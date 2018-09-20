Tesla Model 3 Revenue Is #1 For U.S. Passenger Cars In August

Tesla remains on target for modest profits in Q3 with a $2B increase in Q3 2018 gross sales due to Model 3 revenue growth.

Model 3 is the #5 best-selling passenger car of any kind in the US, beating most ICE vehicles.

Model 3 is the #1 selling EV in the US since January and #1 in the world since July.

Model 3 revenue in August was about $1 billion, which is ~2% of the entire US auto market revenue.

Tesla Model 3 is the #1 grossing passenger car in the US in August, ahead of Toyota Camry.

In May, I wrote on Seeking Alpha that Tesla (TSLA) might reach $6.5B revenue this quarter and that the Model 3 might make it into the Top 20 cars sold in the US.

This updated analysis arrives at an estimate of $6.78B, nearly the same. With $2B increased gross sales this quarter, if Tesla holds spending to $1B over Q2 levels, Tesla should generate a small net profit for Q3 2018.

The Model 3 has already reached #18 position for all vehicles sold into the US in August 2018 (see bullet with link below to retrieve this result); #5 position for passenger cars units sold in the US (see table and link below); #7 position for passenger cars sold in Canada (see table and link below); and #1 position for passenger cars revenue generated from US sales (see discussion section in this article below, where I calculate this result)

(References: For #18 above, follow this link, then click on the header titled "Month" twice to sort the table by top selling cars of August 2018. Count down to the Model 3 position at #18 on that list

Table below shows US passenger car sales for August with Model 3 at #5 top selling passenger car:

(Source: GoodCarBadCar. To arrange the list as shown above, go to the link then click the "Month" header 2 times)

Table below shows Canada passenger car sales for August with Model 3 ranked the #7 best-selling car in Canada for the month:

(Source: GoodCarBadCar here, To arrange list as shown above, go to link then click "Ca" header at top left for sales in Canada in August - 2 times)

Tesla Model 3 as tested by Consumer Reports:

(Source: Consumer Reports)

This article shows existing data in new ways to reveal interesting facts including that the Model 3 has now passed Toyota (NYSE:TM) Camry as the #1 revenue-generating passenger car in the US.

If Tesla can hold spending while revenue grows by $2B compared to Q2, then the past $700 million loss in Q2 could turn into a modest net profit for Q3.

Model 3 revenue is now 2% of the entire auto industry

According to Automobile Magazine here, there were 17.25 million vehicles sold in the US in 2017. The article stated:

Trucks and SUVs now account for about 67 percent of the U.S. market, says Jack Hollis, Toyota division's group vice president and general manager. And yet, Hollis' Toyota Camry still managed to outsell all of Mercedes-Benz USA, including vans and Smart cars, last year.

As I show below, the Tesla Model 3 outsold the Toyota Camry to become the top grossing passenger car in the US based on sales revenue in August, a metric being missed by analysts.

A June Forbes article put the projected 2018 US auto sales at 16.8 million units:

The Atlanta-based owner of Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, the Manheim used-car platform and Dealertrack retail-management systems today nudged up its 2018 sales forecast to 16. 8 million units from 16.7 million units previously.

According to Kelley Blue Book here, the average price of a car in the US is approximately:

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price (ATP) for light vehicles in the United States was $35,285 in March 2018

For the purpose of this estimate, I will use 17.5 million vehicles (an over estimate) for 2018 US sales and $35,000 as the average sales price.

Multiplying those values gives ~$612 billion per year revenue or about ~$51 billion per month.

August gross sales for Model 3 was just over $1 billion (see discussion and details below), which is ~2% of $51 billion.

What's important about this result is that as the lower priced Model 3 variants become available, sales volume should increase. The current ASP for Model 3 is about double the auto market ASP. This also paves the way for the upcoming Model Y BEV to make additional inroads into the ICE dominated auto market.

Model 3 is the #1 Selling EV in the US and the World

The pie chart below was created using InsideEVs data for the Top 10 selling EVs in the US for August. Tesla Model 3 has ~67% of the US EV market and Tesla overall has ~87%. Last month, Tesla's market share of the top 10 EVs was 84% so that August was up by 3%. As Model 3 sales in September are expected to increase, Tesla's market share should be expected to continue growing.

(Source InsideEVs data, Author's graph, Top 10 BEVs in US, # units sold)

China has a lot of EV companies, but the highest selling model is a BYD model according to CleanTechnica here. At about 4,174 units sold by BYD in July compared to Model 3 sales of 14,250 in July, the Tesla Model 3 is the top selling EV in the world for now. China has a lot of EV sales if we sum all of the companies.

