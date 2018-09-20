Bank Of America: Dividend Growth And Share Buybacks Make This Stock A Buy

Investment Thesis

Bank of America (BAC) is currently (in my opinion) one of the most attractive "bang-for-the-buck" of all the banking industry stocks. Even with the Fed's approval of 34 banks' capital return plans, the banking industry has failed to see any significant gains which bode well for the opportunistic investor. The approval of these capital return plans is not trivial by any means. Here are some of the more significant changes created by the Fed's OK:

Bank of America - Increase quarterly payout to $.15/share from $.12/share and authorize a stock buyback of $20.6 billion (equivalent to 678.3 million shares at today's prices or roughly 6.8% of outstanding shares).

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Increase quarterly payout to $.80/share from $.56/share and authorize stock repurchases of $20.7 billion (equivalent to 182.4 million shares at today's prices or roughly 5.4% of outstanding shares).

Citigroup (C) - Increase quarterly payout to $.45/share from $.32/share and authorize $17.6 billion for share repurchases (equivalent to 249.5 million shares at today's prices or roughly 9.9% of outstanding shares).

Hopefully, I am getting the point across that these moves are anything but trivial as they have the potential to significantly alter earnings and begin to make good use of funds that have been sitting on the sidelines due to government regulation.

These changes were made back at the end of June, so we should expect to see some significant benefits one would think, right?

Using the start of the year as a reference point, growth has been lackluster (to say the least), as all three banks have tended to follow the same trends.

Ultimately, if these changes are as significant as I claim, then why haven't we seen an absolute explosion in the share price of these three banks? Using January 1st, 2018 as the starting point again, I found it extremely interesting that the S&P 500 Index has outperformed all three institutions during this time frame.

This article is the first of three that will examine some of the reasons why banking stocks have underperformed and to look at some of the positives/negatives associated with these stocks. This article will focus on Bank of America.

The Dividend And Share Buybacks

There is no doubt that BofA has had a rough run over the last ten years as the stock fell further than the rest of the market and has failed to recover at the same pace. In fact, a comparison of share price from ten years ago shows that investors who have held shares for the last decade are still down 10% and it is likely they barely broke-even if we consider dividends. I think I speak for us all when I say that this is not an ideal return for a long-term investor.

The primary reason why BofA fell so hard is largely due to the burden associated with the acquisition of Merrill Lynch and Countrywide. Here is a timeline that shows the dramatic change in BofA's once-generous dividend policy as noted in a July article from Forbes:

From 2005-2007, BofA paid cash dividends between $7.6 billion and $10.7 billion annually while also spending an average of $8 billion on share repurchases each year.

From 2009-2013, BofA paid less than $2 billion in total dividends (averaging $500 million per year).

In 2014, BofA increased the quarterly dividend from $.01/share to $.05/share, which resulted in an annual total of $1.25 billion for dividends.

Using $.60/share on an annualized basis, we can estimate that BofA will spend approximately just under $6 billion on dividends.

As the share count is dramatically reduced, I expect to see annual dividends paid reach a total of $7.5 billion (I believe it is possible we will see this announced June 2019). Assuming BofA utilizes all of their share repurchases (around 678.3 million), we could assume a share count of around 9.4 billion. Using my estimate of $7.5 billion in dividends, we come up with an annual payout of $.80/share or an increase of 33.3% over the current payout of $.60/share.

I see BofA's heavy emphasis on share buybacks continuing for the foreseeable future, as it represents the best method of creating value for the shareholders. However, once the number of shares has been dramatically reduced, shareholders could see an increase in the percentage of earnings allocated to dividend payments. For instance, let's look at what could happen if BofA reduces the share count by 500,000,000 shares per year and continues to grow the dividends paid after $8 billion by an additional $250 million/year.

At the current price of $30/share, BAC still looks incredibly attractive based on dividends and the potential for capital gains is enormous. If the dividends per share managed to reach $2.00/share annually, the dividend would be well-covered in the five to seven years (the timeline I estimate) since 26 analysts are estimating a mean EPS of $2.90/share for FY 2019.

EPS was growing at approximately 12-13% per year from 2015 through 2017 (prior to tax cuts). Assuming EPS maintains this same level of growth post-tax cuts, we can estimate that EPS might look something like the following: 2018 and 2019 are estimates based on the mean of 26 analyst estimates and 2020-2025 demonstrate that even with increased dividend payments, there is a significant chance that the dividend payout will remain low as a result of share buybacks and increased profitability.

