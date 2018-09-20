Healthcare REITs: Demographic Boom Within Sight

The healthcare industry is in a perpetual state of disruption as policy-makers attempt to rein in unsustainable spending. High-cost providers (including SNF and hospital REITs) continue to feel the heat.

Healthcare fundamentals appear to have bottomed. 2Q18 earnings were not particularly strong, but investors were expecting worse. The operator struggles that plagued 2017 performance appear to be waning.

Amid fears of rising rates and deteriorating fundamentals, healthcare REITs were left for dead earlier this year. Since early March, however, the sector has sprung back to life, jumping 20%.

After years of stagnant demand growth, this demographic boom could not come soon enough. The healthcare real estate industry has been ailing from oversupply and underwhelming demand.

For healthcare REITs, the demographic boom fueled by aging Baby Boomers has been visible on the horizon for decades, but is just now beginning to come to fruition.

REIT Rankings: Healthcare

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze each of the 15 real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Healthcare Sector Overview

Within the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT Index, we track 11 of the largest healthcare REITs, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value: Alexandria (ARE), Welltower (WELL), Ventas (VTR), HCP (HCP) Omega (OHI), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Medical Properties (MPW), Sabra (SBRA), Healthcare Realty (HR), National Health Investors (NHI), and Physicians Realty (DOC).

Healthcare REITs comprise roughly 13% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR) and own approximately one-10th of the total $2 trillion worth of healthcare-related real estate assets in the United States. Healthcare REITs are classic Yield REITs, paying a high dividend yield and are used by many investors as effective "bond proxies." More than other REIT sectors, healthcare REITs assume significant policy risk, particularly in the skilled nursing and hospital sub-sectors.

These REITs tend to hold assets under a long-term triple-net lease structure, though these REITs have taken on increasingly more operating responsibilities over the past decade. This is largely a function of REIT regulations that limit the ability of these REITs to operate healthcare facilities in-house. For that reason, a unique feature of healthcare REITs is the critical importance and reliance on third-party operators, many of which have struggled to remain profitable in recent years amid rising costs and lower reimbursement rates. There is hope on the horizon, however. After years of relative stagnation, the long-awaited demographic boom is finally in sight for healthcare REITs. The 80+ population will see substantial growth over the next two decades.

There are five distinct subsectors within the healthcare REIT category: senior housing, medical office building, skilled nursing, hospitals, and life sciences/research facilities. Each of these subsectors has separate risk/return characteristics. Skilled nursing and hospital REITs assume the most policy-related risk, followed by senior housing. Medical office building and life science REITs are generally the most predictable and stable. As we'll discuss in more detail shortly, the Affordable Care Act pushed more of the financial risk from payors (insurers and government) onto healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, healthcare facilities), which has pressured the healthcare real estate sector, particularly at the higher-cost end of the spectrum.

Healthcare REITs tend to focus on a single property type, but the "big three" REITs (HCP, VTR, WELL) hold a fairly diversified portfolio across the healthcare spectrum. Relative to the total value of US healthcare real estate assets, REITs are overweight in the senior housing and skilled nursing sub-sectors, equal-weight in the medical office and life science sub-sectors, and underweight in the hospital sub-sector. Below we outline the property focus of these 10 REITs.

The Bull and Bear Thesis for Healthcare REITs

The "bull" thesis for healthcare REITs typically centers around the aging population and impending demographic wave of boomers, the long-term outperformance of the sector compared to the REIT average, and the healthy dividend yield. Below we outline the reasons to be bullish on healthcare REITs.

The "bear" thesis typically focuses on the secular headwinds of the ACA on public-pay REITs, the oversupply issues that encumber the senior housing REITs, and the interest rate sensitivity of the sector. Below we outline the reasons to be bearish on healthcare REITs.

Recent Stock Performance

Pressured by rising interest rates and persistently weak fundamentals, healthcare REITs have underperformed the broader real estate index in four of the past five years. Despite recent underperformance, Healthcare REITs have been one of the best-performing sectors of the Modern REIT Era (1994-Present), outperforming the broader index by roughly 1% per year during that time. Along with a strong track record of prudent capital allocation, the low cap-ex profile inherent with the triple-net lease model has been responsible for much of the long-term outperformance.

Amid fears of rising rates and deteriorating fundamentals, healthcare REITs were left for dead earlier this year. The 10-Year yield surged following the passage of tax reform last December, creating a wave of destruction within the most yield-sensitive categories of the real estate market. Since March, yields have broadly stabilized and fundamentals appear to have bottomed across most sub-sectors, helping to lift the sector more than 20% since its YTD low. While fundamentals will remain challenged for several more years, valuations appear attractive for long-term investors willing to assume the interest rate and policy-related risks.