Model 3 is #5 Best-Selling Passenger Car in the US

GoodCarBadCar has compiled a list of 121 passenger cars sold in the US along with the number sold for each model. Nearly all of these vehicles are the usual ICE vehicles that fill the roads today. Below are the top 10 car models on that list:

(Source GoodCarBadCar data here, Author's plot of units sold)

Here we notice a few things. First, the Model 3 (an EV) has landed on the Top 10 passenger cars sold in the US during August 2018. It is the only EV in the Top 10. The other 9 have internal combustion engines.

The next EVs listed are the Tesla Model S at position #39 and then the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf at position #57. So sales of Model 3 are significantly higher than other EVs.

What the Model 3 has done is to demonstrate that an EV can beat ICE vehicle competition head on. But what's more interesting is that the Tesla models are beating ICE cars in spite of a dramatically higher ASP.

What happens if we factor in price along with number of cars sold?

Model 3 takes #1 Revenue Slot from Toyota Camry for August 2018

If instead of plotting numbers of cars sold, I plot numbers of dollar revenue earned, the story is different. Here, the Tesla Model 3 takes the #1 position away from Toyota Camry. The graph is below, and the way I derived ASPs for the vehicles are detailed below.

To estimate the ASP for each vehicle, I had to infer a value using high and low MSRP.

First, I found the range of MSRP prices for each model at the Kelley Blue Book web site. For example, here is the link to data for the Toyota Camry. That link shows the MSRP from $24,565 to $36,020. I took the lowest price to be $24k and the highest price to be $36k so that there is a $12k difference. I divided that by 3 to get $4k.

Then, I estimated that the ASP (average sales price) is somewhere between $24k and $36k and most likely about one third of the way up from the base to the maximum MSRP. So, I added one third of the difference between the high and low MSRP to the base MSRP price.

I typically used $24k + $4k = $28k = $ASP

For Camry, different web sites had different numbers, and I added one thousand to the ASP estimate.

Most models were subject to rebates and manufacturer discounts of several thousand dollars off the actual price. I did not reduce the ASP by those discounts to keep the comparison conservative.

For Model 3, I found different articles.

CleanTechnica wrote an article titled: Tesla Model 3 Average Selling Price (ASP) = $59,300, Surveys Find

I've read other figures, but for these calculations, I wanted to be conservative, so used $57,0000 as the ASP for the Model 3. All that work put into a table, here are the results I found:

(Source: GoodCarBadCar units sold, Author ASP and revenue and table)

Arranging the data (above) onto a bar graph (below) in descending order shows that the Tesla Model 3 is now the #1 passenger car revenue generator. Of course, SUVs and trucks sell larger numbers at higher prices. But this is quite a showing for an EV as it is beating every other passenger car ICE vehicle in the market based on revenue generated.

(Source: GoodCarBadCar data with Author's ASP and revenue estimates)

Tesla Q3 Revenue Estimate

CleanTechnica estimates the Q3 revenue will be almost $6B, whereas last quarter, Q2, revenue was about $4B.

(Source: CleanTechnica)

Below is a graph of Tesla's annual revenue. The current (going forward) revenue, using the above $6B quarterly revenue, is $24B or double the rightmost bar for 2017. The question is whether Tesla will become profitable if revenue going forward will double compared to last year.

(Source: Statista)

As a proxy for Models S and X and Energy revenue in 2018, I'll use 2017 total Tesla revenue. This should be close to the 2018 number for those products as sales for those are estimated to be approximately flat. Per quarter, last year's revenue on average was $3.7 billion.

For Q3, I estimate the revenue for M3 below:

Model 3 Units Sold ASP Revenue ($M estimates) July 14,250 $57k 812 August 17,800 $57k 1,015 September 22,000 (estimate) $57k 1,254 Total 54,050 3,081

If I add $3.08B (new Model 3 Q3 sales estimate) to $3.7B (2017 average quarterly sales), I get my updated Q3 2018 revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. This is just $250 million higher than my estimate in May. This is about $800 million higher than the above CleanTechnica estimate from Estimize.

Whether Tesla generates a net profit depends on whether the company holds spending. Tesla will have around $2 billion gross sales revenue this quarter compared to last year. If it manages to hold spending increases to around $1 billion, it should be able to turn a profit this quarter.

Conclusion:

Tesla Model 3 is now:

2% of entire auto industry revenue

#1 selling EV in the US

#18 selling vehicle of any kind (August 2018, US)

#5 selling passenger vehicle (August 2018, US)

#7 selling passenger vehicle in Canada (August 2018)

#1 gross revenue passenger car (August 2018, US)

I expect the stock price to increase when these financial metrics are understood. Most people will learn of these numbers following the Q3 2018 earnings call (~in early November).

In the past few days, Kimbal Musk stated that Tesla is undergoing a push to significantly increase deliveries in the last 2 weeks of September. If so, my estimates may be too low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am pro EV and pro Tesla but have no stocks and no ties to Tesla or any company. I am an engineer telling it as I see it.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.