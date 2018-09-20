Monroe Capital Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Monroe Capital Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.4M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $60M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Monroe Capital Corporation 5.75% Notes due 2023 (MRCCL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.75%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "A-" by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. MRCCL is callable as of 10/31/2020 and is maturing on 10/31/2023. MRCCL is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.84 and has a 6.07% Yield-to-Call and 5.90% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.06% and 4.91%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Monroe Capital Corporation ("MRCC") is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the 1940 Act and as a regulated investment company (RIC) for tax purposes. We are publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MRCC". We are a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. We provide customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Our investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investment in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments. Unitranche debt is an instrument that combines both senior and junior secured debt into one facility. Unitranche debt is often used to finance leveraged buyouts. We intend to use our extensive leveraged finance origination infrastructure and broad expertise in sourcing loans to invest in primarily senior, unitranche and junior secured debt of middle-market companies. We believe that our primary focus on lending to lower middle-market companies offers several advantages as compared to lending to larger companies, including more attractive economics, lower leverage, direct access to borrower management and improved information flow. Our investment activities are managed by our investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC ("MC Advisors"). MC Advisors is affiliated with Monroe Capital, LLC ("Monroe Capital"). Monroe Capital, founded in 2004, is a leading lender to middle-market companies with offices located in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto. To learn more about Monroe Capital, visit www.monroecap.com.

Source: Company's website | Overview

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, MRCC:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Monroe Capital Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a positive Yield-to-Call, in the 'Mortgage Investment' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

On March 27, 2018, our Board approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(A)(2) of the 1940 Act. As a result, the asset coverage ratio test applicable to us will be decreased from 200% to 150%, effective March 27, 2019 (or prior to March 27, 2019 if stockholders approve a proposal authorizing a minimum asset coverage ratio of at least 150% at our annual meeting of stockholders). As of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, our asset coverage ratio was 313.8%, 334.0% and 281.6%, respectively.

Source: 497 Filing by Monroe Capital Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of our indebtedness under the ING Credit Facility, invest in portfolio companies in accordance with our investment objectives and for general corporate purposes. We will also pay operating expenses, including management and administrative fees, and may pay other expenses from the net proceeds of this offering.

Source:497 Filing by Monroe Capital Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond, MRCCL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

