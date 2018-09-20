I Was Wrong About CSX: It's A Buy

If you're an American investor, and you can only own one Class 1 railroad, I think CSX should be it.

Earlier this year, I suggested that shares of CSX Corporation (CSX) were worth between $45 and $50 per share. They were trading higher than that at the time, so I recommended people avoid the name. I wrote some leap puts, which have done well in the interim, but the shares rallied, and those who took my advice completely missed that rally. In this article, I want to see whether it makes sense to remain cautious given the higher price, or whether I think investors should buy in at this point. I'll just jump to the main point of my argument. If you're an American investor, and you have only enough capital to purchase one Class 1 railroad, I recommend that CSX should be it. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial performance in the first half of this year could be characterized as transformative in my view. In particular, the operating ratio has improved by a staggering 880 basis points in the six months of 2018 relative to the same period a year ago. We can't assume that this rate of improvement will continue, obviously, but it's likely the case that we're looking at a transformed network. In addition, management is continuing in the fine tradition established by Hunter Harrison of treating shareholders very well. Both share buybacks and dividend payments are up nicely.

The Stock

An investor could be forgiven for questioning my bullish argument. If I wasn't bullish 30% ago, why am I bullish now? That's a fair question, obviously, but I must point out that in spite of the rally, shares of CSX are actually less expensive today than they were in January on a price to free cash flow basis. Here's the picture we saw back in January:

Here's what we see today:

In spite of the fact that the shares have rallied quite nicely, they are about 10% less expensive today on a price to free cash flow. The rally in free cash flow per share has obviously been even more impressive than the rally in the share price. Thus, ironically, it's less expensive to buy this business today than it was back in January.

Year-To-Date Activity Compared to 2017

In my earlier article, I mischaracterized CSX's start in 2018 so far as "rocky." The following table describes what has happened to date. Total carloads are basically flat, and total intermodal is actually up about 2%. To my mind, the excellent financial performance from last year to this is made even more impressive because traffic on the network is basically flat. I've used the phrase "elephants can dance" to describe this phenomenon of well-run railroads.

Peer Comparison

In the relativistic game of investing, we're always on the lookout for the best combination of low price and high return. If an investor like me likes Class 1 rails, but has a limited budget, what do they choose? What should they buy?

The following is a simple table that compares each of the publicly traded Class 1 rails along three axes of comparison. One can weigh the importance of these according to their circumstances and what's most important to them. For my part, though, I'm less concerned about dividend yield than some other investors might be, because I'm not trying to derive income from this capital (yet). In addition, if I am interested in generating some income, I might just write some covered call options or naked puts. Dividends are obviously important to some investors, though, so I included yields in this table.

In my opinion, the most important variable to look at for Class 1 railroad investors is the operating ratio. I know that it (like all single variables) is an imperfect guide, but changes in the operating ratio reveal much about the efficiency of the overall business. Most important to me is the fact that the network is running as efficiently as a Class 1 railroad can likely get. I don't expect much in terms of efficiency improvements, but this company has demonstrated a capacity to run neck and neck with Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), a railroad that has many structural advantages that CSX lacks.

Conclusion

For American investors, I recommend CSX as the best of the Class 1 railroads. The fact that the company managed to improve its operating ratio that massively in such a short time is transformative in my view. In my view, this rail has moved from being an "also ran" to a top tier business. Interestingly, in spite of the run-up in share price, shares are actually less expensive now than they were when I recommended investors eschew the name back in January. For my part, I'll take some consolation in the fact that I made some money on my puts, and I'll actually buy at these levels.

