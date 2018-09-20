How Will The Tariffs Affect General Electric?

Less than 24 hours later, President Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on almost all Chinese goods- more than $500 billion- as a countermeasure to Beijing's response.

China then retaliated by levying tariffs of $60 billion of U.S. goods.

On September 17, 2018 President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose 10% tariffs on $200 million of Chinese goods.

Investment Thesis

Simply put, the author firmly believes that tariffs are indeed bad business, bad economics and bad taxes which frequently have serious unintended consequences.

As the iconic economist Paul Samuelson stated “historical studies show that retaliatory tariffs usually lead other nations to raise their tariffs still higher and are rarely... an effective bargaining chip.” These words are just as true now as they were in 1948, when Samuelson published the first edition of Macroeconomics, as evidenced by the rapid escalation of this few day old trade war.

GE’s (NYSE-GE) abiding question of the hour is “Now what ke-mo-sah-bee?”

Timeline of GE’s “mixed messages” regarding the “Trump tariffs”

On March 7, 2018 longtime GE bear John Inch emphatically stated that GE was among the 'most at risk' stocks which would be affected by President Trump's proposed tariffs "both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,"

GE’s response to the analyst’s warning was both immediate and hard-hitting as the company issued a press release that same day which said that, if implemented, these tariffs would have “minimal” effects on the company’s operations.”

However, at GE’s Q2 2018 earnings call on July 20, 2018, GE CEO John Flannery stated that the proposed tariffs “could be $300 million to $400 million at a gross level before any mitigating factors are taken” and reaffirmed 2018 guidance.

GE’s 180 degree turn in their narrative regarding the proposed tariffs in this 4 ½ month time span is both a curiosity and concern to the author as it would appear that this is a material event worthy of more detail and transparency, and on a timely basis.

Recent Developments

After months of debate, public hearings and speculation, the trade war genie is not only out of the bottle but airborne.

The gamut of reaction to yesterday’s announcement ranges from the “Nothing to see here” phrase immortalized by the comedic genius Leslie Nielsen in the 1968 movie “Naked Gun” to Armageddon, as in both the Book of Revelations and the 1998 science fiction disaster thriller comment by “Rockhound “ that “this is a greek tragedy”

The author’s view in this regard is much more centric, but his overarching theme is that there will may very well be be "no quick fix" to this epic chess match.

And GE now is faced with the challenge of dealing with the consequences of the President’s actions.

Although an in-depth discussion of the geopolitical underpinnings and ramifications involved are well beyond the author’s expertise, readers of this article may find this Youtube video of 10/15/15 rather prescient and worthy of their time.



As an undergrad economics major, I recall questioning many of Milton Friedman’s views as too radical; however I heartily supported his anti-draft stance which he so deftly articulated in his encounter with General William Westmoreland albeit admittedly for selfish reasons as my II-S selective service status was slated to expire soon.

How tariffs might affect GE

On July 20, 2018 GE CEO John Flannery stated:

“So, we import about $29 billion of goods globally into the US, about 10% of that comes from China. And our business in China, we do about $7 billion, a little over $7 billion of revenue in China and the majority of that is in our Aviation and Healthcare business.”

On a macro level, there is clearly insufficient granularity to extrapolate significant meaningful financial data into modeling the effects of the so-called “Trump tariffs” except to a very limited degree and hence the author defers input in this regard.

GE Aviation’s “Trump Tariffs” exposure

In the author’s view, it is reasonable to assume that given the large amount of steel and aluminum used to make jet engines, GE Aviation could potentially face a sizable cost increase and significant time delays in sourcing key component parts. As the "crown jewel" of GE's portfolio, the continued outstanding success of this unit is key to the company's financial stability.

GE Healthcare Cited as example of company that Trump tariffs would hurt

GE’s MRI manufacturing plant in Waukesha, WI would have a heightened risk of job loss as the company informed Federal officials in May, 2018 that it uses “inputs imported from China” for ultrasound machines, patient monitors, MRI machines, CT machines and X-ray machines. Some of those components are from GE-owned factories in China and others are from other companies in China.

The planned spinoff of the Healthcare unit could face an uncertain status if a “worst-case” scenario occurred.

GE Power- A potential ticking timebomb

Unlike GE Aviation and GE Healthcare, GE Power has had a deplorable 2018, and in the author’s view, performance at this unit will continue to be suboptimal for the foreseeable future. As GE’s largest operating industrial segment, GEP’s 2017 revenue of $36 billion was much more than GEA’s 2017 revenue of $27.4 billion and GEH’s 2017 revenue of $19.1 billion.

Consequently, any tariff effects related to GE Power may very well erode, or perhaps eliminate the unit’s dwindling operating margin. In addition, the possibility of GEP being able to close their proposed disposals in a timely fashion would be delayed, and add to GE’s cash woes.

Conclusion

The ongoing trade war is littered with many uncertainties, and on-going geopolitical issues complicate the flurry of debate. Given GE’s tenuous financials, it is incumbent that the company take proactive steps to insure shareholders interests.

President Trump’s clarion call that “we don’t win on trade” is proof-positive to the author that it is probable that resolution of this matter may become a 2019 event.

In the midst of all the “noise” he is maintaining his $12.64 PT of March 27, 2018, which was first breached in intraday trading on June 21, 2018.

GE closed at $12.66 as of the submission date of this article.

In closing the author fully agree that “the last thing we need is tariffs” and GE's abiding question of the hour is indeed “Now what ke-mo-sah-bee?”

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.