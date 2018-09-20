Seabridge: A Gold Market Bull Will Truly Unlock Growth Potential

Seabridge Gold (SA) is a Canadian resource-exploration company that currently has four projects; three in Canada and one in the US. Among those four projects, the KSM (read: Kerr Sulphurets Mitchel) is one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper project in the world in terms of reserves. This project entails significant deposits of gold, copper, silver and molybdenum.

Figure-1 (Source: Seabridge)

Similarly, the CL (read: Courageous Lake) is one of the largest undeveloped gold project in Canada. Unlike KSM's multiple resources; CL contains only gold reserves. Have a look at the underlying resource potential in these projects (Figure-2). The figures reported in the table also include the proven and probable reserves.

Figure-2 (Source: Resource Summary)

However SA is different from other mining companies in that it's not involved in mining of resources. Since SA is purely an exploration company, the movements in stock price are mainly triggered by changes in commodity prices (particularly of gold, copper and silver). Besides, the stock price is also affected by any new discoveries in the underlying projects. For instance the stock gained ~8% on 10th August 2018 following two new discoveries at its CL project.

Investor Takeaway:

In this analysis I will consider SA's business model in some detail and how it had helped SA survive bull and bear gold markets. SA have resource-rich mining assets that could be sold off to or jointly ventured with another gold miner. Chances are; SA would receive such offer in another round of gold bull market and that may be coming. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet and an attractive valuation to support an investment case.



Seabridge's business model:

SA has a unique business model that is designed for effectiveness in both bull and bear gold markets. Since 1999 when SA was incorporated; the gold market experienced several bull and bear cycles (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: BullionVault).

The company's business model is primarily based on its three strategies. These strategies have a lot to tell about the growth of the company or otherwise. Lets have a look at these strategies first (Figure-4). Figure-4 (Source: Seabridge)

The first one is based on accretive acquisitions in North America that enhance the earnings potential of SA. This type of strategy usually works in a bear gold market when SA could acquire projects entailing rich deposits; at cheap costs.

The second one is based on conducting engineering studies to provide a more accurate estimate of the underlying resource in the projects. This type of strategy works when bears turn into bulls and SA becomes certain about the economic viability of the exploration program.

The third one is the final stage of SA's strategy that follows once the company has successfully completed carefully targeted experiments/ exploration programs to assess the underlying mineral reserves. Leveraging on the bullish gold markets, SA either sells the project or enters into a joint venture relationship for operating the project.

SA's strategies in action-a historic overview:

A review of SA's historical timeline suggests that it acquired ownership of mining assets during the period 1999-2002 when gold markets were largely bearish (refer Figure-3). The company started exploring those assets from 2002 onward as gold prices increased. In 2011 when there was another round of bearish gold market, SA continued its search for accretive acquisition and finally acquired the Iskut project (Canada) in 2016.

As mentioned earlier, KSM is SA's most significant asset in terms of underlying resources. The company has assessed the underlying resource potential in this project and waits for a joint venture partner to fund mine construction. I believe that another round of bullish gold markets will entice large miners of gold and base metals to make an offer to SA. Obviously SA will carefully evaluate any such offer; but when they select one it will hike the share price. On that note, have a look at Figure-5:

Figure-5 (Source: Annual Report 2017)

Successful pursuit of strategic objectives:

SA's business model also circles around its objective to create more value from upgrading gold resources than the related increase in equity. This appears to be a CSF (read: Critical Success Factor) for the company. During the past ten years, the company has been quite successful on this metric; with measured and indicated resources growing by ~530% at the cost of a ~60% increase in equity.Have a look at Figure-6 for an illustration of this value growth.

Figure-6 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Resource potential and results of Seabridge's exploration activities:

In terms of reserves, SA ranks among the top 10 gold companies globally (Figure-7). Notwithstanding the fact that SA will not build or directly operate a mine for its projects (because the same is against its business model), the company is keen to have an ownership interest in the resources mined; should the project be developed by another large mining company.

Figure-7 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

KSM Project: Figure 7 also shows that ~45 MM oz of gold is established in reserves. Out of these ~45 MM oz, approx. 39 MM oz pertains to the KSM project (Figure-8). That mining potential is likely to expand with additional exploration at the Deep Kerr and Iron Cap deposits.

