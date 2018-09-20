Corcept Therapeutics - Growth Investor's Biotech Pick

What is Corcept Therapeutics?

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The company is developing mifepristone; a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist. As of January 2017, it had discovered three structurally distinct series of selective cortisol modulators.

It is conducting two clinical trials. One trial is investigating a product as a treatment for patients with Cushing syndrome and the other trial is for identifying a medicine to treat patients with solid-tumor cancer.

The company has been operating since 1998 and their research and development projects have started yielding results since a few years back.

Financial Health

For the six months ended 30th June 2018, revenues increased 90% to $120 million. Net income increased from $17 million to $35.7 million. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the company’s sole product; Korlym due to favourable market conditions. Basic earnings per share excluding extraordinary items increased from $0.15 to $0.31

Revenue has grown organically, driven by volume increases rather than price increases. The company’s only source of revenue is selling Korlym, which is a medication for Cushing’s syndrome. The increase in revenue was attributable to the increase in number of practitioners prescribing Korlym to patients.

(Source – Form 10-K)

Revenue growth resulting from a higher sales volume is seen favorable for the growth of the company as it is an indication of growing market share for Korlym.

The company has a balance of $159.94 million in its cash and short term investments account, which is substantial considering the total liabilities amount which stands only at $30.87 million. Notably, the company has zero long term debt. The balance sheet of the company is robust with a healthy cash balance, zero debt and more than manageable current liabilities.

The strong balance sheet of the company is expected to facilitate its future plans including a share repurchase program and two clinical stage researches.

Corcept has been generating positive cash flows from operations consistently since 2015 and Free Cash Flows (FCF) are in an increasing trend.

Item 2015 2016 2017 Net Income -6.41 8.14 129.12 Depreciation & amortization 0.15 0.09 0.11 Changes in Operating Working Capital 0.5 1.16 5.71 Capital Expenditures -0.02 -0.19 -0.42 Free Cash Flow to the firm -6.74 7.26 123.94

(Source – Author)

For the second quarter, the company reported cash flows from operating activities of $49.6 million which is an increase of 98% from $25 million, which is the operating cash flows figure reported in the corresponding period last year.

Generating positive cash flows is integral to the future growth of the company as the company would be able to avoid obtaining credit facilities at relatively high interest rates at present.

Cash flow from operating activities

(Source – Form 10-K)

Industry outlook

Emerging technologies are creating a transformative opportunity for life sciences and scientific achievements are on a record pace. Global prescription drug sales are forecast to grow at a healthy annual compound rate of 6.5% in the next five years. Even though most research-based pharmaceutical companies are making losses, there are companies that have freshly started enjoying revenues. These companies have surpassed the R&D stage and now are in the operational stage.

The global population is expected to grow at a steady rate until 2030 along with the aging population. This will boost the need for pharmaceutical products and keep the demand for such products at a stable rate.

(Source – United Nations)

The world population is estimated to reach a whopping 8.5 billion in 2030 and this reflects an 18% increase from the current population figure of 7.2 billion people.

(Source – United Nations)

Population aged 60 years or more is estimated to increase to a staggering 15% of the total population by 2030. Along with this expected population growth, economies are growing too. There are more millionaires on this planet right now than ever before and middle classes are growing in stature across the globe. Growth in disposable personal income will lead to higher expenditure on medicine as medicine becomes affordable.

Growth in the pharmaceutical sector would further be dependent on the rate at which chronic diseases are growing. The United States of America spends the most on medicines and the number of people with chronic conditions have been growing steadfastly.

(Source – fightchronicdisease)

There are several reasons behind the growth in the number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases but below reasons stand out as the main drivers.

Increase in life expectancy Unhealthy lifestyle

Life expectancy of a human being is at a record high and is rising due to better healthcare options available at affordable prices. Life expectancy is set to increase further based on the assumption that technological advances will lead to the discovery of treatments to diseases that are being classified as “incurable” at present. As the life expectancy increases, costs incurred for medication also increases in line. A longer lifespan is expected to expose the population to an increased number of people with chronic diseases.

Percentage of adults over 55 years with one or more identified chronic diseases.

(Source – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Life expectancy growth since 1960

(Source – World Bank)

Unhealthy life choices that are being adopted by modern generations are leading to increased use of medication as well. Lack of exercise on a constant basis, unhealthy eating habits, unhealthy sleeping habits and increasing alcohol intake are few of the unhealthy life choices that are leading to chronic diseases.

Oncology; which is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer is a driver of global pharmaceutical revenues.

Medicine spending for cancer is at a historical high and is expected to grow in line with the success of studies conducted by biotech companies. Spending on cancer medicine will peak once affordable and reliable treatments for cancer are identified, which could occur sooner rather than later due to technological advancements.

(Source – IQVIA)

On the other hand, technological advancements are playing a significant role in reducing the cost of medication while increasing the quality of medicines. Therefore, the industry is set for a significant growth phase as consumers and suppliers are both set to benefit in the long run.

Pricing power of Corcept

Porter’s Five Forces framework, which is one of the most widely used economic theories to describe the competitive position of a company acknowledges below factors as growth catalysts of a company among other things.

Low or non-existent rivalry among industry players. Bargaining power of suppliers.

In this context, Corcept Therapeutics stands at a superior position currently since they are the only player in the market for Korlym and enjoys a monopolistic pricing power.

Korlym is currently priced at $478.44 per tablet and the price has increased around 150% since the approval of the drug.

The pricing power of Corcept could soon be tested if Teva is allowed to produce a generic version of Korlym. Risk factors attached to this are discussed in the below section.

