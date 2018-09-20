Is This The Best Oil Dividend Play?

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) combines strong cash flows, a compelling growth outlook, an outsized dividend yield, and massive share repurchases. Shares of the company look inexpensive right here, and it seems likely that Shell will deliver compelling returns over the coming years.

The above combination of positive factors makes Shell the most attractive supermajor right here, I believe. Shares could be a good pick for long-term focused income investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

When Shell announced the purchase of BG Group during the oil price crisis many analysts and commenters stated that Shell had overpaid for this acquisition and that the company had made a strategic mistake. It looks like Shell's management has made a great pick, buying up assets when they were cheap in order to receive the rewards once oil prices had normalized.

RDS.A Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Net earnings, operating cash flows, and free cash flows have all recovered nicely from the bottom that was established during the oil price crisis, and things will, in all likelihood, get even better going forward.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil prices have risen substantially over the last year, Brent currently trades at $77 per barrel. This is slightly more than the average price per barrel during the second quarter and substantially more than the price per barrel during Q3 2017. It, therefore, is likely that Shell will report very compelling Q3 results once the current quarter has ended.

During the second quarter of 2018 Shell reported net earnings of $4.7 billion (~$19 billion annualized) and operating cash flows of $9.5 billion (~$38 billion annualized). With Brent prices being slightly higher than the Q2 average right now, and since oil prices have been moving up over the last couple of weeks, it seems likely that Q3 results will be slightly better than that, i.e. in the ballpark of $5 billion in net earnings and $10 billion in operating cash flows.

Over the next couple of years, rising oil prices will not be the only growth factor, though, Shell will also benefit from its growth investments and cost reduction efforts.

Source: Shell presentation

Shell is not only investing to grow its production over the coming years, but the company is also continuously high-grading its portfolio. Break-even prices have been declining in all relevant fields, including deepwater production, conventional O&G, and shale production.

Especially when it comes to Pre-FID (final investment decision) projects, i.e. ones that Shell plans to engage in, but which have not started yet, break-even prices for future projects look highly promising. Half of the Pre-FID conventional projects have break-even prices of ~$25 or lower, and even when it comes to deepwater projects (which only could be done at relatively high costs in the past), 80% of Pre-FID projects have break-even prices of $40 or lower.

This means two things: First, Shell will be able to generate highly compelling margins with oil prices at the current level, which will result in attractive earnings and cash flows for these future projects if oil prices remain at the current level. Second, even during another oil price crash (which is not overly likely in the foreseeable future), Shell would still be able to earn money with many of its projects, which provides downside protection in case of a severe oil price decline.

Source: Shell presentation

Shell has many projects that are currently under construction or that will be constructed during the foreseeable future. Combined these projects will add about 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent to Shell's daily output.

The combination of increased production, higher margins (thanks to rising oil prices), and lower costs (due to a focus on the most attractive, low-cost production areas) will boost Shell's earnings and cash flows substantially over the next couple of years.

Source: Shell presentation

Shell plans to generate, on average, $50 billion to $60 billion in operating cash flows during the next couple of years. Since Shell produced operating cash flows of $40 billion during the last four quarters, and since oil prices are already substantially higher than the TTM average, and since production will rise over the coming years on top of that, management's guidance seems realistic.

Unless there is another oil price crash, and that seems relatively unrealistic (in fact oil prices could rise further as supply might be too low), Shell will generate massive amounts of cash flows over the coming years. A sizeable amount of that will be reinvested for capex, but as Shell guides for capital expenditures of $25 billion to $30 billion a year, free cash flows will likely still come in at $25 billion to $30 billion a year in coming years.

Shell Offers A Very Compelling Dividend Yield And Lowers Its Share Count On Top Of That

Free cash flows of $25 billion to $30 billion a year mean that Shell has ample means to reduce its debt and to pay out cash to its owners via dividends and share repurchases at the same time. That is, in fact, what management plans to do, as Shell wants to lower its gearing further (although the balance sheet is quite solid already), while cash payments to investors are rising as well.

Shell's current dividend of $0.94 per ADR, which was not cut once since the second world war, costs about $15 billion a year. Shell will likely start raising its dividend at one point in the future, but so far no dividend increase has been announced. Shell has, however, started the first leg of its $25 billion share repurchase program.

The company plans to repurchase shares for $2 billion during Q3, the complete $25 billion will be spent through 2020. This means an average pace of $2.5 billion in buybacks quarterly or $10 billion on an annual basis. If Shell generates $27.5 billion in free cash flows during 2019, ~$25 billion of that would be paid out via dividends and buybacks, which means Shell could put another $2.5 billion towards debt reduction.

The buyback program will lower Shell's share count by ~9% (using a share price of $68), which will increase each share's portion of all future cash flows and earnings. At the same time the buybacks will result in lower dividend costs going forward -- if Shell buys back 9% of its share count, Shell's annual dividend costs decline by $1.4 billion.

Shell Offers The Most Attractive Dividend Yield, Shares Are Inexpensive

Shell competes with other supermajors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Total (TOT). Shares of all of these companies are oftentimes held by income investors due to the above-average dividend yields they offer.

RDS.A Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Right here Shell offers the highest dividend yield of these five oil & gas giants, slightly ahead of BP. Chevron and Exxon Mobil have the benefit of more regular dividend increases, but it will take many years for their yields to breach the 5.7% dividend yield Shell offers right now.

Chevron, for example, has raised its dividend by 4% with its last dividend increase. It would take 11 years of 4% dividend increases for Chevron's yield to hit 5.7%, the yield Shell offers right now. Since Shell will most likely start increasing its dividend again during the next 11 years, I believe that Shell is the more attractive pick for income-focused investors right here.

RDS.A Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Shell is also attractive to those seeking share price appreciation. Shares are looking relatively inexpensive right here compared to the peer group, and thanks to the massive cash flow growth Shell will experience going forward share prices could increase substantially over the coming years.

If Shell's shares would trade at 9 times operating cash flows by the end of 2020, share prices could rally to $110 over a little bit more than 2 years. This estimate includes the forecasted operating cash flow growth (to $55 billion a year) and the impact of the buybacks, which increases operating cash flows per share further.

Bottom Line

Shell's takeover of BG Group has been a great success, and its focus on low-cost projects with high returns on capital and an attractive cash flow profile is paying off. Shell will experience compelling cash flow and earnings growth over the coming years, and shareholders get rewarded handsomely.

I believe that Shell is not only the most attractive income investment among the supermajors right here, I believe that shares also have ample upside potential based on an inexpensive valuation, strong growth, and the impact of Shell's buyback program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.