Smith Micro Software Turns Profitable

We think it offers a very good risk/reward ratio for investors here, despite the little rally whilst writing the article.

SafePath is in a competitive space, so it has to keep improving its features, but that's what's happening so far.

As a white label solution, it has an interesting opportunity with carriers, most notably Sprint which is actively promoting its SafePath app.

The company managed to squeeze its first (non-GAAP) profitability in quite a while and things look set to improve from here.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) achieved non-GAAP profitability in Q2, and the stock has suddenly shot up 10% in the last 2 days (we started writing when the price was under $2.30).

We also like to have some overview of the last five years.

SMSI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As you see, it hasn't been plain sailing. The return to (non-GAAP) profitability in Q2 is undoubtedly good news.

The company has a number of product lines:

SafePath (device management and location-based services, basically tracking your kids and restricting their use of their smartphone)

CommSuite (voicemail)

QuickLink IoT platform (device configuration, device provisioning, fault monitoring, and diagnostics management)

NetWise (network traffic management)

Graphics business (solutions for digital artists)

Undoubtedly, for the moment, the most important of these are the first two, in the words of management (Q2CC):

but most of our emphasis is on SafePath and on CommSuite because that's where the money is

Indeed, these two products were responsible for the $1M increase in revenues in the quarter (y/y) and a non-GAAP profitability of $226K. The GAAP loss is a consequence of a $2.08M change in fair value warrant liability.

Starting with SafePath, a mobile safety app which reached a deal with Sprint (S) where it replaces the installed base of its own safety app.

This installed base is rather substantial (350K), and Smith Micro receives a license fee of $3.50 per month. We're sure you can do the math, but if they replace the installed base that amounts to $14M a year.

And that's just the installed base, new customers could amount to a multiple of that at Sprint alone. Revenues doubled versus last year at Sprint, although management was not at liberty to divulge the split between new customers and Sprint replacements, yet when pressed they had this to say (Q2CC):

Yes, the subscriber growth for new users is quite strong and very comparable to the number of users that have moved over. So no, we feel very good about the progress that's been made. As far as when the legacy system will be brought down, that's really a Sprint decision.

But management does believe that the opportunities with new Sprint customers are substantially larger than the conversion of the legacy base, the latter is just taking a bit longer than expected.

Total revenues of SafePath increased from $300K in Q1 to $700K in Q2.

That's also actually a positive sign in a way as it illustrates that once you're in as a preferred solution at a carrier, they don't kick you out as easily, providing a degree of stickiness.

Of course, the company has to maintain a competitive feature set versus the competition, but at present, they are doing that (see here for the full feature set), from Q2CC:

When you add to what we're doing and you bring in the concept of the connected family with all the connected devices in the home and managing all of that, not just parental controls or location controls but also everything else that's digitally important to a family, we separate ourselves.

And then they are also actively engaging with other carriers, some of which have deployed the same legacy app as Sprint (Q2CC):

Yes, there's a lot of sales activity underway with a number of tier 1 carriers that we are focused on. We are getting a good reception. I don't have anything new to tell you today. As soon as we do, we'll, obviously, bring the news to The Street... As far as the other carriers that you mentioned, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, all I can say is that we are active with all of those companies, and we are very aggressive. And we believe that we will have good news in the future, all I can say.

And they are also having existing international customers (in Europe and Asia) who are "actively pushing the product." This is a legacy from their acquisition last year of the Portuguese iMobile Magic.

Some analysts were a little frustrated with the pace of progress and lack of information on the Q2CC. It was noted that management didn't include the specific $14M revenue projection from Sprint's legacy customers, but management argued nothing had changed and they will get there, they don't know exactly when.

And the feature set looks like expanding in the near future with the launch of SafePath IoT for the home (Q2CC):

We should have a product that is shippable before the end of the year, and we have a lot of efforts underway with a number of Tier - Tier 1 carriers. The interest in wearables, pet trackers, integration to home security, car monitoring, these are the things that carriers are very active and sourcing right now. And what they're looking for is to have a single application that will provide access to a family user with just one app instead of having 10, 12, 15 apps.

