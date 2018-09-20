The True Reasons Why Coca-Cola Might Prefer Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) saw its share price rise sharply following the Bloomberg article that it is in serious talks with Coca-Cola (KO). However, why did Coca-Cola choose to talk with Aurora versus others? Besides the obvious reasons which we will discuss later, we think there is one factor that has been largely ignored by investors so far. This very reason makes Aurora the ideal partner for Coca-Cola and we believe a deal makes perfect sense for both companies. We will explain how.

Hemp and CBD

The first and foremost argument here is that most investors have ignored the subtle difference between this rumor and other deals between a beverage firm and a cannabis firm, including Canopy (OTC:CGC) / Constellation (STZ) and Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF) / Molson (TAP). The aforementioned deals are all focused on THC-infused drinks, which is meant to make people "high". The idea makes sense for an existing alcohol producer because people that consume alcohol are also more likely to consume THC drinks as a substitute, which makes it almost necessary for them to get into cannabis. The end customers are looking for excitement and escape, which can be provided by alcohol and THC.

However, the rumor between Aurora and Coca-Cola is different in that the focus seems to be the development of CBD-infused drinks. Let's take a look at the statement issued by Coca-Cola:

We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis,” Coke said Monday in its press release. “Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.

Coca-Cola is interested in CBD which is an ingredient that has been applied in medicine and wellness, such as the recent FDA approval of Epidiolex by GW Pharma (GWPH) which contains CBD. This cannabinoid can be potentially used to produce infused drinks that help muscle recovery and relieve pain and soreness. Now, Coca-Cola's portfolio included energy drinks such as Monster and Zero Vitamins, and we think these would be the most likely to be impacted by cannabis should CBD become a prevalent ingredient for performance beverages.

Now that we are clear on the difference between THC and CBD, we need to understand how are they produced and why Aurora has a clear advantage over others here. CBD can be found in hemp which contains a low level of THC, and it is different from the marijuana plants that are being cultivated by most licensed producers. For medical and recreational products, most producers are producing THC-rich marijuana plants which in turn yield little CBD. Hemp, on the other hand, would be required for CBD extraction and Health Canada has recently permitted whole-plant commercial utilization in Canada before the legalization kicks in on October 17 this year. In another word, producers that focus on THC-rich marijuana production won't be able to supply CBD to companies like Coca-Cola based on what we've heard so far.

Aurora is Hemp

As we discussed earlier in our article "What Will Aurora Cannabis Buy Next?", we reviewed the two deals it announced last week. Both deals are heavily tilted towards hemp and when combining with Aurora's investment in Hempco (OTC:HMPPF), it shows a clear picture of Aurora's strategic focus on hemp as a future growth area. Why is Aurora so heavily focused on hemp? Hemp as a plant has been grown by humans for at least hundreds of years and its stalk and seeds are used in many day-to-day areas such as food, health, building, textile, paper etc. Aurora is not getting into the businesses mentioned above but instead, it is focusing on CBD and its future applications in medicine and other areas such as the potential CBD-infused drinks market.

When we look at Aurora's competitors, we are barely seeing any company putting as much focus into hemp as they are. Besides the fact that Canopy and Hexo are off the list as a potential partner with Coca-Cola, we also found that Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Cronos (OTC:CRON), TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF), CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) are almost entirely focused on marijuana and THC. Aurora appears to be unique in its early strategic focus on hemp and CBD which could prove essential in securing a partnership with Coca-Cola or companies with a similar mindset. Aurora has superior hemp capacities through its acquisition of the largest hemp producer in the EU last week, its controlling interest in Hempco which is a leading hemp producer in Canada, and the upcoming large-scale hemp cultivation at ICC Labs following last week's acquisition.

Coca-Cola Needs Aurora

Coca-Cola is looking for a product that is complementary to their existing portfolio. The company isn't into THC because it does not sell alcohol (they recently launched pilot products but these are still tiny for them). It would make sense for Cola-Cola to consider CBD-infused drinks because it would fit into its energy drinks portfolio given the potential benefits of CBD on muscle recovery and pain relief. We think it needs a partner that understands CBD and, more importantly, has the capacity to produce CBD on a large scale. So far, Aurora is the most viable option given its early strategic positioning in the global hemp market. If would be inconceivable to us for Coca-Cola to partner with a producer that has little hemp production because its marijuana production is useless to their product ideas.

Putting Everything Together

Investors need to understand the subtle difference between the Aurora/Coke rumor and the previous deals between alcohol and cannabis companies. Coca-Cola is looking for a complementary CBD-infused product that fits into their corporate image and existing portfolio. The company has already clarified that it has no interest in cannabis but rather wants to focus on wellness and non-psychoactive CBD. Aurora appears to be the most logical partner given its unparalleled access to some of the best hemp resources around the world. We struggle to find another competitor that has the same capabilities in hemp while reaching Aurora's scale and market leadership position. It would be only plausible to us that Coca-Cola eventually chooses to partner with Aurora should they decide to get into CBD-infused beverages. If so, we strongly believe that Aurora is best-positioned to become a partner.

