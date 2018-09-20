Vietnam Is One Of The Most Resilient EMs

Equity multiple compression has come about following EM sell-off since April, but earnings have continued to grow at historic rates. The return of foreign capital could be key upside catalyst.

One of the most resilient EMs

While Vietnam hasn’t entirely insulated itself in the least from EM turmoil YTD, as the headline Ho Chi Minh Stock Index remains 21.49% below the high reached at the beginning of April, the market remains one of the few EMs which maintain positive performance year-to-date, at pretty much breakeven +0.34%.

Though the sell-off that swept global markets at the end of March, and precipitated in further macro consequences for the likes of Turkey, Argentina and Indonesia, it’s the past few months which we’ll focus on and illustrate how resilient the local equity market has been in the face of foreign liquidations, while maintaining currency stability through the State Bank’s range-targeted USD peg, continued maintenance of solid trade and current account surpluses and satisfactory FX reserves.

Stock market performance since April does not reflect underlying economic performance

The real economy looks incredibly healthy, with the most recent FDI reading = 11.25 billion in new investment from January to August, up 9.28% from the previous year (tradingeconomics.com) and GDP forecasts continuing at one of the highest rates in the world, in the range of 6.5% - 7%, it seems inevitable that public market sentiment once again begins to catch up with fundamentals taking the market to new heights for the remainder of 2018.

Vietnam manufacturers continued to record new growth in August, with the headline Nikkei Vietnam purchasing managers index posting it’s 33 consecutive months increase, clocking in at 53.7.

Most notable has been the sound management of the currency by the State Bank of Vietnam, which controls capital flows and maintains regular intervention, ensuring the currency does not shed more than 3% in value annually vs the USD. Thus far it has been effective in 2018, cutting only -1% vs the USD officially YTD. This compares to ASEAN peers like indonesia, who’s Rupiah has lost close to 10% in value vs. USD.

Source: VNDirect, Bloomberg

When comparing more macro data against a broader set of EM peers we’ve found that Vietnam has improved the level of FX reserves since the end of 2017, and maintains a healthy current account surplus, adding defenses to the currency and protecting the stability of monetary policy.

Countries Gov Debt (%GDP) FDI (%GDP) FX Reserve (%GDP) Current Account (%GDP) YTD vs USD Since mid-august vs USD 2017 yearly Dec 2017 Mar 2018 Dec 2017 Mar 2018 Dec 2017 China 47.6 2.3 2.3 25.7 24.6 1.3 -4.26 1.18 India 68.7 0.9 1.2 15.35 15.35 -1.9 -13 -5 Indonesia 28.7 1.9 1.5 12.22 11.61 -2.1 -10 -4 Malaysia 50.7 1.7 4 31.38 31.61 4.4 1.16 -0.93 Pakistan 67.2 0.9 0.9 5.56 3.48 -8.2 -16.3 0.98 Philippines 42.1 4.1 2.9 22.84 22.15 -0.8 -5.3 -0.93 Taiwan 31.2 0.4 1.3 78.75 78.25 14.7 -2.3 0.35 Thailand 41.8 1.5 3.6 42.55 43.52 10.6 1.6 2.33 Korea 38 1.5 0.9 24.75 24.6 3.9 1 1.9 Vietnam 61.5 6.3 8.2 21.75 25.7 2.9 -1.8 0.7

Sources: Trading Economics, Government Statistics

The debt bogeyman

While Vietnam maintains relatively high FOREX reserves, it also maintains an uncomfortably high level of debt to GDP, at 61.5%, to finance it’s fantastic growth story. However, unlike many emerging market economies who’s external debt is financed primarily by bank loans, approximately half of Vietnam’s external debt is financed through favourable terms with multilateral institutions like the World Bank, IMF and the Japan International Cooperative Agency.

Valutions

Vietnamese equities currently command a deep discount, at 21.32%, when comparing on a historical basis, and continue to look attractive when comparing to a number of EM peers:

Symbol ETF name Current forward P/E Historical Forward P/E normalized P0/E1

QQQC Global X China Technology 23.00 27.73 TUR iShares MSCI Turkey Investable 6.30 13.44 INDA iShares MSCI India 18.00 16.46 SMIN iShares MSCI India Small Cap 18.00 19.96 VNM VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF 19.00 23.05 EWZ iShares MSCI Brazil 12.10 16.62 EWZS iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap 11.60 19.56 EZA iShares MSCI South Africa 12.10 12.15 CNYA iShares MSCI China A 17.00 13.22 RSX VanEck Vectors Russia 5.9 10.56 THD iShares MSCI Thailand 12.7 8.78 EWM iShares MSCI Malaysia 14.9 21.38 EPHE iShares MSCI Philippines ETF 14.9 19.7 EIDO iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable 12.3 8.79 EWY iShares MSCI Korea 8.3 12.38 KSA iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped 18.6 NA QAT iShares MSCI Qatar Capped 12.3 14.44 EGPT VanEck Vectors Egypt Index 10.7 22.37

Data obtained from MSCI, Damodaran online, Alta Vista Research

April, while earnings continued to press upward.

With every industry reporting in excess of 20% earnings growth YoY through to end Q1 ‘18

Vietnam might actually benefit from US/China trade rift

One of the key reasons for the run on Asian EM currencies and assets YTD is the fact the tariffs in the range of 10% - 25% on Chinese exports to the US will have a spillover effect on regional economies as Chinese trade is incredibly important to neighbours, and any harm to the sustained growth of the Chinese economy hurts regional partners. However, there was already evidence of a trend, pre-trade tensions, of multinational companies shifting Asian production centers from China to lower cost hubs like Vietnam. VInaCapital, one of the countries largest asset managers, believes workers in Vietnam are 66% cheaper than Chinese peers, and are just as productive, leaving firms with a very attractive labour arbitrage opportunity. Further cost pressure brought about by tariffs are likely to increase the opportunity and drive more direct FDI growth into primary industries, like agriculture and manufacturing.

Would Vietnam become a target for tariffs from a largely hawkish Whitehouse? Perhaps, but the scenario seems unlikely, because, according to government statistics, Vietnam maintains a small $40 billion USD trade surplus with the US and the majority of exports to the US from VN are made up of low-end goods, like textiles, garments and agricultural products. Also, there is no geostrategic advantage that would stem from leveraging trade negotiations with the country.

How To Play Vietnamese Equities via International Accounts

Obviously, direct access to the local market can be quite complicated for international investors, but there are a number of liquid ETFs that trade internationally. Probably the most popular would be Vectors Vietnam (VNM), Issued by Van Eck in New York. This is probably the most mainstream route for international allocations as it trades on the NYSE in USD, and looks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Vietnam Index (MVVNMTR®), which is comprised of securities of publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Vietnam or that are incorporated outside of Vietnam but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Vietnam

There are also a few actively managed options, two of which are listed and tradable in London. The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) trades on LSE in GBP, which brings active management and the opportunity to capture excess return, with a steep discount to NAV, currently at -18.9%. Another active option is the Dragon Capital Vietnam Enterprise Fund (VEIL), which also trades in London. This option provides excellent opportunities to capture abnormal return, with historical Jensen’s Alpha reading at 5.19, also trading at a discount to NAV at 12.94%.

Plenty of opportunities available in a underrated frontier, with easy-to-access allocations available through international accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.