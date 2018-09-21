My Oh My, 4 REIT Buys

Recognizing the selloff was temporary, we decided to become more fixated on the opportunities for investors to capitalize on the obvious mispricing.

So, in order to make that distinction, we screen for companies that have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support our annual total return requirements of 25% or higher.

Over the years, we have developed a large following on Seeking Alpha, as many of our subscribers know that our in-depth research has allowed us to outperform.

Back in May, we launched the New Money REIT Portfolio that consisted of 17 REITs, all screened for quality and value. As many of you know, our REIT research is not limited to just a few property sectors. We now cover all categories - a universe that consists of the traditional sectors like retail, office, and apartments; as well as the satellite sectors that include data centers, cell towers, hotels, prisons, farms, and infrastructure.

Over the years, we have developed a large following on Seeking Alpha, as many of our subscribers know that our in-depth research has allowed us to outperform. Having this tactical advantage has enabled us to deliver strong alpha, and the results are impressive: Since May, the New Money REIT Portfolio has returned 16.5% (through August).

Today, the New Money REIT Portfolio has 23 REITs, and in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we plan to break down each of our picks. Keep in mind, we developed the portfolio as our "Strong Buy" basket, and that simply means we recommend the company as a means to telegraph readers "that the company is a blue chip on sale."

This messaging is critical to our writing process, and one thing that we have learned over the years (writing on Seeking Alpha) is to engage with readers so that they can benefit from the research. The goal with the use of the "Strong Buy" terminology is to distinguish between a regular BUY and STRONG BUY.

So, in order to make that distinction, we screen for companies that have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support our annual total return requirements of 25% or higher (in 12-24 months).

Source

Perfect Timing

As you may recall, the first quarter of 2018 was spooky for REIT investors. Many feared that rising rates would torpedo their portfolios. Recognizing the selloff was temporary, we decided to become more fixated on the opportunities for investors to capitalize on the obvious mispricing.

It was clear to us that tax reform and economic policy had sparked a boom (rather than the bust predicted). Back in May, almost all economists were predicting a GDP growth rate of above 4% for the second quarter of 2018, driven by the surge of investment capital flowing into the United States and the increased business spending.

What about tariffs?

It's true that President Trump announced new tariffs this week on around $200 billion in Chinese goods and Mr. Market just shrugged it off. The new tariffs take place on September 24, initially at 10%, and the rate would increase to 25% at the end of the year. China fired back, announcing 5% to 10% on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Cohen & Steers explains,

"we believe REITs could fare better than other areas of the market if trade tensions intensify: (1) REITs get most of their revenues from properties within their home market, limiting the direct impact of tariffs. (2) Higher commodity prices would make construction more expensive, possibly slowing the pace of new supply. (3) Bond yields would likely come under pressure as investors shift to safe havens, potentially supporting REIT prices."

Cohen & Steers points out that this scenario would be occurring at a time when earnings multiples for REITs already are relatively compressed - "not having benefited from the expansion in multiples seen in the broader market in recent years - and when there is a significant amount of private capital looking to buy real estate," which has led to an increase in acquisitions this year as private investors have looked to acquire high-quality portfolios at a discount.

U.S. commercial real estate is essentially the "gold standard" as Mark Decker, former Vice Chairman of BMO Capital Markets and board member of Jernigan Capital (JCAP), explains.

"U.S. real estate is meaningfully undervalued - or at least not overvalued - relative to foreign real estate, and the U.S. is viewed as a stable, predictable. Well-regulated, safe-haven for capital." Matt Werner, Portfolio Manager with Chilton Capital Management, added, "Not only do we believe that US REITs would outperform the S&P 500 in a trade war but we also believe the vast majority of US REITs will actually be net beneficiaries should such a scenario occur."

My Oh My, 4 Strong Buys

Our New Money Portfolio continues to shine, and our recent Strong Buy picks are continuing to hit all-cylinders: Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Simon Property Group (SPG), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), and EPR Properties (EPR) have returned an average of 16% since May 31. Let's recap them…

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) has bounced back 19% since May 31, after the clean energy REIT announced earlier that it was not boosting the dividend in 2018. By maintaining a prudent and disciplined balance sheet, HASI opted to fix out rates on substantially all of its liabilities, and by doing so, the company increased liquidity and the proportion of assets securitized relative to the portion put on the balance sheet.

This flexibility to increase the fee-generating securitizations as an alternative to adding assets to the balance sheet is the strength of HASI's business model and allows the company to largely offset the higher costs of fixed-rate debt and increase liquidity.

Since then, Mr. Market has rewarded HASI for its prudence, and investors are being rewarded for their patience. HASI shares trade at $21.48 with a dividend yield of 6.1%. The company's P/E multiple is 16.5x, and we find the shares soundly valued, which means that we are recommending as a BUY today, as opposed to a STRONG BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon Property Group (SPG) also has rallied in Q2 and Q3. Shares have returned 14.7% since May 31. In early 2017, we began to focus on quality retail REITs and insisted that the lower quality companies would see more turbulence. The so-called "bi-furcation" began to unfold and Simon's powerful levers - scale and cost of capital - became more obvious. While the lower quality malls REITs like CBL (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) began to see negative earnings, Simon kept delivering strong growth in earnings and dividends.

In Q2 2018, Simon's funds from operations (or FFO) was $1.0 6 billion, or $2.98 per share, an increase of 20.6% compared to the prior year, and total portfolio NOI increased 4.5%, or approximately $135 million year to date. Simon's reported retailer sales per square foot for malls and outlets was $646 per foot compared to $618 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.6%, which is a large increase - largest actually over the last four years. The company raised full-year guidance, an increase of $0.09 from the original prior guidance and represents 7.5% to 8.2% growth compared to FFO of 11.21 per share for 2017.

Source: FAST Graphs

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) has returned 14.6% since May 31, and similar to Simon, we have been attracted to Brixmor's high-quality portfolio metrics. Brixmor is one of the largest "pure play," wholly owned, grocery-anchored platforms in the U.S. (average shopping center size is 170,000 sq.ft.) - around 70% of the REIT's shopping centers are grocery-anchored and ~76% have an additional anchor.

Brixmor focuses on non-discretionary and value-oriented retail tenants with a strong service component, well-suited for today's consumer environment. One of the most appealing things about Brixmor is its low payout ratio (54%) that suggests that the company has plenty of margin to increase the dividend over time.

Asset recycling (Brixmor has sold $600 million since 2017) has continued to weigh on growth, yet the company continues to focus on reducing leverage and strategic redevelopment. We maintain a STRONG BUY on Brixmor given the lower P/FFO multiple of 8.8x (15% below four-year average).

Source: FAST Graphs

EPR Properties (EPR) also has been a top New Money REIT, but because of the rapid price appreciation (shares have returned 14.6% since May 31), we removed the STRONG rating. However, we consider EPR a good pick within the Net Lease specialty category. By focusing where others are not, EPR has been able to build a high-quality portfolio, which delivers consistent results with a compelling potential for continued growth.

The key differentiator for EPR is that the company focuses on "experiential orientation" in which Millennials (ages 18-34) embrace technology for their entertainment. EPR trades at 12.0 P/AFFO (14% below the four-year average) and the dividend yield is 6.3%.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page-views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. For new subscribers we will include a FREE autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.