Future outlook of Corcept Therapeutics

The future outlook for the company looks impressive which stems from the broad positivity in the industry the company represents. In addition, it is expected that the company will continue its innovation process to introduce much more cost efficient products to its end users. This will enable the company to report higher profits driven by higher volumes.

CORT (NASDAQ:CORT) currently concentrates on Oncology as well and has so far made steady progress in conducting studies to identify and develop a treatment for solid-tumor cancer. In fact, one of the treatments tested by the company is in its second phase of the study.

As reported in the August earnings call, at the minimum therapeutic dose, four of seven patients with metastatic ovarian cancer and four of nine patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer demonstrated durable disease control. Corcept will move on to the next stage of the study by the year end and the successful development of this product might become a catalyst for exponential growth of the company.

Corcept is tapping the oncology market which is growing at highway speeds and is expected to grow along with the industry growth.

Considering the cash position of the company in relation to other assets and liabilities, the management has decided to execute a share repurchase program to utilize the cash balance whilst passing on benefits to the shareholders. The proposed share repurchase program will run through to the 30th June 2019 and this will result in a lesser number of shares outstanding in the next year. A lesser number of shares will eventually lead to a higher EPS figure and the share price will adjust to reflect these changes. The share repurchase plan overall will result positively with regard to the share price of the company.

Risks of investing in Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept currently relies on one product; Korlym to generate their revenues. Therefore, a possible slowdown in the growth of Korlym adoption by physicians or a loss in Korlym market share will be adverse for the company. Plans including the share repurchase program and clinical stage researches for cancer treatments are all based on expected cash flows from Korlym sales.

Teva Pharmaceuticals has submitted an ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) to produce a generic version of Korlym, which was duly protested by Corcept who filed a case to secure their patent rights to produce Korlym. Currently, Teva is required to testify and this lawsuit is expected to drag on for several months or years. Teva is not allowed to initiate infrastructure developments to produce the generic version of Korlym for a time period of 30 months, unless otherwise the motion to dismiss Corcept’s lawsuit is accepted by the court.

Corcept currently has two patents listed in the Orange Book bearing patent numbers 8,921,348 and 9,829,495 which expire in 2028 and 2036 respectively. However, the general understanding is that Teva would be able to dismiss the case on infringing these patents by claiming that they will not actively treat patients per se but would only be distributing the generic version of the drug. These two patents are classified as “method patents” rather than patents based on a tangible product. Generally, it has taken upwards of two to three years for these types of lawsuits to reach a settlement and hence Corcept Therapeutics does not face an immediate threat of rivalry in the industry.

Looking at the bright side for Corcept, they have applied for three more patents with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and if approved, these patents are expected to strengthen the arsenal of Corcept significantly. These patents are more likely to be infringed by Teva when producing their generic version of Korlym. These three patents were applied under application numbers of 13/677,465, 15/627,359 and 15/627,368.

However, in the instance that Teva is allowed to produce a generic version of Korlym, Corcept would be affected negatively by way of loss in market share in their respective market. This remains the biggest risk of investing in Corcept as the company still has one product and total revenue stream depends on this product. The price of Korlym might not be affected drastically since the demand for the product is in an increasing trend. Increasing demand is expected to more or less offset any losses incurred by reducing prices for Korlym.

As per Charles Duncan of Piper Jaffray who is a prominent analyst in the biotech industry, if Teva is approved to produce a generic version of Korlym, it would take at least another 2 years for the product to hit the markets. In addition, Corcept already has other products in the pipeline and these products are expected to hit markets in 2021. These additional revenue streams will be the real driver of the company value and would more than offset any revenue loss that might arise due to Teva’s introduction of a generic version of Korlym.

Management

The management of the company is well-versed in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector and the majority of the decision-makers are considered industry veterans. The Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Joseph Belanoff is a clinical faculty member and has held various positions in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

The corporate governance structure of the company consists of an audit committee and a compensation committee and meets the NASDAQ requirements for employing independent, non-executive directors.

Investment thesis

The biotech sector is undoubtedly poised for growth but it does not necessarily mean that every biotech company in the industry will grow. However, Corcept Therapeutics is an attractive company in this sector due to its increasing revenues, increasing profitability, growing market share, successful research & development projects and the undervalued share market price.

More often than not, investors look at the numbers of a company but do not take the share market price into consideration and lose money by investing in companies at absurd, overvalued levels. As an example, there are many tech stocks that are attractive based on the business model and financial health but trades at P/E ratios of above 250 times. Investing in such a company is a high risk and one could lose more money than earn since the price cannot be justified by the expected growth over time.

Corcept Therapeutics on the other hand ticks all the boxes.

Company vs Industry

Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Industry Price to Earnings (P/E) 12.49x 19.8x Price to Sales 7.92x 2.9x Dividend Yield - 3.52%

(Sources – Bloomberg, Ycharts)

Corcept Therapeutics is relatively undervalued based on the P/E ratio but currently does not pay a dividend. The company is clearly undervalued from a relative perspective to the industry P/E but the company trades at a higher price to sales ratio than the industry it represents. Earnings power of the company and the industry outlook which were discussed above will result in higher earnings which should serve as a catalyst for the share price growth of the company.

The company currently is not paying a dividend due to its capital commitments toward enhancing research & development projects. However, the dividend yield figure does not capture the pending share repurchase program. The proposed share repurchase program would result in the company distributing its profits and cash to the shareholders and this is an acceptable proxy to paying a dividend.

Corcept is set to unlock value through their R&D projects along with increased sales figures from their existing product; Korlym. This will translate in to a share price appreciation in due course of time. Investing in Corcept is for growth oriented investors who would not be impacted by short-term price fluctuations. Market price will converge with the intrinsic value of the company once the true value of the company is unlocked and catch investors’ eyes. Early investors are bound to book handsome profits as always.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.