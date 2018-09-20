Royal Gold's Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Analysis

Production for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 will be approximately 80,400 GEOs.

Royal Gold reported revenues of $116.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up about 6.7% from the $108.9 million reported last year.

Source: Royal Gold - Efficient business.

Investment Thesis

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is not per se a precious metals miner and has little to do with mining in fact. The company is a precious metals streamer which provides necessary upfront financing for traditional miners to allow them to complete infrastructure and to begin mining operations commercially.

In exchange for that critical capital that has been advanced, the streamer is paid a certain amount of the metal produced for a largely discounted rate. While the company is dealing with different precious metals stream or royalties, gold is by far the primary metal. In 2018 fiscal revenue gold represented about 77% of the total revenue. Also, one major important element for savvy investors is that the company has paid a dividend for 17 years consecutively.

We can compare Royal Gold to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class, which I covered recently in this article or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) which I covered recently in this article.

Also, one "junior" streamers that can be considered in this class as a secondary choice is Sandstorm Gold (SAND) that I covered recently.

The business model is solid with limited risk. Tony Jensen, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We've been guiding that we are allocating our strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business. In fiscal 2018, that emphasis is now waivered. We paid out a record $64.1 million in dividends. We paid off our revolving credit facility in June just as we planned, and we now have over $1.1 billion of total liquidity for new opportunities.

Tony Jensen noted later:

Despite a falt gold price, Royal Gold delivered a 22% compounded annual growth rate in operating cash flow since 2014. And I'd like to highlight that our share count has been essentially flat during this period, making our cash flow numbers highly accretive.

This business success translated to a substantial gain in the stock price, with the stock almost continuously outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) since mid-2017, even with the recent weakness due to the price of gold.

RGLD data by YCharts

Therefore, RGLD is a stock that should be considered as a long-term investment. I recommend also trading about 30% of your position and use the ups and downs of the gold market to maximize your profit by making a few extra-trades using the RSI as an indicator.

Highly Diversified Portfolio

Source: RGLD Website

According to the company site, Royal Gold's royalty portfolio consists of 40 producing royalty properties, and 18 development-stage properties.

For the fiscal year 2018:

Stream interests represented $324.516 million

Royalty interests represented $134.526 million

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2018 (Fiscal 4Q'18)

Royal Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 74.1 73.6 74.1 98.1 93.5 94.1 118.0 107.0 107.0 108.9 112.48 114.35 115.98 116.24 Net Income in $ Million 25.01 14.82 −45.05 15.11 −67.66 20.44 29.79 28.06 23.66 20.02 28.63 −14.77 −153.65 26.65 EBITDA $ Million 57.37 53.77 48.60 67.97 −30.84 67.16 82.55 81.49 77.44 73.72 82.40 83.62 −152.00 79.32 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 33.7% 20.1% 0 15.4% 0 21.7% 25.3% 26.2% 22.1% 18,4% 25,5% 0 0 22,9% EPS diluted in $/share 0.38 0.23 −0.69 0.23 −1.04 0.32 0.46 0.43 0.36 0.30 0.44 −0.23 −2.35 0.41 Cash from operations in $ Million 65.9 43.9 2.5 52.1 66.1 49.2 55.1 69.7 76.1 65.0 71.6 75.7 104.6 77.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 21,6 0,1 1300,5 24,1 1.3 19.9 90.1 102.7 10.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 10.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 44,3 43,8 −1298,0 28,0 64.8 29.4 −35.0 −33.1 65.2 65.0 71.6 75.6 103.6 66.2 Total Cash in $ Million 715,2 749,1 104.3 117.6 126.7 116.6 133.0 84.0 88.1 85.9 88.4 98.1 109.4 88.8 Long term Debt in $ Million 319,5 313,9 674.8 677.5 630.3 600.7 674.0 677.4 635.9 586.2 539.8 493.5 422.3 351.0 Dividend per share in $ 0,22 0,22 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65,13 65,13 65.05 65.12 65.09 65.09 65.28 65.25 65.27 65.31 65.41 65.31 65.31 65.32 Gold Production K Oz 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 60.82 61.70 65.87 88.70 78.70 74.70 88.40 87.60 87.40 86.70 86.70 86,70 86,70 89,00 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,218 1,168 1,124 1,106 1,168 1,259 1,329 1,222 1,216 1,257 1,278 1275 1329 1306

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues

Royal Gold reported revenues of $116.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up about 6.7% from the $108.9 million reported last year. Revenue increased primarily to higher gold and copper prices. Also, the company benefitted from increased stream sales from Mount Milligan and Pueblo Viejo, despite lower metal sales from Wassa, Prestea, and Andacollo.

