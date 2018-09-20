What Dolphins Can Teach Us About Increasing Worker Pay (Podcast)

This brief podcast (3:14) was borne of a discussion in the comments section of a recent article addressing stagnating incomes and extreme levels of executive compensation. I posted what I thought was my final comment on the subject, in my Seeking Alpha article called “Can We Reverse a Rotting Economy?” – until I happened upon this fascinating article describing new research on dolphin behavior. Maybe dolphins could show how to put more dollars in the average worker’s paycheck to the benefit of all.
