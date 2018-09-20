Pandora: Preferred Shares Undermine Market's Preferred Strategy, There's A Better Way

However, I am not persuaded that the call option strategy which has grown in popularity the last few days is the right one.

My readers already know I have long been bullish on Pandora (P) stock, and I remain so today. I first bought in at $11, which we now know was far too early. I continued to buy as I followed it down, so with my price average falling steadily I am now well in the black on Pandora at over $9, which is a feeling I’d almost forgotten having when it came to the Internet radio pioneer.

As Pandora has risen and improved its fundamentals, what was once a lonely bullish call for me has grown increasingly in favor among the market. Recently, a decisive shift in pricing on a particular instrument suggested that a new Pandora bull had entered the space with a rather aggressive trading strategy The purpose of this article is to analyze that strategy, and respectfully suggest that investors pursue a different one.

A Wild Ride

Pandora’s stock has been one continuous wild ride. Back in 2011, Pandora IPO’d at $16 and shot up to $20 on its first day before falling back to $17 at close. Over the next three years, it steadily climbed, peaking just short of $39 on February 26th, 2014. Then, it began a long decline, falling all the way to $4.25 on March 1st, 2018. It has rebounded since then, hitting $10.03 intraday and currently sitting at $9.59 as of this writing.

And Pandora may not be done yet. Investors - or maybe just one big investor - are piling into call options at $10.50, some with expirations as soon as September 28th. Pandora’s option chain showed a price of $0.10 per contract for those $10.50 calls, meaning that Pandora has to hit $10.60 to break even on them. In ten days.

Preferred Shares Make Non-Preferred Strategy

If that $10.50 number sounds familiar to you, it should: it’s the strike price for the convertible preferred shares issued to SiriusXM (SIRI) as part of Pandora’s capital injection last year. Sirius’s stake is not a small one - at full conversion it will own 16% of the company, assuming Pandora continues its progress and actually breaks through that price.

Ordinarily, I don’t like to get too caught up in preferred shares conversion, and its impact on a stock, because too often I’ve seen it used as a substitute, rather than a supplement, for good fundamental analysis. But this is a special case, simply because of the sheer size of the stake that is being converted. Essentially, for every five shares Pandora’s imputed future cash flows had to be distributed over before, Sirius will add a sixth.

While Pandora will be able to cease making payouts on the preferred shares after they are converted, the necessity to share future upside with a sixth shareholder will still act as a real drag on the stock. This is not to say Pandora will not get over $10.50 - I strongly believe it will. But I have some doubt about its ability to do so over a two week period. If the market is anything close to efficient, the stock will pause at just over $10.50 while it absorbs the new entrants into the common shareholdings, or even just the potential new entrants, if Sirius doesn't convert right away. With an expiration date of September 28th, that delay doesn’t have to last long to wipe out the option’s value.

Another Approach

Given the current numbers, the best approach may simply be to buy the stock the old-fashioned way, foregoing any more elaborate trading strategies. But fir those who are looking at utilizing options, a more interesting strategy might be to sell put options. This will require tying up larger amounts of cash for two weeks, but it will also guarantee a positive return, since there is little doubt in my view that Pandora really is worth over $10.50 in the long term, so the "danger" of being stuck with the shares at that price does not seem to be dissuasive.

As of this writing, $10.50 put options at the same date are selling for $1.03 per share, while Pandora stock trades at $9.59. Essentially, put option buyers will pay you twelve cents to wait ten days to take delivery of Pandora stock you buy today. For those who are comfortable holding Pandora long-term, as I believe investors should now be as the company continues to improve its fundamentals, its a nice little bonus.

Investment Summary

Part of the reason for these high put option prices is that Pandora stock has been exceptionally volatile lately, and I expect it to remain so. Whoever buys it has to be comfortable holding it through some ups and downs. But its long-term trends remain, in my view, very favorable, as it continues to integrate new advertising initiatives and reduce content overpayments with new Premium subscribers to absorb minimum guarantees.

I’m long Pandora stock already, but may still consider this trading approach for my own holdings. For those who haven’t yet bought in, these put options could be a way to make up for a small slice of the early upside already missed and still enjoy future gains.

I’d stay away from the call options, though.

Conclusion

Pandora has an increasingly positive outlook, not only in my estimation but increasingly in the eyes of the market as well. It is up over 125% from its low in a little over six months. Even those who bought in too early, like me, have been more than made whole if they kept following the stock down with additional purchases.

Pandora’s rise is also good for Sirius, which will soon be and for all practical purposes already is a substantial shareholder in this rising company.

The suggested trading strategy is in my view slightly better than a straight stock buy or hold right now, but only slightly. Regardless of your exact approach, I believe Pandora is poised to continue rewarding its shareholders, including Sirius.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.