Figure-8 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

More specifically, the company has rich exploration potential at the Iron Cap deposits within its KSM project. The following table (Figure-9) enumerates the different NSR (read: Net Smelter Return) cut-off grades at the Iron Cap. Given that the company recently raised ~$15 MM through new equity issuance, I think it can suitably proceed with the exploration at Iron Cap deposits to further enhance value of the KSM asset.

Figure-9 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Overall, the high resource potential at the KSM project is depicted in Figure-10 and they promise significant cash flows for the company thanks to the Deep Kerr and Iron Cap deposits (as briefly discussed below):

Figure-10 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Look at the red zones that are dominant in the Deep Kerr and Iron Cap deposits. They represent the highest NSR per tonne (estimated above $48). NSR is the royalty that SA will expect to receive from any mining company that acquires mining rights in the KSM project. These deposits are likely to be mined using underground block cave mining. Compared to the Deep Kerr and Iron Cap; the Sulphurets and Mitchell deposits are close to surface, have lower composition of red zones (high-resource zones) and are likely to be mined using open-pit mining. However, investors should be less concerned about the mining method and more so about the underground resources because mining methodology and costs will be borne by the company acquiring mining rights in SA's 100% owned KSM project; while SA will receive NSR royalty ($/tonne) depending on the resource-potential. The estimated NSR is also available in Figure-10 (top-right corner).

Courageous Lake: CL is the other project where SA conducted exploration. The company announced in May 2018 that it has successfully identified two new gold deposits namely Marsh Pond and Olsen. These deposits are characterized by significant grades. Generally, the ore grades estimated at CL project are higher than KSM, but with limited reserves. For instance, consider the Walsh Lake deposit discovered in CL project in 2012. Walsh Lake ore grades ranged from 2.37 g/t to 4.02 g/t.

The charm about the new discoveries (Marsh Pond and Olsen) at CL project, is that they have grades similar to Walsh Lake deposit; and that significantly improves the economics of the CL project due to the expected low mining costs. I mean whoever pays to acquire the mine or obtain mining rights therein; will pay a high price to Seabridge; due to expected savings in mining costs. Note that grades at Olsen deposit are estimated at ~3.04 g/t and these deposits span across a 40 meters belt. Similarly, Marsh Pond deposits had three different belts with healthy ore grades:

~3.08 g/t spread across a 14 meter belt.

~2.13 g/t spread across a 24 meter belt.

~1.72 g/t spread across an 18 meter belt.

Iskut Project: This is the SA's third project in Canada acquired in 2016 from SnipGold as part of SA's strategy no.1 and is located approximately 30 kilometers from the KSM project. Iskut has two principal deposits namely Bronson Slope and Quartz Mountain (or Quartz Rise). Refer Figure-2 and you will find SA has measured and indicated gold resources of ~2.2 Moz and ~1.7 Moz at the Bronson Slope and Quartz Mountain deposits respectively. SA planned to continue exploration at the Quartz Mountain area during 2018 and begun the exploration in August 2018.It has recently acquired the funds (as discussed earlier). Should it need more funds, it will issue further equity. However if it succeeds in discovering more resources in the Quartz Mountain area then that will also help elevate the share price.

Snowstorm Project: This US-based gold project is SA's only project outside Canada. SA acquired 100% ownership in this project last year by issuing 700k equity shares and another 500k equity options together with certain additional contingent payments. Snowstorm encompasses a resource belt of ~30 square miles and is located on the intersection of 3 strong gold mining belts (Figure-11).

Figure-11 (Source: Seabridge announcement)

As noted in the diagram Snowstorm property is on the intersection of three major gold trends and that increases the chances of resource-rich discoveries underground. With this acquisition, Seabridge is entitled to ~960 mining claims in the area covering an area of ~11,000 acres. In June 2018, SA allocated ~$1.35 MM for initial exploration of this project. By the end of FY 2018, SA plans to identify drilling targets in the area. Once targets are specified, SA may move towards exploration and resource estimation in FY 2019.

Concluding the discussion of SA's exploration potential:

Based on this discussion, Snowstorm could be termed as SA's future project. If SA manages to find a mining partner for KSM, it will obtain access to fresh streams of cash flows and that would certainly help in expediting the resource estimation at other in-line projects including Iskut and Snowstorm. Since SA has not made any official announcement on a proposed mining partnership to build and operate the KSM project, it would be too early to say anything about the potential acquirer. However, the chances of an offer are likely to be enhanced in the event of a bullish gold market so let's discuss the possibility of the a bullish gold market.