Skilled nursing REITs, Omega and Sabra, have been the top-performers of 2018 as fundamentals appear to have finally bottomed-out in the beaten-down sector. Medical office REITs have been among the weakest performers in the group. The "big-three" senior housing-focused REITs have been essentially flat on the year, but Welltower has jumped a sector-leading 11% over the last quarter.

Recent Fundamental Performance

As we discussed last quarter, at this stage for healthcare investors, no news is good news. 2Q18 earnings were much like the prior quarter: not particularly strong, but fundamentals are no longer getting worse. The operator struggles that plagued 2017 performance appear to be waning, aided by strong economic growth and a plateauing of negative reimbursement pressures. Sector-wide fundamentals continue to be softer than the REIT average, however. Per the NAREIT T-Tracker, same-store NOI ticked down to 1.3% in the quarter from 1.5% in 1Q18. SS-NOI for healthcare REITs has been below the REIT average since 2014 after outperforming the broader average for most of the prior decade.

While demand has been predictably steady, relentless supply growth over the past several years (almost entirely within the senior housing and MOB sectors) has weakened fundamentals. The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2014 and is expected to continue well into the next decade.

For senior housing, development yields continue to be favorable as private market valuations have remained relatively steady across all sub-sectors. On the other hand, skilled nursing and hospital REITs are also dealing with oversupply issues, but for a different reason. These sectors have seen negative net supply growth over the past five years, but demand has declined by an even greater magnitude as policy shifts have discouraged the use of high-cost acute care facilities.

Healthcare REITs have historically been an acquisition-fuel sector, similar to traditional retail-based net lease REITs. These REITs have utilized their cost of capital advantage over private market competitors to accretively expand the size and scale of the business and drive FFO growth. As noted above, this prudent capital allocation has been responsible for much of the sector's outperformance. The sharp selloff in REIT valuations early in 2018, along with the steady private market valuations, erased much of their cost of capital advantage, but the sector's 20% gain since the lows in March has allowed several of these REITs to regain the coveted NAV premium.

The post-recession period has seen a continuous wave of consolidation within the healthcare REIT space. Recent M&A activity has focused on the vertical integration of healthcare operators, recognizing the critical importance of having healthy tenants amid broader operator struggles. Capital recycling activity in recent quarters has been well received by healthcare REIT investors.

Deeper Dive: Senior Housing

Within the senior housing category, note that senior housing fundamentals continue to weaken after several years of relentless supply growth and lackluster. The "Big 3" healthcare REITs have shifted their portfolio in recent years to focus more exclusively on senior housing assets. Interestingly, Welltower has pivoted on this trend and made a significant move back into the SNF space with its $2 billion acquisition of Quality Care Properties (QCP). Before 2007, these senior housing assets were primarily leased to triple-net tenants under long-term leases whereby these REITs assumed a little operational risk. The REIT Reform Act in 2007 allowed these REITs to take advantage of more operational upside (and downside) through the RIDEA structure.

While RIDEA assets outperform when markets are tight, these assets similarly underperform when fundamentals are weak. We note the continued struggles of the operating assets (RIDEA), which saw same-store NOI dip -2.5% in the quarter as occupancy fell nearly 120 bps from last year. RIDEA performance is expected to be worse in 2018 with SS-NOI dipping into negative territory for the full-year. The triple-net-leased assets, however, continue to perform decently well with SS-NOI growth expected to rise roughly 2% in 2018.

NIC data shows that senior housing construction as a percent of inventory has moderated slightly from 1Q18 to 6.3% from 6.7%. The assisted living segment is still seeing substantial supply growth with construction at nearly 8% of existing inventory. Occupancy continues to dip, but rent growth appears to have stabilized in the mid-2% range. Net absorption has been negative for 11 consecutive quarters. With new starts still averaging nearly 4% of existing inventory, there is no clear end in sight for supply growth, yet. Demand, however, will start to improve as the long awaited demographic boom begins to be realized. The 80+ population will grow by 2% per year starting in 2019, rising to more than 5% annual growth in 2025. The markets are certainly prepared to the first wave of boomers, who will see favorable senior housing market conditions for at least a half-decade as excess demand gets absorbed.

Deeper Dive: Skilled Nursing & Hospitals

For the skilled nursing sub-sector, operator struggles were the theme of 2017, highlighted by solvency issues at many of the top SNF tenants including Genesis, Signature, Orianna, and Preferred Care. After a downright dismal year in 2017, skilled nursing REITs actually delivered stronger-than-expected earnings through the first two quarters of 2018. Rent coverage was fairly stable as EBITDARM remains near 1.7 for both REITs. Per NIC data, national SNF rent growth averaged 2.4%, continuing a steady linear downtrend since 2016 when rent growth was averaging nearly 4.5%.

