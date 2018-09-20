Fitbit's Significant Advantage Over The Apple Watch

Despite Apple being the first major wearables company to introduce a product that was cleared by the FDA, I remain very bullish on Fitbit.

Last week Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the Series 4 Apple Watch.

The new watch, which is priced at $399 for the GPS-only model or $499 for the cellular model, includes new health features. Specifically, the Series 4 will include sensors to detect atrial fibrillation. This feature was "cleared" by the FDA, but was not "approved." There are important implications of this distinction. First, the features are only intended to provide information and "the user is not intended to interpret or take clinical action based on the device output." This is delineated in the FDA's clearance letter, which goes on to say that the ECG app is also not intended for use by people under the age of 22.

An insurance company is unlikely to provide reimbursement for FDA cleared products that the have not yet been approved, especially if there is scant data on the benefits. Furthermore, gaining approval for products requires a lot of testing and data. With Apple's Series 4 Watch not receiving a better battery life than prior models, which typically only last a day, it becomes harder for Apple to collect the necessary data to gain approval.

Implications for Fitbit (FIT)

First of all, it is positive that the FDA cleared Apple's health features for the Series 4 after only about a month after the application was first submitted. We don't yet know if Fitbit has already submitted its application to get cleared for certain health features, but if they have, they may receive such clearance any day now.

Furthermore, Fitbit was also one of the 9 companies, including Apple, that was selected to participate in the FDA's digital health pre-certification pilot program. CEO, James Park, announced in February that FIT intends to submit digital health tools centered on afibilliation and sleep apnea detection for clearance in 2018. Once FIT's applications are cleared, I believe it has a faster path to FDA approval since their smartwatches can last upwards of 5 days on a a single charge. Apple will be unlikely to seek clearance for sleep apnea, as this requires collecting data while its users are sleeping and with a one day battery life, users will typically charge it while they are sleeping, instead of wearing it.

Therefore, even if both Apple and Fitbit receive approval for afibillation detection, I believe Fitbit will have a competitive advantage with approval for sleep apnea. Home sleep sleep apnea devices cost anywhere between $150 - $500. With Fitbit's smartwatches costing between $199 for the Versa and $249 for the Ionic, that can provide a significant cost savings for users and insurance companies. These savings are even more substantial when compared with the cost of going to an overnight sleep center which average around $1000 - $2000 per night.

With those savings possible, if Fitbit were to receive FDA approval and their devices were used for sleep apnea detection, insurance companies would be shipping out FIT's devices to their customers in droves. Furthermore, FIT can establish a recurring revenue stream model with these new features and will not have to rely solely on hardware sales.

Another limitation of the Apple Watch worth mentioning is that it is only compatible with Apple smartphones, and Apple only holds about a 20% world-wide market share; Fitbit devices are compatible with any smartphone, including iOS.

Risks/Upside

As you can see, the past few years have not been pretty for FIT shareholders. FIT is trading at $5.75, which is nearly 1/10 where it was trading just a few years ago.

The main driver for this sell-off has been a commoditization of the tracker market leading to FIT seeing revenue decline, as shown below. However, FIT prudently pivoted its business and focused on smartwatches. Last quarter revenue from smartwatches represented 55% of revenue. Moreover, management stated that they expect tracker sales to pick up, as the inventory channel remained relatively clean.

With a shift towards smartwatches, FIT has the capability to generate recurring revenue from applications and services. FIT has a large user community, having sold 81 million devices to date. We don't have an exact figure on the number of active users, but we do know that in January 2018, FIT surpassed the 25 million active user threshold. Additionally, we know that FIT has shipped more than one million Fitbit Versa smartwatches, as of June 2018 and management stated they were having trouble fulfilling demand in last quarter's conference call, so that suggests FIT has sold much more than one million Versas in total. Therefore, for the sake of estimating revenue potential, lets assume there are currently 2 million active Versa and Ionic smartwatch wearers.

FIT can sell these users a number of new services. It already offers a coaching app for $7.99 a month, but there are a number of other potential services as well. FIT already has 2.9 million signups for its female health tracking service and if the tracking service becomes sticky enough it can begin to offer it for a few dollars per month. Moreover, FIT can introduce a Life Alert competitor aimed at helping older individuals. A Life Alert monitoring system costs roughly $90 per month so a consumer would be thrilled to purchase a Versa and pay a few dollars per month for that service. FIT could even offer it for $45 per month and cut the cost of this service by half! FIT can also launch a service for sleep apnea and afibrillation detection, which are currently very expensive, as discussed above.

These are just a sampling of the potential recurring revenue streams FIT can launch. To see a discussion of a few others, please refer to my prior article: "Anticipating Fitbit's Next Moves".

For the sake of estimating revenue potential, lets assume FIT can generate an average of $15 a month per user. If FIT has 2 million active smartwatch users, that translates into $360 million in annualized recurring revenue. Further, this revenue is likely to come with much higher gross margins since there is a fixed cost in developing the service, but ongoing maintenance costs should be quite minimal.

If FIT is able to get to 5 million active smartwatch users and generate an average of $15 a month per user, that will translate into $900 million in annualized recurring revenue. I know these figures are a bit sanguine at the moment, but if FIT is able to get FDA clearance, and later approval, for some health applications, such as sleep apnea or afibrillation detection, I think these targets can easily be reached, if not exceeded, as FIT would provide consumers and insurers with huge savings.

Even with all of these potential catalysts, FIT's market capitalization stands at a paltry $1.47 billion currently, which is an incredibly low figure when considering the balance sheet.

FIT ended the quarter with $580 million in cash, with no debt. Further, FIT has $242 million in accounts receivable, which can easily be factored into cash, and $140 million in inventory on its balance sheet. Therefore, with management guiding for a return to profitability, and a number of potential revenue catalysts in the near future I believe FIT represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity.

Conclusion

Due to the reasons listed above, I remain very bullish on FIT, even more so than before Apple's announcement of its FDA clearance for its upcoming Series 4 Watch.