So, this could increase the value of the product and hence its stickiness, and even its TAM.

Their CommSuite platform generated a substantial increase in revenue also propelled by Sprint. You can see the features here. Management isn't sitting still, adding features with upcoming integration of voice assisted services like Google Home and Amazon Alexa arriving in the near future.

The QuickLink IoT platform allows for over the air firmware updates for stuff like vehicles and IoT devices. To get the idea, here from the PR announcing a deal with Kona of South Korea:

Leveraging advanced differencing algorithms, Smith Micro's FOTA solution creates delta firmware update packages that are significantly smaller in size than the original firmware updates. This technology enables Kona S to greatly reduce the amount of Internet traffic associated with updating a large network of IoT devices. Once created and delivered, the FOTA technology unpacks the delta versions of the firmware update packages and applies them to the device in a very robust manner by active handling of bad memory blocks, recovery due to power loss, and detection or corrupted update packages.

NetWise, a network manager (taking care of stuff like offloading to WiFi networks) is also growing with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) now live. License revenue isn't really material yet, but management argues it is growing, although there is no indication of how fast or how much revenues it brings in.

Their graphics business is experiencing headwinds with the termination of the distribution rights of Clip Studio negatively impacting revenues which collapsed from $1.2M in Q2 2017 to $439K in Q2 2018.

Management expects things to pick up later in the year with the release of a new version of Moho (2D animation), but their graphics business isn't going to move the needle.

Margins

SMSI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins were up a little as a result of a favorable product mix (more sales of SafePath and CommSuite), and the sales of their graphics division dived, so gross margin increased from 78% last year to 84 in Q2.

Operating expenses are actually falling in dollar terms ($400K or 7%) to $5.8M, so there is quite a bit of operating leverage kicking in already. And this is not done, management expects their operating cost going forward at $5.5M per quarter.

Cash

SMSI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash bleed is diminishing and should continue to diminish given the substantial margin of their products. The company used $2.78M in cash in operations in Q2.

The company had $8.7M in cash at the end of Q2, the result of a $10.75M private placement in the quarter.

They have $1.2M in long-term debt and $1.6M in related party debt. The company even pays dividends ($185K) on preferred shares. This is a bit of a warning signal:

SMSI Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

That's a mighty increase of the share count in a year, basically doubling and that isn't done due to the number of outstanding warrants and stock options.

1.7M warrants ($2.07 execution price, 5 years to maturity) issued September 6, 2016.

2.85M warrants ($2.17 execution price) issued March 6, 2018.

3.17M warrants ($2.21 execution price) issued May 3, 2018.

Well, during the Q4CC back in March management promised this:

I believe this capital raise will be the last one before the company returns to profitability. Looking ahead, I am pleased with where we stand as we are positioned for a very solid fiscal 2018. By the second half of the year, we expect to be cash flow positive and profitable as a business.

They still have a quarter or so of wiggle room, probably more as results are improving, so they might indeed be no further need for capital raises.

Valuation

SMSI EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

There has been a considerable revaluation, on the basis of an increasing share price and substantial dilution.

Conclusion

The shares could deliver really substantial returns. We see the white labeling of their solution more as an advantage, as it allows them an easier entry with the carriers which we think is a crucial avenue for market entry for the company.

Growth is very promising in SafePath, and that application has a substantial market opportunity and they are expanding the TAM with the broadening of features for IoT device management which could also increase the stickiness of the app. But this is a competitive space.

It's a little more difficult to gauge the opportunities for the other apps, the CommSuite platform seems to do well.

With the guided move to profitability and positive cash flow, this company could offer a home run opportunity, so if you have a considerable risk tolerance this looks like offering a pretty good opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMSI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.