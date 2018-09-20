Matador Resources: A Strong Permian Player With A 30% Upside

Introduction

Matador (MTDR) dropped after releasing a strong earnings report for Q2 and guiding higher based on production. Makes sense; everything Permian has a taint to it these days. You can pretty well put on a blindfold, pick a worry, and you will find a theory to back it up. Here are a few I've run across:

For the last couple of years, certainly since early 2016, it's been hard to call yourself a stock-picking guru in this sector, as almost without exception shale players have experienced exponential growth. Thanks primarily to the oil price almost tripling in the past couple of years. Fortunes have been made over a very short time period. Here are a few of the good size independents to illustrate this point. Kudos to you if you were lucky or prescient enough to have gotten in early.

Now full disclosure. I have my reservations about the perennial growth aspect of the shale story and have written about them in the past. The EIA projects shale production to rise from its current 7.2mm BOEPD to 10 mm BOEPD in 2020. That's about 30% growth in the next year and a half. Hmmm. I have been in the oil industry a long time, and have never experienced the euphoria that now persists in estimate after estimate for the growth of shale. When I hear stuff like this, my B.S. detector starts clanging loudly.

One thing that we have learned is the past year or so is that shale fracking is hugely consumptive of resources; sand, water, capital, manpower, etc. It remains to be seen if this level of intensity of effort is sustainable over the long haul. We are now entering what could be considered "the long haul" with shale fracking. We are closer today to knowing if this herculean effort and attendant success can be extended to infinity than we were the day before.

As this province continues to mature, I think the art of stock picking will revive as there will be a shake-out at some point. There is always a shake-out in the oil patch at some point. That's the bad news. The good news this ends up being good for the industry as we emerge leaner and stronger.

That doesn't mean "The Zombie Apocalypse" is coming in shale. Shale will go on. It's just that the shale story is about 15 years old. The business is maturing, and as it does marginal players will fall by the way. Enough on that. We will talk more about where I see shale going in another article.

The thing that made me decide to write up Matador was its purchase in the recent BLM lease sale of a 1,200 acre patch of desert in Lea County, NM, shown as spot "B" on the announcement below. It worked out to about $83K/acre, and I thought that was impressive on a number of fronts and merited a closer look at the company.

The overall point I was making in the verbiage above was that growth we have become accustomed to the last few years, going forward, is just going to be tougher to deliver. Weak companies may fall by the way, leaving their investors in the red West Texas dust. Let's take a look at Matador and see if it has staying power and the ability to keep the growth story going.

Company Overview and Key Management Team

Matador is purely a shale player with operations focused in the three areas highlighted above. From a small capital base of $52 mm in 2003, it has grown steadily organically with strategic acreage pickups and through strategic acquisitions since. It has also experienced operational success drilling and completing wells in its core areas. As of September 14th, its market capitalization was $3.3 bn. Revenue growth YoY is forecast to come in at $216 mm, a 59.2% increase from the $126.28 mm reported in Q3 last year.

In the Delaware and Midland basins, it focuses on proven shale plays in the Bone Spring, Avalon, and Delaware formations.

In south Texas, the Eagle Ford is the target interval.

In North La, the Haynesville is the objective.

Matador also participates in the midstream sector through its San Mateo Pipeline subsidiary.

Management is fundamental to a good business strategy. These guys set the scope and vision for the company's approach to growth. Warren Buffett once said something like (paraphrasing here): "If it's a choice between a great business, and mediocre managers, and a mediocre business with great managers, I'll take the one with great managers any day." That resonates with me and which is why I start there describing the company.

Joe Foran, Founder, President and CEO, has been in the oil business for his entire life, starting and selling several successful oil companies during this time. He is an accountant and lawyer by training.

