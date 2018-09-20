Tilray Just Took An Important Step Toward Global Cannabis Leadership

Although the company's balance sheet could be viewed as concerning, I believe that the company has all it needs to make it to profitability.

The US market is the largest cannabis market in the world, but has been off-limits to Canadian cannabis producers.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Tilray (TLRY) announced that it has received permission from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to import cannabis-related products into the United States for use in a clinical study.

This news is incredibly important as it represents the first time a Canadian company was able to tap into the world's largest cannabis market, the United States. The news also puts the company in the perfect position to take advantage of the changing legal environment in the United States cannabis space, should the nation become one of the next to legalize the plant for recreational use on a federal level.

With enough money to make it through the next few months, some investors may find the Tilray balance sheet to be concerning. However, due to the coming recreational market in Canada, one which I believe Tilray will take a large chunk of, the balance sheet concerns are largely offset as this market will likely lead to an influx of revenue.

As the company continues to expand its presence, not only in Canada, but around the world, it is quickly emerging as a global leader in the cannabis space. While there are always risks to consider, I believe that Tilray represents an opportunity for future gains.

Tilray Becomes The First Canadian Cannabis Producer To Receive Approval To Import Cannabis Into The United States

On Tuesday, Tilray announced that the United States DEA has granted the company permission to import a pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis product into the United States.

The imported product is a cannabinoid study drug that is designed for the treatment of Essential Tremor (ET). The imported treatment will be the point of focus in a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) Center for Medical Cannabis Research, which will examine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the treatment.

This is huge news for the company as the news means that Tilray is the first Canadian cannabis company that has been approved to import its product into the largest cannabis market in the world, the United States. There are multiple factors that have stopped Canadian cannabis companies from doing so in the past:

Legalities - Although cannabis is legal in various U.S. states for either recreational or medical use, or both, on a federal level the plant is still illegal anywhere you go within the United States borders. Therefore, getting what the United States government views as a drug over the border comes with serious difficulties and consequences.

Risk To Listings - The larger Canadian cannabis companies that have interest in the United States market are, for the most part, listed as publicly traded companies. However, to maintain their status as publicly traded within the United States, these companies cannot break any U.S. laws. Therefore, operating in a state where cannabis is legal would risk access to key funding as these companies would no longer be able to be publicly traded.

Nonetheless, Tilray has received approval, making what I believe to be a massive leap and opening the door to future opportunities to take advantage of the large, United States cannabis market.

How Big Is The United States Cannabis Market

The United States cannabis market is estimated to be the largest in the world. At the moment, it is estimated that between both legal and illegal sales of the drug in the United States, the market represents approximately $55 billion per year. That's larger than the gaming market at $36 billion per year.

Important note: The approval to import the cannabis product received by Tilray does not give the company access to this entire market. The drug has only been approved to be used in a clinical study. Nonetheless, the approval does open the door to potential future opportunities that could allow Tilray to enter this market.

The Clinical Study Sets A Foundation For Tilray

While the clinical study will generate some revenue for Tilray, it's not likely to create a monumental change for the company. However, what I believe it will do is set a strong foundation for the company to take advantage of the United States market, should everything go well.

At the moment, there's a shift in opinions with regard to cannabis in the United States, and many argue that the drug will become federally legal in the years ahead. Some argue that Canada's decision to become the first in the G7 group of countries to legalize cannabis will turn the country into a road map for legalization in other countries, including the United States.

If federal legalization of cannabis in the United States were to take place, Tilray would have already created relationships in the space through the clinical study at UC San Diego. Therefore, the company would have a leg up on its fellow Canadian cannabis producers when it comes to taking advantage of a market with massive potential.

Tilray Continues To Execute On Global Growth

At the moment, many seem to be focusing on the opportunity Tilray has to take the Canadian market by storm, and I agree. However, as I've mentioned in previous articles, the Canadian market isn't the end-all-be-all for Tilray. The company has been aggressively expanding in the global cannabis space, where I believe that the larger opportunities lie.

Not only has the Tilray effectively set the stage for United States market penetration with today's news, in the past week, the company has announced its first export of a bulk supply of cannabis to Germany and its first successful shipment of CBD oil to the UK.

