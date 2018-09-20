Swiss Franc Could See Gains Regardless Of Risk Sentiment

The Swiss National Bank may very well decide to raise rates going forward given strong economic growth.

The Swiss franc has been rising further against the greenback and euro.

Last month, risk sentiment appeared to be more acute than at the present time, with concerns over the Turkish lira and growth in Europe pushing the Swiss franc higher.

That said, we have continued to see gains in the CHF/USD versus the EUR/USD since that period:

Source: investing.com

Even if risk sentiment is set to moderate, the Swiss franc itself could be set for a longer-term gain.

Prior speculation had been that the Swiss franc would see limited gains, as the Swiss National Bank would be ready to step in and devalue the franc to keep Switzerland’s exports competitive.

However, the SNB has so far not intervened in the currency markets, with sight deposits of 577 billion francs for September little changed from that of last year.

Moreover, the argument that the franc would need to weaken to keep exports, and hence economic growth competitive, is not necessarily reflecting reality. For instance, Swiss GDP growth in Q2 of this year reached an annual rate of 3.4%, which marks an 8-year high.

Additionally, such GDP growth rather places pressure on the Swiss National Bank to raise rates going forward. After all, the current rate of -0.75 is already lower than many other major economies, and excessively low rates coupled with high growth would risk excessive inflation.

Therefore, it would not be particularly surprising if the Swiss National Bank deemed it appropriate to raise rates in 2019.

Let’s also take a look at the CHF/EUR from a technical perspective. We can see that the pair has bounced off support on the 100-period moving average for the monthly chart. This indicates that the CHF selloff may have been overdone and that the currency could be set for a longer-term upside from here:

Source: investing.com

To conclude, I take the view that the rise in the franc will continue regardless of risk sentiment, and for this reason I see this currency as one to watch over the coming months.