RGLD's adjusted earnings per share were $0.43 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $168.7 million on a yearly basis. The annual dividend payment is now $65.3 million.

RGLD passes the FCF test.

4 - Available Capital and debt situation

Also during the fiscal fourth quarter, Royal Gold repaid $50 million of the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2018, there was $250 million outstanding on the revolver, leaving $750 million available under the Company's previously announced expanded credit facility. The total debt is now $351.027 million as of June 30, 2018.

In June 2012, the Company completed an offering of $370 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2019 ("2019 Notes"). The 2019 Notes bear interest at the rate of 2.875% per annum, and the Company is required to make semi‑annual interest payments on the outstanding principal balance of the 2019 Notes on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning December 15, 2012. The 2019 Notes mature on June 15, 2019.

At June 30, 2018, total liquidity was $1,074 million. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.8x with a Net debt is $262.2 million.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold's volume of 89.3K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces) improved 3.0% from the same quarter a year ago. Average gold price was up 3.9% to $1,306 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Note: Production of 89.3K GEOs is indicated in the presentation while the press release shows 89.0K GEOs.

The price of Gold realized was $1,306 per Oz for the 4Q'18, up 3.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

Two sources of production concerns:

1 - Centerra's update Mount Milligan.

Royal Gold indicated in the conference call:

At Mount Milligan, Centerra Gold reported strong throughput topping 60K tonnes per day over a consecutive 30-day period. However, water supply remains the key focus for Mount Milligan in light of the temporary shutdown it experienced in early 2018, resulting from lower than normal water availability.

On September 14, 2018, Centerra Gold provided an update on water regulatory matters relating to its Mount Milligan Mine in north-central British Columbia.

The Company's expectation is that its long-term water source (or sources) will be available from and after 2020 for the entire life-of-mine.

2 - New Gold's update on a Rainy River

Royal Gold indicated in the conference call:

New Gold announced 55,000 ounces of gold production in the June quarter, only its third quarter of full operations. As New Gold is resolving some start-up operating issues, it has reduced its full-year guidance at Rainy River to 210,000 to 250,000 ounces for calendar 2018.

New Gold's Rainy River mine was supposed to produce about 325K ounces of gold annually, during its 14-year estimated mine life. However, the recent New Gold's second quarter results indicated revised guidance for Rainy River down from 310K Oz/ 350K Oz to now 210K Oz/ 250K Oz which is not good.

6 - Guidance for Fiscal first-quarter 2019 and fiscal 2019.

Williams Heissenbuttel, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

As such, we expect our fiscal first quarter 2019 sales related to our streaming agreements to be in the range of 10% lower than the fourth quarter on a gold equivalent basis without having any notable impact on inventory levels. Although this will depend on the ultimate timing of the deliveries from all sources we see in the quarter.

Thus, the fiscal first quarter of 2019 will be approximately 80,400 GEOs.

For fiscal 2019, the company expects improved results supported by the starting of production at Cortez Crossroads, the Peñasquito Pyrite Leach Project starting earlier and production ramp-up at Rainy River indicated above. Also, the pilot pre-oxidation plant at Pueblo Viejo will be contributing.

Commentary

Royal Gold is a solid streamer which owns a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets holding growth potential. Royal Gold should be considered primarily as a long-term investment due to its secured dividend yield of 1.3% and strong liquidity above $1 billion. However, I always recommend trading about 30% of your position to use the volatility of the gold market.

RGLD experienced a decisive break out of its broadening ascending pattern in mid-August with new line support around $73.50 (I recommend buying at this level).

The new line resistance is not established, but I believe that $78.50 may be a top for now (I recommend selling part of your position if you have a profit). The new TA pattern that I see forming is called a descending channel pattern. Descending channel patterns are generally bearish short-term, and I expect a re-test of the $73.50 support where I recommend adding.

However, it is crucial to trade RGLD in correlation with the future gold price. The gold price is weak which is creating some selling pressure for RGLD which can be used as an opportunity.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support; I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.