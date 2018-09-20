History In The Making: Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst

High-yield, long duration, debt is the worst place to put money to work right wow.

This is very much depends on the beholder eyes, positions, and location. Such a divergence can't and won't last much longer.

Equities trade at record-highs. However, this is only true when it comes to the US while the rest of the world is way behind.

Credit/yield-based models suggest a recession is coming soon. How soon? Nobody knows, but let's say before Trump may start his second term.

Equities Today - Ten Years Ago

Ten years ago, almost to the day (9/19), the markets made a sigh of relief following the turmoil of previous days. Three major announcements took place on 9/19/2008:

1. Bush/Paulson outline TARP plan ("hundreds of billions").

2. Treasury plan to insure money market funds.

3. SEC bans short-selling in 799 financial stocks.

As a result, financial groups saw their stocks soaring:

American International Group Inc. (AIG): +43% >>> Bailed out by the US government

Washington Mutual (WMI): +42% >>> Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Merrill Lynch (MER): +34% >>> Bought by BoAML

Wachovia (WB): +29% >>> Bought by Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Citigroup Inc (C): +24% >>> Bailed out by the US government

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): +23%

Morgan Stanley (MS): +21%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): +20%

Today, we know that this was a very short-lived sigh of relief... Between 9/9/2008 to 3/9/2009 the main indices - SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - fell about 40% while the large financial groups fell between 54% and 98%.

QQQ data by YCharts

Equities in 2018

Between 1/1/2018 and 1/28/2018, the main indices posted great returns, led by the large-caps and blue-chips that are part of the QQQ, DIA, and SPY.

Since 1/29/2018 to date, the main indices delivered much smaller returns, led by the small caps: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO), and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

DIA Total Return Price data by YCharts

After an almost 8-month draw-down, on a total return basis, the main indices are back at (or very close to) new all-time highs.

Total returns since inception of the Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) in January 1998:

DIA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Surprisingly (or not), the DOW's blue-chips have outperformed the S&P 500's large caps.

Yields Today - (Almost) Back to Ten Years Ago

At 3.05%, the US 10-Year Treasury Yield is only 5 bps away from its highest level since 2011.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Meanwhile, it's a very different picture in UK (EWU), Germany (EWG), and Japan (EWJ)

At 2.94%, the 5-Year US Treasury yield closed at its highest level since October 2008.

5 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

At 2.88%, the 3-Year US Treasury yield closes at its highest level since July 2008.

3 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

1. Credit/Yield-based models suggest a recession is coming soon. How soon? Nobody knows, but let's say before Trump may start his second term.

2. Equities trade at record highs. However, this is only true when it comes to the US while the rest of the world is way behind. Is it a great market? This very much depends on the beholder eyes, positions and location. Such a divergence can't and won't last much longer.

3. The European bluff is approaching a boiling point.

4. High-yield (HYG, JNK) long duration debt is the worst place to put money to work right wow.

Trade wisely!