Bradley Robinson, Sr. VP of Reservoir Engineering and CTO. Robinson comes out of Schlumberger (SLB) where he was an Advisor in the fracture stimulation domain. Prior to SLB, he was with Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in West Texas as a reservoir engineer, and then with the petroleum engineering think tank Gas Research Institute (GRI), heading up the reservoir characterization and completion technology domains. He's been at Matador since 2003, and is the architect of the company's reservoir strategy.

David Lancaster, Exec VP and CFO. Lancaster has been with Matador from its inception in 2003. Prior to that he was an engineer with Diamond Shamrock (acquired by Maxus in the early '80s), and then GRI, and SLB in various capacities.

These men have focused on the area they now operate in their entire lives and have demonstrated the financial acumen to keep a tidy balance sheet through growth and contraction periods. As evidence of this, I would cite the LT debt of $574 mm, with a covered ratio of 3.71. Excessive debt is probably the number one reason oil operators fail in lean times, and Matador seems to be doing a good job in this respect.

Production and Reserves

In the second quarter of 2018, Matador's average daily production grew to 52.9K BOEPD (comprised of 60% oil and 40% gas) from 45.2K BOEPD in Q1. An improvement of 12% QoQ. Matador's core Delaware area performed particularly well, growing 25% and 68% over the same periods.

The growth in EBITDA suggests that the company is controlling opex growth as it adds wells, even while harvesting the improvement in oil prices.

Matador grew production in all three focus areas, with the Delaware again contributing over 80% of the growth.

At the 2Q CC, Matador did the best thing a company could do and guided the analysts' expectations higher. Further the acreage is yielding increasingly more oil than gas.

Matador received $61.44/barrel for its oil in the second quarter advantaged by a favorable costless collar hedging strategy that allowed it to participate in rising prices. This was an improvement of over $15.00/bbl from 2017 using the same costless collar strategy.

At the present time, 50% of its forecast 2H 2018 production is hedged in this same fashion.

San Mateo PL and other take-off provisions

San Mateo is a joint venture between Matador and Five Point Capital. Matador will serve as the anchor tenant for this 10" gathering line. It is now holding an open season for additional contract customers. It will provide a takeaway solution to Matador for its Lea and Eddy County developments, and will connect to Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) PL in Eddy County. Construction of this PL has just commenced and Matador has budgeted up to $90 mm for its 51% share of costs. It also provides SWD services and has just received a contract from Marathon Oil to dispose of its salt water from wells in this locality. This is already accretive to Matador's earnings to the tune of $3.4 mm for the first half year.

Matador has also committed to Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline for gas take-off to the Houston sales point. GCX is due to begin operations in mid-2019.

Risks

Commodity pricing is paramount. With lifting costs in the $28.00/bbl range, it does have some wiggle room, but profits would be impacted. Hedges help to normalize this risk and avoid exposure to sharp declines over the short term.

Your takeaway

It's hard to throw any stones at Matador. It is making great wells as shown below. EBITDA improved from Q1 by 17% sequentially to $137 mm. The company has also put together 11 straight quarters of double-digit EBITDA growth.

It is funding 2018 D&CE capex of up to $650 mm primarily through operating cash flow of $254 mm (first half 2018), and the proceeds of an equity raise that net $227 mm in May of this year. It has a credit facility available, should the need arise, of $400 mm as well.

Operating margin has improved from $18.50/BOE in 2017 to $33.00/BOE in 2018. In this time, lease, taxes, and opex costs have increased slightly, while G&A costs have declined.

With an EV/EBITDA of 8.6 currently, it is in a comfortable zone. The company is forecasting EBITDA to grow from $335 mm in 2017 to $495-515 mm for 2018. A growth rate of 33-35% depending on what the final 2018 number turns out to be. If we apply this growth rate to the share price, a rise from the current $30.89 to $41.70 might be reasonably expected in the second half.

Bottom line: Matador appears to be operating its business conservatively, in spite of that eye-catching acreage purchase that sparked my interest in this company to begin with. From what I can determine, Matador answers the staying power question in the affirmative.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

