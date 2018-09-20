10 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A 42% Raise

5 of the 7 are increasing more at least 10%.

Introduction

I love dividend stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week.

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see approximately a 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 1 Challenger 7

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 44 2.73 27-Sep-18 28.21% Champion BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 25 1.97 27-Sep-18 42.86% Champion American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 8 2.14 27-Sep-18 2.60% Challenger Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 8 3.85 27-Sep-18 5.00% Challenger Mondelez International, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (MDLZ) 7 2.39 27-Sep-18 18.18% Challenger EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 6 3.02 27-Sep-18 12.50% Challenger Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 16 2.01 28-Sep-18 8.70% Contender State Street Corporation (STT) 8 1.96 28-Sep-18 11.90% Challenger Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7 2.41 28-Sep-18 4.17% Challenger Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 6 1.39 28-Sep-18 8.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: The amount the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ITW 146.69 134.45 179.07 26.67 9% Off Low 18% Off High BANF 60.78 50.8 65.7 19.82 20% Off Low 7% Off High AMT 147.6 130.37 155.28 58.56 13% Off Low 5% Off High UMPQ 21.8 18.59 24.89 16.66 17% Off Low 12% Off High MDLZ 43.45 37.42 46.54 21.79 16% Off Low 7% Off High EGP 95.42 77.74 99.39 41.11 23% Off Low 4% Off High RSG 74.69 60.26 75.82 18.35 24% Off Low 1% Off High STT 87.92 82.43 114.27 14.54 7% Off Low 23% Off High INGR 103.88 95.01 146.28 14.67 9% Off Low 29% Off High EHC 77.48 43.32 82.46 25.48 79% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5 year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UMPQ 3.85 3.1 3.2 15.6 -1 19.5 EGP 3.02 3.3 4.3 3.7 2.3 6.7 ITW 2.73 18.7 16.1 13.3 11.6 16 INGR 2.41 13.5 7.7 19.5 18.6 21.9 MDLZ 2.39 13.9 12.2 44.5 46.9 AMT 2.14 20 23.5 24 26.1 RSG 2.01 7 7.2 7.8 10.3 9.8 BANF 1.97 6.8 7.1 7.2 7.7 9.2 STT 1.96 11.4 11.7 11.6 6.1 13.6 EHC 1.39 4.3 9

I want to highlight here the one-year growth rates are still stale (as they are on the "CCC" list currently). I'm still working to calculate these myself.

Bonus Charts

This week I want to put a spotlight on Illinois Tool Works. The company is a dividend champion with 44 years of annual dividend increases. This year's 28% hike did not disappoint. Shares have recently popped $10, which isn't too surprising given the infrequency at which shares trade at a discount.

The last great opportunity to have gotten shares appears to have been in late 2015 when they were trading in the 16-17x range. Even with the recent run-up, at 20x forward earnings, shares aren't terribly expensive given the growth expectations.

Going back to this time in 2010, shares of ITW have crushed the market with an average annual return of 18% versus 14.6% on the S&P.

Now with that said, much of the separation has occurred in the past three years. While your average return beat the market, you can visually see there wasn't much alpha for the first part of your investment horizon.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

