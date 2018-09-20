Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/18/18

Includes: AGFS, EOLS, KDP, LGCY, MIC, NGL, NSA
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/18/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are increasing again and will stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA);
  • NGL Energy (NGL);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC);
  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY), and;
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Evolus (EOLS), and;
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)
  • Floor & Decor (FND);
  • DocuSign (DOCU), and;
  • Athene Holding (ATH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TransDigm (TDG);
  • Natera (NTRA);
  • Independent Bank (IBTX), and;
  • Falcon Minerals (FLMN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$6,975,078

2

Smith G Stacy

DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

B

$1,647,388

3

Raymond John T

DIR

NGL Energy

NGL

B

$551,920

4

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$517,633

5

Wills Phillip R Iii

DIR

FVCBankcorp

FVCB

B

$500,000

6

Loucks Brian Andrew

PR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$298,315

7

Laughlin Scott

DIR

FVCBankcorp

FVCB

B

$270,000

8

Meisinger Chad Leroy

DIR

National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA

B

$268,000

9

Jafar Michael M

SO

Evolus

EOLS

B

$266,591

10

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$256,836

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Ares Cp Op Fd Iii

BO

Floor & Decor

FND

JS*

$286,532,000

2

Fs Equity Partners Vi

BO

Floor & Decor

FND

S

$138,968,000

3

Sigma Mgt 7

BO

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$71,739,136

4

Amadeus Capital

BO

ForeScout Technologies

FSCT

S

$21,040,612

5

Jana Partners

BO

Falcon Minerals

FLMN

JS*

$9,111,314

6

Zuk Nir

VP, CTO, DIR

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

AS

$7,040,943

7

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$6,384,776

8

Rabinowitz Matthew

CEO, DIR

Natera

NTRA

AS

$6,084,103

9

Laubenthal Raymond F

DIR

TransDigm

TDG

AS

$4,392,445

10

Kvalheim Grant

O

Athene Holding

ATH

AS

$4,340,338

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

