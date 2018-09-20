Can A Better Second Half Drive Some Enthusiasm For ArcelorMittal?

The outlook for demand/consumption growth has improved in both the EU and U.S., and the steel industry has been uncommonly responsible with capacity additions so far.

My concerns back in the late spring about it being too late in the cycle to make good returns in steel sector appear to have played out this summer. ArcelorMittal (MT) has declined more than 10% since my last update on the company, despite a stronger-than-expected second quarter and a stronger outlook for the second half. What's more, steel prices have held up, as has demand, and spreads are still attractive. It's not just ArcelorMittal, though, as Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY), U.S. Steel (X), Ternium (TX), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Nucor (NUE) are down over that period as well, and Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) is barely up.

ArcelorMittal looks very cheap on the basis of near-term EBITDA, and even looking a few years ahead to declining prices and profits suggests that today's valuation is weak relative to historical norms. At this point, I'm not really sure what's going to bring investors back to this name, as steel prices aren't likely to improve much (if at all) from here, and investors tend to bail when pricing momentum fades. So, while I do think ArcelorMittal looks unfairly cheap, the markets don't care about fair, and investors considering these shares need to be aware of the risk that this is a value trap.

Pricing Holding Up, While Spreads Are Improving

Recent spot prices for hot-rolled steel in Europe are up about 4% from last year's level and about 1% from early June levels, while U.S. prices are up more than 40% from last year but down slightly from early June. All in all, then, hot-rolled prices have been pretty much stable at high levels in 2018. There's been a little better momentum in plate prices (in both Europe and the U.S.), but most steel types in the U.S. are in a holding pattern with protectionist measures keeping prices at attractive high levels.

At the same time, input prices have generally been declining. Iron prices have declined about 4% on a year-to-date basis (but have picked up since the early summer), while scrap prices are down on a double-digit basis so far this year and down a high single-digit percentage since early summer. With that, spreads continue to improve - up by a low single-digit percentage since early summer in Europe (and up more than 50% yoy), while U.S. spreads are up about 25% since the first half and even more for electric arc operators like Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and Gerdau (GGB). Of course, not all steel companies are going to experience the same spread benefits (Gerdau's U.S. margins in the U.S. were well below STLD's and NUE's, while ArcelorMittal's were on par with Nucor), but the point being is that the environment is supportive of improved profits.

ArcelorMittal itself cited improved supply discipline and attractive spreads in its second quarter call, and that supply discipline is unusual. While there have been some capital investments in new capacity (including Steel Dynamics), there has been more interest in M&A (including ArcelorMittal's efforts to buy Ilva and further consolidate the European market), and capacity additions have been more restrained relative to past cycles.

Demand Continues To Grow

I do expect steel prices to decline in 2019 and 2020 from 2018 levels, so the benefits of past prices hikes are going to start fading. There won't be enough volume growth to offset that, but I do still see room for further volume growth in most of ArcelorMittal's markets.

During the second quarter reporting cycle, Nucor noted that almost all of its end-markets were stable or improving, and Steel Dynamics was likewise constructive on demand. Both Nucor and Steel Dynamics gave constructive mid-quarter third quarter updates, though the upside is again being driven more by better-than-expected pricing than volume. ArcelorMittal is looking for 2% to 3% apparent consumption growth in the second half of the year, with management having raised its growth estimate for the EU by 100bp and for the U.S. by 50bp.

All things considered, then, demand is still growing even if not at a torrid rate. Several steel companies are reporting healthy capacity utilization and given where producers like Steel Dynamics and Nucor are in terms of capacity, further growth should benefit companies like ArcelorMittal and Gerdau more (as they have more remaining capacity).

The Opportunity

Lesser companies tend to do better during commodity up-cycles, and that has been partly true for steel. Although Steel Dynamics (which I believe is supremely well-run) has been one of the best-performing steel stocks over the past two years, AK Steel (AKS) has been a notable laggard while ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel have gains that slot between Steel Dynamics and Nucor. ArcelorMittal still has room to expand capacity utilization and improve margins, but I do believe the steel market is plateauing; I expect EBITDA to still be good in 2019 but will slide more noticeably after that point.

As I've said in the past, free cash flow valuations don't get you very far with steel companies, but EV/EBITDA is a problematic approach in its own right. A 5.5x multiple (in line with historical mid-cycle norms) would support a mid-$40s fair value right now, and frankly, ArcelorMittal looks slightly undervalued on 6x my 2021 EBITDA estimate (which I expect will be almost 20% below 2018's level), discounted back at a double-digit rate.

The Bottom Line

ArcelorMittal looks too cheap, expectations for the second half have improved, and steel companies could still enjoy a longer high-profit plateau than presently expected. And yet, the shares are lower than they were four months ago, and I'm not sure the situation is going to get significantly better. There's been a slight upturn in the sector since mid-August, and maybe that will continue, but investors attracted to the low valuation on ArcelorMittal shares should at least be aware of the risk that this is a value trap where institutional investors have already moved on to other ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.