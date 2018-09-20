QVC Inc. - This 6.375% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE With A Lot Of Selling Pressure

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 40 and 60 years.

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by QVC Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc., formerly Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ: QRTEA).

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus.

For a total of 9M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $225M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

QVC Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067 (NYSE:QVCD) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 6.375%. The new issue bears a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/13/2023, maturing on 09/13/2067. QVCD started its trading on the NYSE with a lot of selling, and after two days on a National Exchange, the newly issued baby bond is currently trading quite below its par value at a price of $23.46. This means that it has a 7.88% Yield-to-Call and 6.81% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.57% and 5.68%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per QVC's 424B5 Filing:

Business overview

QVC, Inc. and its subsidiaries market and sell a wide variety of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 374 million worldwide households each day (including our joint venture in China as discussed below in further detail) and via our websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. We believe we are the global leader in television retailing and a leading multimedia retailer, with operations based in the United States ("U.S."), Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom ("U.K."), Italy and France. Additionally, we have a 49% interest in a retailing joint venture in China, which operates through a television shopping channel with an associated website. The joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment. Our name, QVC, stands for "Quality, Value and Convenience," which is what we strive to deliver to our customers. Our operating strategy is to create a premier multimedia lifestyle brand and shopping destination for our customers, further penetrate our core customer base, generate new customers, enhance our programming distribution offerings and expand internationally to drive revenue and profitability. For the year ended December 31, 2017, approximately 93% of our worldwide shipped sales were from repeat and reactivated customers (i.e., customers who made a purchase from us during the prior twelve months and customers who previously made a purchase from us but not during the prior twelve months). In the same period, we attracted approximately 3.2 million new customers. Our global e-commerce operation comprised $4.4 billion, or 50%, of our consolidated net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017, and $2.1 billion, or 50%, of our consolidated net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Qurate Retail Relationship

The Company is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail") (formerly Liberty Interactive Corporation) (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB), which owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses, including Qurate Retail's other wholly-owned subsidiaries HSN, Inc. ("HSN") and zulily, llc ("zulily"), as well as other minority investments. QVC is part of the Qurate Retail Group, formerly QVC Group, a portfolio of brands including QVC, HSN, zulily and the Cornerstone brands. On March 9, 2018, Qurate Retail, GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty") (formerly General Communication, Inc.), an Alaska corporation, and Liberty Interactive LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail completed the previously announced transactions whereby Qurate Retail acquired GCI Liberty through a reorganization in which certain assets and liabilities attributed to Qurate Retail's Ventures Group were contributed to GCI Liberty in exchange for a controlling interest in GCI Liberty. Qurate Retail then effected a tax-free separation of its controlling interest in the combined company. Qurate Retail's QVC Group common stock became the only outstanding common stock of Qurate Retail.

Below you can see a price chart of QRTEA:

Source: Tradingview.com

As per Qurate Retail's Annual Report from 2017:

We have not paid any cash dividends on our common stock, and we have no present intention of so doing. Payment of cash dividends, if any, in the future will be determined by our board of directors in light of our earnings, financial condition and other relevant considerations.

In addition, QRTEA has a market capitalization of around $9.86B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Prudential Financial Inc's capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com

The Family

There are 33 Corporate Bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I chose the 2043 fixed-rate Corporate Bond, QRTEA3977403. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA

QRTEA3977403, as it is the FINRA ticker, is also rated BBB- and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.728%. This should be compared to the 6.81% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, do remember that it's YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold QVCD until 2067. This result in a tiny yield spread of 0.1% between the two securities. It can be concluded that the Corporate Bond is still better from the two (despite the massive sell-off of the baby bond), especially when giving the fact it has a 24 years closer maturity date.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the "Specialty Retail, Other" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 40 and 60 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade' Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group: Source: Author's database

Guarantees

As per QVC's 424B5 Filing (linked to above):

The notes will be guaranteed by each of our material domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the borrowings under our senior secured credit facility and our existing notes (together, our 'existing secured indebtedness').

Change of control

As per QVC's 424B5 Filing (linked to above):

If we experience specific kinds of changes of control (as defined in "Description of Notes" herein), we will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a purchase price of 101% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the repurchase date.

Use of proceeds

As per QVC's 424B5 Filing (linked to above):

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of the existing indebtedness under our senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond QVCD. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio. I believe that QVCD offers good returns when compared to other baby bonds that mature close to it, but it can be found a better option if look at the company's corporate bonds or the other listed investment grade "babies." Overall, I think that PBB and PBY offer a better opportunity with their close maturity and decent 6.40% Yield-to-Worst, but you have to keep in mind that their secondary offering may drag them lower, so we suggest you to be patient with these. Even the "Qwests" seems to be better, despite the recent uphill climb.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.