Tilray: A Bubble That Keeps Inflating

Despite being extremely overvalued, it is difficult to make money on Tilray due to the high cost of shorting and limited short sale availability.

Analyst estimates for Tilray's 2021 revenues are at $499 million. If Tilray substantially outperforms this, it still may only be worth in the mid-$30s per share.

For consumer goods companies with strong branding, around $6.5 billion in revenues is needed to justify a $21.4 billion enterprise value (after subtracting Tilray's cash).

Tilray's post-IPO rise over a couple of months is far greater than even the best past IPO performers.

Tilray's (TLRY) explosive rise has been caused by a lot of day (and short-term) trading, a small float and a high short interest relative to the size of that float. That has propelled Tilray's valuation well beyond what can be justified in even very optimistic scenarios. Tilray's share price is extremely likely to fall significantly from current levels in the months ahead. However, it is difficult to make money shorting the stock or buying put options due to the high cost involved with that.

Tilray is mainly a vehicle for short-term traders right now. The majority of those holding long-term (both short and long positions) are likely to lose money (compared to current values). Long position holders will lose out as Tilray's valuation normalises. Short position holders could see gains wiped out by the extremely high cost of shorting. I think it will be easier to make money shorting Tilray than going long at its current price, but it will be still tricky to make money shorting due to the high cost to short.

Past Top Performing IPOs

Tilray's $214 closing price on September 19 represented a 1,159% increase compared to its $17 IPO price in June. Its high of $300 per share is a 1,665% increase from its IPO price.

This performance is an outlier even among strong IPO performers. Below is a table showing IPOs (from 2010 to 2017) that ended their first calendar year up at least 250% from their IPO price. For example, AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) IPOed in 2017 at $15 per share and ended 2017 at $100.72 per share, a gain of 571%. It is currently trading at $90.21 per share, a 501% gain from its IPO price.

Name Ticker IPO Year % Change By YE Current % Change AnaptysBio ANAB 2017 571% 501% Radius Health RDUS 2014 386% 131% Insys Therapeutics INSY 2013 384% 241% GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH 2013 367% 1626% Auspex Pharmaceuticals ASPX 2014 337% 742% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services CIFS 2017 320% -4% Roku ROKU 2017 270% 404% Molycorp MCP 2010 256% -100%

AnaptysBio was the best-performing IPO (by year-end) of the 2010 to 2017 IPOs, yet Tilray's current gain is around double AnaptysBio's year-end gain. Thus, even if Tilray ends up with a similar performance and ties for best-performing IPO (based on year-end stock price) since 2010, its share price would end up at around $114 at year-end, a 47% decline from current levels.

The subsequent performance of these top IPOs has been pretty mixed. Of the eight stocks listed, five are currently trading below where they ended their first calendar year. GW Pharmaceuticals is the best performer, and its percentage gain five years past its IPO is still slightly less than what Tilray reached at its peak so far.

Valuation

As of August 29, Tilray had 93.1 million common shares outstanding. Another 7.3 million in stock options and RSUs had been granted as well, so Tilray could end up with over 100 million shares assuming those options and RSUs all vest. Thus, at $300 per share, Tilray could have an effective market cap of $30 billion, and at $214 per share, Tilray's market cap would be around $21.5 billion.

To justify that ($21.5 billion) sort of market cap, Tilray would probably need to generate around $6.5 billion in revenue. This assumes a 25% EBITDA margin and a 13x EV/EBITDA multiple. The EBITDA margin is consistent with the margins seen with alcohol companies such as Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and leading consumer goods companies such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), while the EV/EBITDA multiple is on the higher end of the typical range for such companies.

Analysts recently projected Tilray's 2021 revenue at $499 million. If Tilray substantially outperforms that and ends up at $1 billion revenue, it would generate $250 million EBITDA with a 25% EBITDA margin. This would translate into a value of close to $34 per share with a 13x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Shorting Tilray

The challenge with shorting Tilray is that the availability of shares for short sale is pretty spotty, and the cost of shorting is extremely high even if you can find shares to short.

At Interactive Brokers, the current cost to short Tilray is 497% per year. While this rate varies, it has also averaged over 300% during the previous seven trading days. At a rate of 497% per year, it would cost approximately $20 per week to short Tilray if its share price remained at $214 during that period.

At the close to 500% annual cost to short, even if Tilray fell by an average of 2% every trading day until the end of the year/early January, shorting would still be a money-losing proposition. At the end of that time frame, Tilray would be around $50 per share, but the cost to short during that time would be around $190. This would lead to a $26 loss per share shorted despite the large decline in Tilray's share price in this example.

Thus, to make money shorting Tilray would typically require a sharp drop in price during a short period of time. There is also the risk of a forced buy-in of the short position due to the limited availability of shares for short sale.

Put options don't have the issue of forced buy-ins, but are still affected by the very high cost of shorting Tilray, with a large decline in price necessary to cover the cost of even near-term put options.

Conclusion

Tilray is an extremely volatile traders' stock right now, with the trading activity (combined with Tilray's small float and high short interest) pushing its share price well beyond what any reasonable valuation model can come out to.

If we assume that Tilray performs very well in growing revenues over the next few years, it may be able to reach $1 billion in revenues. If we assign it EBITDA margins and multiples associated with leading branded consumer product companies (rather than more commodity-oriented companies), it may be worth in the mid-$30s in such as scenario.

Tilray is extremely likely to decline substantially in price over the next handful of months. However, it is challenging to find a way to take advantage of it due to the high cost of shorting and the high implied volatility of the put options. I am exploring strategies involving options spreads to play Tilray.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TLRY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.