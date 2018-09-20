Homebuilders - What's Next?

Every month, I update my homebuilders outlook. I do this because I am currently long two homebuilders and because homebuilding is an important part of the US economy. A simple way to put it is to say that strong homebuilding sentiment indicates a strong US economy. Over the past few months, I have been bullish on homebuilders despite struggles from building permits. Most recent data continues to show building permits weakness while housing starts were able to gain momentum. The situation remains quite difficult. That's why it is a good thing that homebuilding stocks are pricing in very slow growth. Every uptick could end the current bottom pattern and start a new uptrend.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Source: BONE Structure

Housing Starts Beat, Building Permits Miss

In August, housing starts came in at 1.282 million units on a seasonally adjusted annual rate. This is slightly above expectations of 1.235 million units and 9% higher on a year-in-year basis. The bad news is that building permits came in at 1.229 million units which is 81 thousand units below expectations and 5.5% lower compared to August of 2017.

The year-on-year growth rate as displayed by the graph below shows that housing starts are continuing their uptrend just like the graph above already showed. Building permits on the other hand are slowing just like they did at the end of 2016. It even starts to look like permits are starting to roll over.

One of the reasons why I am not convinced that we are in for a further decline is the fact that NAHB housing market sentiment continues to stay at strong levels. NAHB sentiment came in at 67 in September which is unchanged compared to August of this year.

The bigger picture shows that NAHB sentiment is neither overheated nor showing serious signs of a peak. Both sentiment and housing starts are in a solid uptrend.

Lumber Continues Its Drop

Over the past few weeks, we have seen an ugly drop of lumber prices (blue line). This is the result of a combination of trade war fears, lower expected damages from hurricanes as well as peaking building permits and housing starts. Personally, I expect this to be a positive tailwind for homebuilders as long as building permits stay at current levels or continue their uptrend. In that case, construction companies will benefit from lower input costs while demand will cause total closings to be high.

Source: TradingView

However, homebuilders become risky if permits continue their fall in September and beyond. Especially if housing starts and NAHB sentiment start joining this downtrend.

That's why I believe that the current bottom pattern is key (graph above). Traders do have low expectations since the year-on-year performance of the ITB ETF goes negative over the next few months if the ETF stays at current prices. Every positive sign of building permits will therefore be a massive tailwind for homebuilders.

All things considered, I will continue to stay long NVR Corp. (NVR) and PulteGroup (PHM). I will sell once homebuilders start breaking down or if building permits continue their decline. Until that point, I use low expectations and the fact that housing is still in an uptrend as the main reason to stay long.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVR, PHM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.