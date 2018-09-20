Micron Needs A Dividend, Not Just Buybacks

Micron has announced a $10 billion stock buyback, but what management needs to show is that Micron is a secular idea by also announcing a dividend.

Micron's (MU) shares declined substantially over the past 3 months while the Nasdaq index continues to rise:

While this has been painful for Micron investors in the short term, we feel this is a buying opportunity based on valuation and the misunderstanding that Micron is a pure cyclical investment. While Micron still has a cyclical component, secular trends also now exist making a compelling reason to buy and hold at these levels.

Cyclical or Secular?

E-Trade

In the above graphic, we can see the past cyclical nature of Micron's earnings. In 2016, we see 3 consecutive losses in a row, followed by 8 consecutive positive earnings. The earnings report that comes out on Thursday is predicted to be the peak earnings for Micron, with an estimated earnings per share of $3.34, followed by declining earnings.

This boom and bust cycle happens due to the large swings in the average selling price for memory. Analysts expect DRAM and NAND pricing to fall substantially, leading to weakening earnings for Micron. We also expect ASPs to fall, but that Micron cost structure will also fall.

Here is a quote from Sanjay Mehrotra during the last quarterly conference call:

In terms of cost, we are continuing to ramp our -- in DRAM, our 1X technology into production. And as we said in the latter half of this year, we will achieve the bit crossover. And then that 1X technology node will continue to ramp into production even during the course of next year, just like our 20-nanometer ramp for several quarters as well. So, that will on an ongoing basis continue to provide us cost benefits. And same story on the NAND side. We are focused on continuing to go beyond bit crossover, the 64-layer now, to continue to increase the mix of 64-layer technology to production. And then, as we ready our 96-layer technology, which in my prepared remarks I said, we will be having in the second half of this year, as we ramp that up, it will then continue to provide additional cost benefits on an ongoing basis.

The thesis here is that even with falling selling prices, margins could stay stable enabling longer peak earnings periods for Micron. Sanjay also brought up the point about more and more secular dynamics at play in memory markets:

The AI trends, which we are very, very early innings of requires more and more DRAM in order to really perform high performance competition that AI applications rely on. So, driving -- AI applications are driving growth in the data center as well as through more intelligent devices on the edge. And smartphones, certainly where features such as AR and VR and AI getting implemented into these phones, along with all the high resolutions cameras, they require more and more DRAM as well. So, the demand drivers are diverse. They’re secular in the nature.

In our opinion, Micron is still a cyclical investment, but the peak earnings periods will be much longer due to secular trends now in play, and technological innovations that continue to drive down cost.

This could be a bit similar to what we have noticed in other sectors such as solar module manufactures. While solar module ASPs have been falling, new production and technology have driven down cost structures significantly. As an example, First Solar's (FSLR) new series 6 modules will drive down costs by 40%.

Buyback Or Dividend?

Micron has announced a capital return program that will start next week. Sanjay Mehrotra from the last call:

And third, we announced a capital return program to repurchase up to $10 billion of our shares outstanding starting in fiscal 2019. These initiatives underscore our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

We believe that this capital return program is not balanced. Micron is currently trading 80% above its book value per share, so buybacks will not be accretive to book or NAV per share. Also, buybacks do not provide investors confidence that the earnings trends are not super cyclical. One cannot buy back shares at all, or just stop the buybacks when the next down-cycle occurs.

We recommend the initiation of a 25 to 50 cents per quarter dividend. This is a continuous commitment to capital returns to shareholders. Once a firm starts a dividend, you do not want to remove. In fact, investors would anticipate these dividends to grow over time. This is the commitment Micron needs to make to ensure investors that this time is different. This would also provide a disincentive for those who may want to short Micron's stock.

Final investor takeaways

Micron earnings have been fantastic over the past year, and are forecasted to stay above $2.5 per share over the next 4 quarters. While the price to earnings ratios are impressive, Micron still trades well above its book value. The announced buybacks will help the earnings per share numbers but lower the book value per share numbers.

Initiating a stock dividend is a more impactful message to shareholders in our opinion. With or without a buyback or dividend, we feel Micron's current stock price is attractive. Our price target for Micron is $65 based on the growing secular trends in micron's cyclical markets, and continuous cost reduction trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.