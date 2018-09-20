Tilray: Selling At 680 Times Sales

If you haven't followed the moves in Canadian companies related to cannabis lately, you've missed perhaps one of the greatest rallies this market has seen in quite some time. As seen in the chart below, Tilray (TLRY) is the leader of the pack, as shares have gone from a $17 IPO price just about two months ago nearly $300 at Wednesday's high. The stock is beyond bubble territory at this point, so it's just a question of when does the rally end.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I continue to be surprised by the rally in the name, as I thought like many others it had reached a crazy point at just $60 a share last month. The company had just announced a quarter where total revenues were around $10 million. That was spectacular growth over the prior year period, and as things become legal in Canada next month, revenues should surge further. The street currently expects $41 million in revenue this year and $153 million in 2019.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

Nobody is debating the potential revenue growth of this company over the next couple of years. What is at question is can the company be profitable at all, given Q2's loss of $12.8 million was quite substantial given less than $10 million of revenues. Additionally, the company at Wednesday's high given further expected share based compensation gives it an absolutely absurd market cap of about $28 billion, meaning it trades at 680 times this year's projected sales. Even the most ridiculously priced tech growth stocks in today's market don't go for more than 20-30 times sales.

The one thing that I'm most curious about is how the company plans to respond to this massive rally. We are still inside the lockup period, so insiders can't sell for now, but what about the company itself? With capital expenditures in the hundreds of millions of dollars potentially needed in the next few years, a secondary offering would certainly make sense. Sure, it likely will put this dramatic rally to an end for now, but selling even just a million shares now would bring in a tremendous amount of capital and bolster the balance sheet. It took several times that to bring in roughly that much before expenses in the IPO, as detailed below.

(Source: NASDAQ Tilray IPO page, seen here)

Tilray shares have surged another 90% on Wednesday on what's likely to be the heaviest volume day since going public. Investors continue to pour tons of money into this Canadian cannabis name, giving it a $28 billion valuation despite only $41 million in expected revenues this year. This remains one of the most dangerous names in the markets, for both longs and shorts, given such a low float and tremendous volatility. One must even wonder if the company will use the rally to raise funds for future expansion. Just remember, as fast as the name has gone up, it can go down that much just as quickly. When do you see the rally ending? I look forward to your comments below.

