires should be obvious. For one thing, Privateer has seen the paper value of its Tilray holdings grow at a mind-boggling rate thanks to retail investors failing to distinguish between the whole universe of cannabis industry and one solitary US-traded, but Canada-based company.

Privateer has seen its $1.275 billion holding in Tilray jump in value to about $16 billion. In terms of paper value creation, that is absolutely staggering. But Privateer is too smart to simply hope that the market will continue to buoy the stock. It will undoubtedly take substantial profits off the table. That will expand the float massively, and will apply the first meaningful downward pressure to the gravity-defying stock. Privateer will probably be careful about it, so as not to spark panic selling. But it will definitely unload.

Privateer can read the same financials and growth trajectory as Cowen, which has tried desperately to keep its price target rising alongside the stock. But, as Citron Research pointed out recently, even Cowen has given up on trying to justify a price near $100, let alone $200:

“Cowen has been paid a lot in banking fees but even still the analyst can’t stretch valuation enough to justify current stock price levels. Cowen initiated on TLRY on August 13 and used a 9x multiple on 2020 revenue to derive their price target of $34. Just two weeks later, the analyst raised their 2020 revenue multiple to 17x to get to a new price target of $62.”

Privateer has made no secret of its likely intention to sell a substantial piece of its shares into the open market. This is made abundantly clear in an SEC filing discussing the lockup provisions:

“Sales of a substantial number of shares of our common stock in the public market by Privateer Holdings or the distribution of shares to stockholders could occur at any time after the expiration of the contractual lock-up period, which is the 180-day period commencing on the date of this offering."

Furthermore, Privateer built in the expectation of offloading shares into the corporate structure itself. It controls al the shares with special additional voting rights, meaning it could dump virtually all its common shares into the market and still retain full control of the business. That is a great cash-out opportunity for Privateer, but has ominous consequences for retails bulls.

Other Pressures Inbound

The lockup expiration will have other knock-on effects that will likely force Tilray to behave somewhat more normally, which will likely mean downward pressure. Currently, the tiny float makes shorting expensive and difficult. It also makes it dangerous, as this week’s evident short squeeze attests. With a far larger float, many of these structural issues for the short side will be mitigated – or eliminated entirely.

Furthermore, the options market is likely to become far more normalized. The current implied volatility makes any short options strategy ludicrously expensive. The price of puts even a few months out removes much of the potential premium. And adding insult to injury, if applied volatility were to drop with a price crash, put options holders might still lose money thanks to corrections in options pricing.

When the lockup expires, there will be a lot more stock to trade. That means there will also be a growth of market makers and option writers. We should see saner option prices, with a deeper market and a more complete options chain. When that happens, the short side will be able to actually participate in a rational fashion.

Investor’s Eye View

The structural impediments to shorting Tilray display echoes of the problems of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Late in 2017, as exchanges began to make it possible to trade Bitcoin on either side with standard contracts, it became possible for the first time to actually go short. That, combined with the market’s realization that the Cryptocurrency might not actually continue to rise in value by orders of magnitude, resulted in a steep correction that burned retail investors badly.

With Tilray, the stock is being bid up to absurd levels by monumental expectations of growth that have little bearing on the actual size, growth potential, or legal realities of the cannabis market. Eventually cannabis will be legal across the US, but it is not this day. As retail traders begin to face a more normal market and are faced with the reality that Tilray is a decent cannabis company with solid growth prospects, but not the earth-shaking industry titan implied by its current share price.

We view Tilray as a compelling short, but also that the current structural issues make shorting expensive. If the run continues toward the lockup expiration, it might be wise to initiate a short position in anticipation. A safer play would be to wait for the expiration, and then trade once normality begins to set in.