Just to hit the point home, the BofA story is just beginning and the trends of current/future estimates support the positive narrative described above. In fact, the primary concern I see for BofA's success going forward is the risk associated with the cost of deposits (interest expense) increasing faster than interest income (especially when it comes to loans since these make up the bulk of BofA's interest income). Maintaining a healthy spread on this metric is key to the continued success of BofA.

Growing Deposit Interest Expense

Interest expense is always one of my primary concerns about banks, especially in a rising/falling interest rate environment. For those new to the banking world, here is a brief (and general) overview of the risk created by both scenarios

Rising Interest Rate Environment - Over the last decade, we've experienced a lending environment where interest rates are exceptionally low and where the annual percentage yield (APY) on deposits is practically as low as it can possibly get. As interest rates on loans continue to increase, banks are being forced to balance loan growth with deposit growth, and as a result, banks are being forced to pay a higher APY on new deposits because the financial industry is desperate for the lowest cost way to increase deposits.

Think of it like this, five years ago, an auto loan at 2.5% was fairly common, and APY on the funds used to make that loan was probably somewhere around .5%. This means that the institution making the loan was making 2% on the spread between the borrowed rate and the cost of continuing to hold those funds (of course, this is before overhead and other various administrative costs).

Fast-forward to today and interest rates for the same auto loan have risen modestly to around 3.5% but the APY cost of obtaining those funds has likely risen to 1.75-2.00%. This compresses the spread to 1.5-1.75% before overhead and other administrative expenses. Banks are seeking more brokered deposits in an attempt to match deposit growth with loan growth, which is increasing the cost of deposits more dramatically.

Falling Interest Rate Environment - Think back to the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008. By 2011, the Fed and the banking industry as a whole were able to slow the pace of delinquency and foreclosures, however, many banks were still hesitant to lend and therefore had too much capital on their books. As other quality loans began to fall off at higher interest rates (think mortgages from top-notch borrowers), there was a lack of qualified borrowers to lend to.

What made the situation worse was that the Fed had dropped the Prime rate down to zero, which meant that they could only lend to top-notch borrowers at extremely low rates. Banks (especially at this time) were still having to support Certificates of Deposit that were (in some cases) still paying 5-6% while new lending activities were not adequately covering the cost of capital.

Some banks (and even the credit union I previously worked for) addressed this by lowering credit requirements for less-regulated areas like auto loans and credit cards since these higher-rate loans would help address this. Now that deposit rates have bottomed, this scenario is no longer a risk.

Here is why interest expense is a real risk for BofA. Let's look at the Consolidated Statement of Income from Q2-2018.

The interest income/expense picture for the first half of 2018 compared with the first half of 2017 is a positive one as we see net interest income (which is net of total interest expense) has increased year over year by around $1.2 billion. I am interested in seeing Q3-2018 and Q4-2018 earnings since these will be more indicative of how well BofA is managing its lending and deposit activities. From the table above, we can draw the following conclusions for the first half of 2018 versus the first half of 2017:

Interest income in all categories is up year over year with the most significant gains coming from loans and leases (approximately $2 billion YoY).

Interest expense in all categories is up year over year with the most significant increases coming from deposits in short-term borrowings ($1 billion each).

In total, interest income increased by approximately $4.1 billion YoY while interest expense increased nearly $2.9 billion YoY.

Although the spread is healthy (for now), it is dependent loan growth (especially variable-rate debt that can adjust as interest rates increase). The US has been living on cheap debt and increasing rates might encourage borrowers to start repaying their debt more quickly if they start to realize how much more they are paying to borrow than they were before.

If loan growth were to stall, this would pose a significant problem especially if other institutions continue to thrive (since this would force BofA to continue matching deposit interest rates or risk losing the deposits to another institution). Barring a recession, as long as loan and deposit growth maintain a balanced relationship, we can expect to see BofA continue to perform well over the next several years.

Conclusion

I see BofA as a steal at $30/share and will continue to add to my clients' existing position (I plan to add another 100 shares before the end of the week). BofA represents the kind of stock that has a tremendous upside from both a capital gains and dividend growth perspective, which is exactly what I am looking for in John and Jane's portfolio.

Investors who are on the fence should pay attention to the share buybacks and dividend growth potential since this is what makes BofA such a tremendous investment opportunity going forward. As my tables show above, the significant stock buybacks and dividends represent a total of $26 billion for 2018 (up significantly from $17 billion in 2017). I expect the remainder of 2018 to keep share prices around $30/share but expect to see capital gains going forward as the management institutes aggressive share buybacks and raises the dividend back to pre-2007 levels.

My clients John and Jane are long BAC.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.