A gold market bull will trigger share price growth:

The gold market bears have been in charge during the past 6 months, bringing gold prices down ~11% from $1,350 to $1,200/oz (Figure-12). The two reasons for the persistent decline were concerns over US-China trade war resulting in imposition of mutual tariffs; and a strengthening US dollar against gold in the wake of a strong US economy.

Figure-12 (Source: Kitco)

What do the graphs say?

The 1-month and 2-month gold price charts in Figure-13 tells a different story than the one above. We can performance a technical analysis of gold price from the 2-month chart that shows gold has recovered after finding support at the 1-year low price of ~$1,175/oz and bounced back. Similarly, the 1-month price chart depict moderate recovery.

Figure-13 (Source: Kitco)

What do gold analysts say?

Analysts have mixed views on gold's recent performance. Some of them are strong advocates of a good comeback by year end, while others are of the view that any rebound will actually create a bubble; and yet others are of a no-rebound opinion.

In my opinion, gold is likely to make a moderate recovery by the end of FY 2018. The recovery may progress slowly month by month if the dollar index continues to decline. On that note, the US dollar currency index lost ~2.5% from $96.73 to $94.44 during the past 30 days (Figure-14).

Figure-14 (Source: CNBC)

Additionally if the US-China strained relations take a turnaround which looks quite unlikely amid imposition of fresh tariffs(Figure-15); then that should also expedite the gold recovery process.

Figure-15 (Source: BBC Research)

Based on the preceding discussion, although gold prices might continue to witness slow recovery however a fierce bull market cannot reasonably be expected in the current environment. But if this slow and gradual growth trend (in gold prices) continues by year end then FY 2019 may be expected to provide another round of gold market bull. Since the chances of a fiercely bullish gold market extend beyond the FY 2018; I think the SA investor also needs to be patient by the end of the year; wait and see how the gold market is performing and how the company itself is doing in its exploration activities.

Seabridge's strong balance sheet with zero debt and an attractive valuation:

As discussed earlier, SA's business model is based on exploration of undeveloped mineral properties and funding those exploration projects through equity issuance. This is also evident from the company's Q2 balance sheet (Figure-16).

Figure-16 (Source: Q2 Financial Statements)

Total assets stood at ~CAD$ 408 MM out of which 90% represent mineral interests and in my opinion the underlying resource in these mining properties could be worth more than 10 times their book values.

Moreover, the shareholder's equity is ~CAD$ 367 MM, roughly equal to the value of mineral interests (compare CAD$370 MM with CAD$ 367 MM); and with zero debt this looks excellent. This is so because during the six months ended 30th June 2018 SA's mineral interests have grown by ~CAD$ 12 MM

Figure-17 (Source: Q2 Financial Statements)

Since the company does not have any production, therefore it reports loss per share every quarter. However, that loss per share is peanuts compared to the deep value hidden in SA's underground assets, and that leads us to our final part of the discussion.

Valuation:

The zero debt also helps the company trade at an attractive valuation compared with peers. Consider Figure-18 that depicts enterprise value for SA compared with few other top gold miners (although SA is not a gold miner).

Figure-18 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The chart establishes that in terms of enterprise value per ounce of gold reserve; SA tops the lists with the lowest EV.

But does it make sense to have a low EV/oz of gold? In my opinion, this metric represent the total burden (represented by market capitalization and net debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total established gold reserves (ounces). The higher the ratio, the greater the burden on each ounce of gold reserve; and the lower the better. In case of SA the low ratio is supported by SA's comparatively low market cap and zero debt (that reduces the EV side) and the huge reserves.

Bottom Line:

SA’s business model is crafted to benefit from both bull and bear markets. It’s based on three strategies aimed to achieve SA’s objective of creating more value from upgrading gold resources than the related increase in equity. The company has historically employed this business model to its advantage. With a strong portfolio of resource-rich gold deposits; SA is now looking for a mining partner that would acquire mining rights in its KSM project and pay NSR royalties, thus creating a continuous stream of cash inflows for the company. I believe that any such offer from a big gold miner would very likely come in a gold bull market. Since the gold market has been in a bear run for the last 6 months; it’s about time for a rebound. This expectation is supported by the gold prices during the past two months and analysts’ opinion.

Moreover a strong balance sheet (with zero debt) that is significantly based on mining assets and shareholder equity; combined with an attractive valuation, indicates that a share price boom will follow from another round of bullish gold market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.