After executing contracts that will give the company access to more than 70% of its target audience in Canada, it seemed as though instead of taking a break, Tilray set its sights on global expansion and has executed better than anyone could have expected in that respect thus far. Should the company's aggressive global expansion continue, Tilray could become a cornerstone in the global market, which is estimated to grow to a $146.4 billion market by 2025. That makes the Canadian $4 billion to $8.7 billion cannabis market look like peanuts.

Digging Into The Balance Sheet

For some, the balance sheet may prove to be a cause for concern. According to its most recent financial report, filed on August 29, 2018, Tilray had approximately $25.33 million in cash on hand and total current assets that come to a value of approximately $38.74 million as of June 30, 2018.

During the most recent quarter, the company produced a comprehensive loss of $12.75 million. So, it had about enough cash on hand to get through two quarters, and should it chose to liquefy all current assets, it could make it through about three quarters.

For some investors, that could be a cause for concern. With cash running out, the company could look to the market to access funds. With the price of the stock seeing tremendous gains as of late, now would be a good time. On the other hand, I don't think that the company will need to.

On October 17, 2018, cannabis will become legal for adult use in Canada, opening the door to a flood of revenue for Canadian cannabis companies that have set themselves in a strong position to take advantage of this market. Tilray is one of those companies.

Throughout the past several months, Tilray has been working to mint agreements with cannabis retailers throughout Canada. The company has successfully minted agreements that will bring its products to provinces and territories that represent more than 70% of the country's population. I believe that due to this work, the company will quickly emerge with a leadership position in the Canadian cannabis sector, and will see an immediate climb in revenue that should bring more balance to the balance sheet.

Considering The Risks

Any time an investment is made, it's important to take time to consider the risks. Tilray is comes with risks of its own. In my view the larger risks that come with an investment in Tilray include:

Potential Dilution - While I believe that the Canadian recreational cannabis market will help to bring balance to the balance sheet, there is the risk of a dilutive transaction ahead. With enough money to get through between two and three quarters, if the Canadian recreational market doesn't increase sales enough to pick up the slack, Tilray could go on the hunt for funding relatively soon.

Estimates Could Be Wrong - While the global growth is the bigger picture in the long run in my view, the company's short-term success largely depends on the Canadian cannabis sector. My bullish opinion is dependent on, not only the success of the company within the sector, but also the estimate of the market size being between $4 billion and $8.7 billion per year. Should this estimate prove to be inaccurate and the market be substantially smaller, Tilray could see large declines ahead. It is important to note that due to the fact that there is no historical information to go off of in the Canadian cannabis sector as there has not been a recreational market, there is an enhanced risk of estimates being inaccurate.

Legal Risks - My bullish view on Tilray is largely dependent on the company's execution in the global arena. This arena is one with quite a bit of uncertainty. Although opinions seem to be shifting and laws seem to be following, if this trend ceases for any reason, Tilray’s global potential could shrink, leading to potential declines.

The Takeaway

All investments come with risks, and Tilray is no different. However, if there's a stock in the cannabis sector to be interested in, Tilray is the one. Not only has the company executed well thus far in preparation of the Canadian retail cannabis market open in October, it has also executed well on a global level, announcing that it has penetrated three key markets within the past week alone. While risks should always be considered, the company's aggressive expansion efforts are paying off, and I believe that this will lead to more growth ahead.

Update - The article above was written on September 18, 2019. However, in the short time between the article being written and now, September 19, 2019 (Just afer close) the stock has seen dramatic gains.

The gains seem to be the result of Brenden Kennedy's comments on CNBC's Mad Money, stating that the marijuana industry could serve as a hedge for both pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverage investments. In the interview on Mad Money, Kennedy explained that marijuana can be used as a substitute for opiod-based pain relievers and that should be factored in when making investment decisions in one or the other. Tilray closed the session at $214.06 per share after climbing 38.12%.

In light of recent gains, I believe that we will see a bit of a pull-back in the near term as the stock is incredibly overbought at the moment. Nonetheless, after a bit of profit taking, my original opinion stands, Tilray may represent a great long term opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.