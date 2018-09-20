Himax Tech: Sub-Optimal Progress

Order visibility needs to improve to provide an actual catalyst for the stock at $6.

The company has recently spent aggressively on capex that is no pressuring the net cash balance.

In Q2, Himax Tech. (HIMX) continued the trend of over-hyping upcoming technologies and under delivering on the actual results. The stock though typically makes for a good trade around these current levels of $6.

The company has aggressively spent on capital expenditures, so weak results are a major problem here. Himax guided to sequentially flat Q3 revenues of $181.4 million reported in Q2 versus consensus at the time of up at $209.1 million. Numbers that far apart are difficult to achieve and usually a sign of bad management.

The missteps speak to the difficulties of aligning new technologies with market demands. In the case of Himax Tech., the issue also seems to permeate from being positioned on the wrong solutions.

Himax regularly hyped 3D sensing solutions developed with Qualcomm (QCOM) to only now reinforce the solution as a premium option for the Android smartphone segment where demand doesn’t actually exist. The vast majority of the Android market wants a lower cost solution whether something related to the Active Stereo Camera 3D sensing collaboration recently announced with MediaTek or fingerprint. Either way, Himax Tech has a solution, but the economics aren’t really as attractive and the company hyped the SLiM solution with Qualcomm being commercially ready to start 2018 while the market is only looking to adopt the facial recognition solution by the 1H of 2019.

All the while, Himax is missing revenue targets due to a lack of supplies in TDDI as the smartphone market shifts displays and the company is busy sourcing additional supplies. One has to wonder how Himax Tech. continually finds itself offside. The market originally discovered the stock along with augmented reality (NYSE:AR) hype back in 2015 surrounding work with Microsoft (MSFT) HoloLens. AR projects are ongoing but Himax remains stuck in the blender of hyped, bleeding edge technologies that fail to materialize as forecast.

Burning Cash

The unique aspect entering the picture now is the cash burned from the heavy capital expenditure spending. The forecasted spending for the year in the $70 million range due to a $105 million project has already pushed down the cash balances to $127 million, down $59 million from levels last June. The tech company is even evaluating a Phase II project that could further stress cash levels.

Part of the problem is that Himax pays out 61.7% of profits from the prior year in dividends led to the company paying $17.2 million in dividends during July. Paying out cash at both ends is a good way to end up in a cash squeeze.

If the predictions play out in 2019, Himax would have both the TDDI micro displays ramping while the 3D sensing solutions begin production for various smartphone customers. The third option is that AR goggles finally take hold leaving the company a surprise revenue boost in a segment no longer hyped.

What was originally a $1 billion sales potential in 2019 is now only targeted at $868 million. The stars are lining up for Himax to finally beat estimates, but the upside still appears limited as customers go for less costly solutions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is one will find it difficult to disagree with Macquarie. The low order visibility on promising technology such as 3D-sensing solutions due to ramping competition makes the stock difficult to get behind.

The additional issue of cash burn limits some of the downside protection of the past. The sub-optimal results of Himax Tech. leaves me on the sidelines despite the traditionally attractive price at $6.

