Tilray's Rally Is Overdone As Shares Are Overbought, Fundamentals Make No Sense

Tilray (TLRY) shares have been rising double digits day after day. The company operates in the cannabis industry and retail investor enthusiasm has led to a drastic overvaluation of the company.

Source: Tilray

Specifically the company offers cannabis extract along with dried cannabis products. Useful in a variety of applications the company has gained the approval of many European countries for the utilization of its products. As the company has grown to have its offerings in 8 countries, investors have been buying shares blind to what price they pay. It is not a matter of if but a matter of when the shares will come back down to earth. The revenue and earnings simply don't support the rise in share price and neither does the potential for the company. Investors should steer clear of shares and not get enticed by the quick profit that could potentially be made. These investors may end up on the wrong side of the trade and could face large losses. We review why this is an outrageous rise in share price.

The Fundamentals

Tilray shares have risen almost 600% in the past month.

TLRY data by YCharts

While there is certainly enthusiasm around the legalization and market potential of cannabis, it has become a bubble very quickly. Reminiscent of the "Dot Com" bubble in early 2000, the companies with shares available for trade on the exchanges are not producing the revenue to justify their valuations.

Source: Statista

With the current market size estimated to be $10.82 billion, Tilray's market capitalization is now trading at 170% of the entire available domestic market. Even if the market potential is underestimated by half and could grow to $50 billion, Tilray would today still trade at a market valuation of 40% of the potential market.

With the expectation for further legalization in the coming years, Tilray obviously has a much larger potential market.

Source: Modor Intelligence

However, a large portion of this is expected to be recreational use. Much of what Tilray offers is for medical use. This will be a highly competitive market. Until we are sure if the FDA is going to be awarding patents for products and their treatments, competition risk is very high. Presumably even if this does happen and products are awarded protection, eventually generics would come to market. Arguably there is not the same high level of investment or research as with pharmaceuticals. The problem is the active ingredient, cannabis, is the same for every product and manufacturer.

So far for the six months ended July 2018, the company has reported revenue of $17.5 million up from $10 million the year before, a decent rise in revenue of 75%. However, with the rise in revenue there has been a rise in losses to $18 million up from $3 million. For the second quarter revenue increased to $9.7 million, up 95.2% compared to the second quarter of last year. Total kilogram equivalents sold increased to 1,514 kilograms, or 97%. This is a positive as the company is increasing its volume. Additionally the company recognized average selling prices per gram increased from $6.20 to $6.38.

Losses are actually accelerating pass revenue produced. From a fundamental standpoint, investors should they are paying close to a $20 billion dollar valuation for a company that has growing losses and a revenue run rate of less than $50 million for 2018. For the same valuation investors could actually buy the whole company of Molson Coors (TAP), which is investing in the cannabis industry and has $1.5 billion in profit per year. This is where it become apparent that there are better investments. Clearly this stock has become a speculative gambling paradise and fundamentals are being ignored.

Recent News

On September 18th, Tilray announced that it was granted DEA approval for its products to be sent to University of California San Diego examining its safety and efficacy for Essential Tremor. Essential Tremor is a neurological disorder which can cause involuntary and rhythmic shaking. ET has a prevalence rate of 0.4% of the general population. An estimated 7 million people in the United States have this disorder. The company is clearly bringing attention to the uses of its products, but this was just the announcement of testing being allowed of its product. It is not the general phases used in FDA trials for approved medical treatment. Should this test show a positive outcome, it would still be a long way from being approved for use. If it were approved for medical use but without patent protection, it would eventually cause pricing pressure. This would ultimately reduce profitability.

The company also recently became the first-ever export of medical cannabis oil to Germany for nationwide distribution in pharmacies. So while there is certainly positive momentum for the company and its products, it is not falling to the bottom line. Until the company has a wider offering or market potential the stock remains overvalued.

Conclusion

The markets irrational exuberance around medical marijuana stocks has led to a drastic rise in share price for companies like Tilray. The company has a limited product offering which will further limit its market potential. The shares trade at a market valuation which is clearly absurd and not justified by any fundamental means. There is no approval for its products for the treatment of medical disorder or disease. Further more the market for marijuana is still not open across the United States and is certainly destined to face more regulatory scrutiny. Focusing on the medical field could certainly offer high returns on investment and less competition, but is a narrower path. There are only so many customers to be had and so much differentiation between products possible to cause the end user to have to use Tilray's products. For investors excited by the drastic rise in share price, sitting on the sidelines might be a better option. The first rule of investing is don't lose money and this bubble will certainly pop at some point. When it does, there is no saying how far the stock will drop and when it will stop. For now investing in larger operations with equity investments in the cannabis industry is a much safer and better investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.