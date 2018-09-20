With Margin Leverage Emerging, Can Carpenter Technology Get Going?

Carpenter needs more high-volume aerospace/engine part orders to really thrive, but management has improved the expense structure and is investing for growth in areas like additive manufacturing.

Carpenter Technology (CRS) has been a frustrating story to watch, as a good recovery in oil/gas and strong demand growth in aerospace and medical don’t seem to be resonating all that strongly with the market. I wasn’t quite so bullish on Carpenter in May as I was earlier in the year, but I’m surprised the shares haven’t really budged since then. While they have outperformed Allegheny (ATI), Haynes (HAYN), and Universal Stainless (USAP), I don’t think the market is really very bullish on the prospects for Carpenter to continue to garner parts qualifications from aerospace customers and fill that under-utilized Athens plant.

I remain more bullish than the Street on this one, as I do believe ramping aerospace demand and ongoing recovery-driven demand in oil and gas will support volume. I’m also bullish on the company’s opportunities in additive manufacturing (especially in medical), though I see some risk to the Transport segment as heavy truck builds slow. If I’m right about the upcoming ramp, particularly in higher-value specialty products, gross margins could move into the 20%’s in this upcoming fiscal year, and I believe a mid-$60’s fair value is still in play.

Ongoing Improvements Showing In The Numbers

Carpenter reported a good end to its fiscal year back in early August, with the company reporting 22% net revenue growth, or 13% growth when adjusting for surcharges. Sequential growth came in at 8% and 5%, respectively. Carpenter benefited from healthy volume growth, as shipments rose 11%, driven by the SAO segment. Realized prices were up 9% as reported, though pricing was not especially strong on a surcharge-adjusted basis.

On a unit level, the Specialty Alloy Operations (or SAO) business saw 25% reported revenue growth, or 7% net of surcharges, while Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) saw 10% growth.

Gross margin improved modestly from the year-ago level (about 20bp), while EBITDA rose 16% and operating income jumped 33%. At the segment level, both SAO and PEP were strong, with 24% yoy and 36% yoy growth, respectively.

Relative to expectations, Carpenter logged a modest beat at the top line (about 2%), while operating earnings per share were about five cents ahead of expectations (with the rest of the beat from lower taxes and so on). Full-year cash flow was stronger than I expected, with better operating earnings and lower working capital driving the beat.

Healthy End-Markets, But More Qualifications Are Needed

On the whole, Carpenter continues to see improving demand in its core markets. Although aerospace demand was flat sequentially, there was some sequential backlog growth (up 3% qoq) and revenue improved 13% from the prior year. Energy was strong again (up 16% yoy) on the ongoing recovery in U.S. onshore activity, while Medical was up 14%. Transport was a little soft (up 5%), while Industrial/Consumer was up 8% on double-digit growth in industrial applications like pumps and valves.

Although there have been much-publicized issues with aircraft engines for both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EASDY), overall aircraft demand remains solid and the delivery schedule for the next several years remains robust. Aircraft leasing companies are not having trouble placing planes, and many suppliers remain constrained on key inputs like alloys.

That said, it’s not translating into as quick of a ramp for Carpenter’s Athens facility as I’d expected. Utilization remains stuck around 40%, and that’s not nearly good enough for Carpenter to drive attractive margins. The qualification process has been slower than hoped, as Carpenter saw another four parts qualified in the fourth quarter, but only one of the seven parts qualified is what could be called a high-volume product.

Given the pace of the business, I would say it seems unlikely that Athens will see a big jump in utilization and profitably before mid-calendar 2019. Recent improvements in margins do suggest to me that Carpenter can generate improving margins even with this slower than expected ramp of the Athens facility, but Athens really remains key to unlocking the story’s full potential.

Still Investing For Growth

There isn’t all that much Carpenter can do now to accelerate the Athens ramp, but the company is investing in other growth opportunities. Management boosted expectations for FY 2019 capex pretty significantly (up about 40% yoy), with the investments going into expanded capacity in additive manufacturing and soft magnetics. I believe the additive manufacturing in particular is a sound area to invest now, as additive manufacturing continues to gain share in many markets, including medical (where it is used to produce artificial joints and implants used in spine surgery).

The Opportunity

I’ve modestly increased my revenue assumptions on the back of Carpenter’s performance, but I haven’t made all that many changes to my margin assumptions, as I had been expecting margins to start ramping up. How that drives FCF is in some respects moot; I can tell you that I expect FCF margins to reach the double-digits in FY’s 2021 and 2022, but these shares don’t really trade on FCF.

What drives valuation is near-term EBITDA, and I continue to believe that these shares should trade in the mid-$60’s. I’ve lowered my multiple by a half-point (to 9x) to reflect the progress through the cycle, but I will openly admit that assigning the “right” EBITDA multiple is inexact at best and arbitrary at worst.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that Carpenter has more to give, and with the shares not having really gone anywhere for a few months, I think the valuation argument is stronger now. I admit to being disappointed at the slow pace of the Athens ramp, but management has done a lot to improve the overall operations of the company and I like the growth-oriented investments they’re making now. Carpenter is likely to require patience for a little while longer, but I do think 2019 could be a stronger year for this alloy company.

