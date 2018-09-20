Costco: Is It Still A Good Investment?

This article walks the reader through the fundamental metrics I analyze and concludes with my rating for existing and new investors.

The earnings have grown but have not kept pace with the stock price.

The stock has surged in the last year, tripling the S&P 500 index return.

Investment Thesis

Costco (COST) has surged in the last year, more than tripling the S&P 500 index's 10 percent in the same period. Its valuation is full.

This article compares the stock price performance to the fundamentals of the business, presents analyst expectations for the upcoming periods, digs deeper into balance sheet leverage and free cash flow generation, examines the safety of the dividend, and concludes with my rating for existing and new investors.

Earnings Have Not Kept Up

The following graph compares the company's earnings growth to the stock price in the last five years:

COST data by YCharts

While stock price has surged by 98 percent in the last five years, the company's operating and net incomes have each increased by less than 50 percent. This mismatch between the stock price performance and the company's fundamentals presents a price correction risk in the near term.

Earnings Will Grow But Not Quickly Enough

The following table illustrates sell-side analyst expectations for the company:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Analysts expect the company's earnings to drop by 30 percent from the current quarter to the quarter ending in November while growing meaningfully by 9 percent from the current fiscal year to the next.

Readers should note, however, that (i) the range of expectations for next year is wide, from an increase of 4 percent to more than 15 percent, and that (ii) 9 percent average earnings growth expectation represents a significant slowdown from the 22 percent growth expected for the current year.

The combination of a stretched stock price and a significant slowdown in earnings growth does not bode well for investors in the shorter term, but the underlying fundamentals of the business remain favorable.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

The following graph illustrates the company's debt-to-asset ratio:

COST Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's balance sheet leverage has remained low at less than 20 percent throughout the last five years, which lowers risk to shareholders.

Further, Costco's balance sheet compares favorably to that of its closest competitor, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), which recently became a publicly traded company, as well as to Walmart's (WMT) and Target's (TGT) balance sheets:

COST Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Costco's conservatively run balance sheet is also supported by high and increasing free cash flow generation capacity, as I discuss in the next section.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

The following graph illustrates the company's free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis throughout the last five years:

COST Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's free cash flow has more than doubled since 2013, and a deeper look shows that this favorable trend is driven by higher cash flows from operations, even as capital expenditures have remained healthy:

COST Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

In other words, the company is continuing to invest in its businesses, while its cash flows from operations increase. This is positive for investors.

Dividend Is Safe

The company has grown its dividends like clockwork:

COST Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The above graph illustrates that Costco has grown its dividend by double digits on average per year in the last ten years.

Combined with the company's low balance sheet leverage and strong free cash flow generation capacity, I deem the company's dividend safe, and I expect continued dividend growth in the future.

Bottom Line

Although the stock price has run up too far, too quickly, while earnings growth is expected to slow down, Costco is a conservatively run, great business with high earnings power, strong free cash flow, and a healthy dividend.

Given that the stock has already declined by 5 percent in recent days, I rate the company HOLD for existing shareholders with lower cost basis, but I would advise waiting for $200 per share for any new investments, while looking elsewhere for greener pastures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.