Equillium Begins U.S. IPO Effort

EQ doesn't expect topline data until 2020 at the earliest.

The firm is advancing its EQ001 treatment candidate through early stage trials.

Equillium intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Equillium (EQ) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders.

EQ is pursuing a Phase 1b/2 trial for its EQ001 candidate beginning in early 2019 with topline results not expected until 2020 in the best case.

When we learn details about pricing and valuation from management, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Equillium was founded in 2017 to develop therapeutics for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders using monoclonal antibodies.

Management is headed by Daniel M. Bradbury, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Managing Member at BoiBrit.

Equillium’s lead drug candidate is EQ001 (itolizumab), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that modulates effector T cells, or Teff cells, by selectively targeting the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6.

There are three primary types of GVHD:

Prophylaxis GVHD

Chronic GVHD

Acute GVHD

EQ001 is being trialed for the Chronic and Acute indications for GVHD.

The company expects to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of EQ001 for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease, or aGVHD, in early 2019, and a Phase 2 clinical trial of EQ001 in patients with (chronic) cGVHD in the first half of 2019.

Below is the current development status of EQ001:



* The Phase 1 clinical trial was conducted by Biocon, Equillium’s collaboration partner, in Australia.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Visiongain, the global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) market was valued at $360 million in 2016 and is projected to grow to $510 million by 2021 and $640 million by 2027.

This represents a CAGR of 7% during the period between 2017 and 2021 and a CAGR of 3% during the period between 2021 and 2027.

Major competitors that provide or are developing GVHD therapeutics include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Financial Performance

EQ’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its EQ001 candidate through the early stage trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: EQ S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $6.6 million in cash and $12.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

EQ intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Typically for life science companies, at least one investor will ‘support’ the IPO in this manner and I would expect to see this in future filings.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to fund research and development of EQ001; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the additional costs associated with being a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Leerink Partners, and Stifel.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

