Fiat Chrysler A Buy As Trade Risk Overdone And KKR Offer Generous

Fiat and Chrysler were two laggards in their own countries who were saved by a successful marriage. Since coming together in 2014, they have gone from strength to strength. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has increased net income from €514m in 2014 to €3.49bn in 2017.

In the first six months of 2018, however, revenues have slowed, costs have risen, and net profit has actually fallen marginally from €1.796bn to €1.775bn in H1 2017 - a reduction of €21m. At this rate, 2018 will not be showing the same rate of growth as in previous years.

FCAU put the increase in costs down to three main reasons. The first is higher product costs for content enhancements. The second is a fall in high-margin Maserati sales. The third is exchange rate erosion.

Of the three, Maserati sales should bounce back in H2 since the fall in H1 was mainly due "to the impact from import duty reductions in China applicable from July 1 delaying wholesale and retail buying decisions," as per the semi-annual report.

Despite narrowing margins, sales continue to rise in the company's core markets of North America, Latin America, and Europe, which combined account for over 90% of FCA's total turnover.

Source: Semi-Annual Report 2018

The largest segment is in North America where sales figures actually accelerated in Q2 compared to H1 2018 overall (circled in the image above). This is attributable to the popularity of the company's new products, especially their range of Jeeps. As per the semi-annual report:

The increase in NAFTA shipments in the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017 was mainly due to increased shipments of the all-new Jeep Wrangler, the new Jeep Cherokee, and Jeep Compass, as well as the all new Ram 1500 and the Dodge Journey.

The increase in sales number's in Q2 in company's core markets is a positive sign despite the overall slowdown witnessed in H1, and should give investors cause for optimism about the outlook for the company over the long term. At the very least it looks a "hold," if not a buy in the short to medium term. In addition, the RAM 1500 pickup has had very favorable reviews and is, according to most independent estimates, one of the best SUVs on the market.

FCA has falling debts and good liquidity, which is especially positive given the outlook for rising interest rates in the eurozone. The company's net cash-debt balance has halved from €-4.6bn in December 2017 to €-2.2bn in June 2018, which is a promising sign.

FCA hived off its Magneti Marelli spare parts subsidiary with a view to floating it on the Milan stock exchange initially, but have since been in exclusive talks with private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR) to negotiate a private sale. In recent days these talks broke down, however, after FCA rejected KKR's offer of €5bn. FCA think Magneti Marelli is worth more and is seeking over €6bn.

Although we do not have the detailed breakdown of financials for Magneti Marelli specifically, we do know that less than 9.0% of FCA's total revenue can come from its components division based on 2017 financials. We also know that there are two other companies apart from Magneti Marelli, which produce spare parts in the group, Teksid and Comau, which means not even all the €10bn turnover comes from Magneti Marelli alone.

Source: Annual Report 2017

On an earnings-before-tax basis the contribution of the components is even lower at only €536m compared to €7,054bn for the whole group - a mere 1/14th. Given FCA's entire value based on market cap currently stands at €22.6bn, KKR's valuation suggests the spare parts subsidiary is worth 22.1% of the value of the entire company despite only contributing less than 9.0% of its revenue, and even less in pre-tax earnings.

The inference from this mismatch could be any one of the following:

The reports of figures from the KKR and FCA negotiations are inaccurate - KKR did not offer as much as €5bn and FCA did not want €6bn. Magneti Morelli is worth more or less what KKR offered and the FCAU group as a whole is grossly undervalued by the market. Which suggests the share price is likely to rise.

Moving on to macro risks, we note that although commentators have highlighted how increased trade tensions between China and the U.S. have weighed - and sales in APAC have fallen - in truth most of the company's sales are in the U.S. and Europe as is shown in the revenue chart above. So, in actual fact, the risks are minor. Even in NAFTA, the vast majority of sales are in the U.S., and in Europe most are in Italy.

Tariff and currency risk is, therefore, minimal for FCA group given that most of their sales are in the two largest currency blocks in the U.S. and the eurozone. Both these regions encompass huge domestic markets, so even if there is a crisis in EM the majority of the group's business will be largely insulated.

From a technical perspective, the stock looks likely to rise over the short to medium term after forming a bullish chart pattern known as an inverse head and shoulders (H&S) pattern on the daily chart. The pattern is made up of three trough lows at the end of a downtrend and is a sign of a reversal. The middle trough is the lowest and labeled the "head," and the two troughs either side are known as the "shoulders."

Source: Tradingview.com

The pattern's neckline is a line drawn along the intervening peaks of the pattern. A break of price above the neckline provides confirmation to enter a long trade. On FCA this would happen if the price rose above $18. If the price breaks above the neckline, it usually accelerates higher to a target which is the same distance higher (y) as the height of the pattern from the lowest low to the neckline (x). For a conservative target, the Fibonacci 61.8% of the height for the calculation is used instead.

Momentum, as measured by RSI, is also strong and indicates more upside on the way. The last time RSI was at similar levels was at the end of May when the stock price was above $23. The pair has also just broken above the 50-day moving average (MA), a bullish rubicon for any stock price. The conservative target lies at $19.08 rounded down to $19, suggesting a profit on a technical basis of one dollar, assuming an entry price of $18.