There's blood in the water across the acute care healthcare sector, and investors are hopeful that these REITs can use their balance sheet strength to take advantage of the dislocation. Omega and Sabra continue to sell underperforming assets and look to opportunistically buy stronger assets at attractive valuations from distressed private market sellers. NIC data suggests that the SNF transaction markets have heated up and valuations look attractive with cap rates averaging 10.2%.

The two primary issues continue to be reimbursement methodology and payer mix. In an effort to "bend the cost curve," the transition to a value-based reimbursement system under the Affordable Care Act has resulted in shorter lengths of stay, lower reimbursement rates, and lower occupancy rates.

Omega and Sabra are actively trying to contain the damage from struggling operators by offering concessions and rent reductions to these tenants in an effort to keep them solvent. We believe that these REITs are far better positioned than smaller SNF owners to work out favorable deals with operators that may result in short-term pain but longer-term gain.

Deeper Dive: Medical Office & Life Science

The medical office building and lab space/life sciences sub-sectors were only places to hide within the healthcare sector in 2017, but have been the laggards of 2018. Thought to be immune from the policy-related risks of the other sub-sectors, the supply/demand dynamics remain moderately favorable. SS-NOI improved to 3.6% from 2.7% last quarter with occupancy roughly flat. As we'll note below, these higher-quality assets trade at a sizable premium in both the public and private markets.

Valuation of Healthcare REITs

Compared to other REIT sectors, Healthcare REITs appear cheap based on FCF (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) metrics. The sector now trades at a 0-5% premium to Net Asset Value, a reversal from the NAV discount experienced earlier in 2018. This modest NAV premium should provide these REITs with a moderately favorable cost of capital as they reposition their portfolio and seek acquisition opportunities from distressed sellers.

At the sector level, we note the deep discount applied to the skilled nursing-focused REITs, Omega Healthcare and Sabra. Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America, which have a portfolio concentrated in medical office buildings, command the highest premiums within the sector.

In terms of healthcare policy, the worst-case-scenario for SNF appears to be largely priced into the stock valuations, in our view. Omega Healthcare and Sabra are some of the "cheapest" REITs we track based on cash flow metrics. We, therefore, like the SNF space at these valuations, but caution that significant risks remain.

Interest Rate and Equity Market Sensitivity

Healthcare REITs are among the most "bond-like" REIT sectors, meaning that these REITs are heavily influenced by movements in interest rates. Interest rate sensitivity is a result of long lease terms, high dividend yields, and lower long-term growth prospects than the REIT average.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs and Hybrid REITs.

As a sector, healthcare REITs are firmly in the Yield REIT category. All healthcare names besides lab space-focused Alexandria are highly sensitive to interest rates, and VTR and HTA are two of the most sensitive names across all REIT sectors. Notably, the acute care REITs exhibit lower sensitivity to yields and more sensitivity to the equity markets than other healthcare REITs.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, healthcare REITs rank near the top, paying out an average yield of 5.0%. Healthcare REITs pay out roughly 80% of their available cash flow.

Investors looking for income and are willing to take on policy and operational risk should take a look at the skilled nursing REITs Omega and Sabra. Investors seeking more of a safe, predictable income stream would be better suited with the MOB or diversified healthcare REITs.

Bottom Line: Demographic Boom On Horizon

For healthcare REITs, the demographic boom fueled by the aging Baby Boomers has been visible on the horizon for decades, but is just now beginning to come to fruition. After years of stagnant demand growth, this demographic boom could not come soon enough. The healthcare real estate industry has been ailing from oversupply and underwhelming demand.

Amid fears of rising rates and deteriorating fundamentals, healthcare REITs were left for dead earlier this year. Since early March, however, the sector has sprung back to life, jumping 20%. Healthcare fundamentals appear to have bottomed. 2Q18 earnings were not particularly strong, but investors were expecting worse. The operator struggles that plagued 2017 performance appear to be waning. The healthcare industry is in a perpetual state of disruption as policy-makers attempt to rein in unsustainable spending. High-cost providers (including SNF and hospital REITs) continue to feel the heat.

While fundamentals will remain challenged for several more years, valuations appear attractive for long-term investors willing to assume the interest rate and policy-related risks. We continue to view the acute care REITs including Omega, Medical Properties, and Sabra as the more compelling long-term opportunities in the sector for investors willing to assume a high degree of short-term risk.

