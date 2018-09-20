Ulta: The Gold Standard For Retail

A shift in focus to margin expansion next year can lead shares to excel in 2019 as well.

Ulta's use of services and loyalty programs help increase the psychological well-being associated with the cosmetics industry.

With the retail apocalypse and Amazon (AMZN) killing malls, toy stores, and bookstores, among others, it’s understandable that investors simply avoid retail. News stations and financial analysts tell us daily that a recession is coming and it will be horrible (the more extreme the prediction, the more views it gets), so long-term investors that don’t want to leave or time the market need to start looking at defense stocks. Some retail companies have served as defensive stocks, with Walmart (WMT), McDonald’s (MCD), beer and cigarette stocks all common “flight to safety” stocks. But now, a defensive retail investment needs to protect against a recession, Amazon, and the retail apocalypse.

Below I plan to present a company with a business model that is built to combat all of these concerns. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has the foundation to not only survive, but to continue their growth for the near future. I will review the cosmetics industry, Ulta’s competitive advantages and growth drivers, then go over what risks they face, before analyzing their financials and current valuation.

Cosmetics Industry

The cosmetics industry has several attributes that are common with other defensive industries. The first one is that the industry did not see a slowdown in the last recession, posting positive growth rates in each year.

Report: Coresight Research (link here)

The reason for this is similar to what you’d expect to see in an analysis of the beer and cigarette industry: the psychological impact it has on consumers. While there is argument on whether or not the “lipstick index” is real (the theory that lipstick sales rise when the economy goes down), the psychological effects of cosmetics are more concrete. Below is a list presented by Moore Beauty highlighting the effects of cosmetics on customers.

44% of women have negative feelings when they are not wearing makeup, with 16% saying they feel unattractive, 14% saying they feel self-conscious and 14% saying they feel naked.

48% of women wear makeup because they like the way they look with it.

32% of women said wearing makeup makes them feel good.

11% said they wear makeup because it’s a societal norm.

3% of women said they feel more attractive going without makeup.

It is also suggested that the emotional effects that come from purchasing cosmetics are also a cause for the industry's defensive behavior. When purchasing beauty products, a customer gets a feeling that they are treating and taking care of themselves, and purchases decrease feelings of worry and guilt in consumers (This report highlights the psychological factors in selling cosmetics).

Although the reasons why the "lipstick index" exists is up for debate, cosmetic sales saw steady increases through the previous recessions, and the psychological impact that cosmetics buying has on consumers suggests that the psychology backs up the sales growth during recessions. Put this all together, and the cosmetics industry has all the traits an investor is looking for in a defensive industry.

Changing Demographics

However, the timing of a recession isn't known, so the prospects of the industry still need to be accessed. After all, a common counter point is that an aging population would be bad for Ulta, as older consumers are less likely to follow trendy brands and Instagram influencers, and the decreasing demographic size in teens and young adults will cause a slowdown.

Although spending habits differ, and Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, created by Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, aren't targeted towards older consumers, the cosmetics industry is expected to thrive with an older population.

A Reuters article, based on a Orbis Research report, explains the reason below,

Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rates have resulted in a rise in the aging population, globally. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetics industry, worldwide. Rapidly aging demographics has led to a robust demand for anti-aging products in order to prevent wrinkles, age spots, dry skin, uneven skin tone, and even hair damages, creating room for new innovations in cosmetics, thus boosting the industry growth.

This leads to an expected overall increase of over 7% CAGR through 2023, which would lead to an industry value over $800 billion.

Source: Cosmetics Business (link here)

Competitive Advantages

Despite favorable industry trends, Ulta still needs to execute their business model effectively to protect themselves from the decline in retail.

Ulta is well positioned to not only take advantage of the psychological attributes of their industry, but also to protect market share from Amazon. Shopping at Ulta isn't the same as going grocery shopping, where a consumer will walk in, get their stuff, and walk out. That model was poised for disruption. Ulta presents an experience to their consumers.

Ulta offers four main services for their consumers: beauty services, a salon, a skin bar, and a brow bar. Not only did these services grow by 8.8% overall last quarter, they also serve as a moat against Amazon and other low cost competition. Consumers prefer Ulta over these other retailers because Ulta provides both services and products. Even if a consumer doesn't plan on using any of their services and is only look to buy products, Ulta offers consultants to explain products, shades, routines etc., the ability to try on makeup, take home samples of products, as well as earn free gifts and beauty points.

The beauty points are part of their Ultamate Rewards program, which offers benefits similar to Prime, as well as benefits similar to credit card rewards, as points are redeemed anywhere between $.03 to $.06 per point, depending on how many are used at once.

Source: Ulta

While the loyalty program is a competitive advantage that shows how retail will survive in this new age, it also creates customer profiles that Ulta can use to retain customers. After all, if a customer gets a product from Ulta, then buys the same product from Amazon later on, Ulta will lose business. Ultamate Rewards provides data mining opportunities and increase retention, targeted ads, CRM effectiveness, and analytical based promotions. The loyalty program has also lead to a growing credit card program as well. Ulta explains in their annual report,

We have approximately 28 million active Ulta Beauty guests enrolled in our Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. Loyalty member transactions represent more than 90% of our annual total net sales, and the transaction data demonstrates that loyalty members shop with higher frequency and spend more per visit as compared to non-members. The customer data captured by our loyalty program, together with our CRM platform, enable customer segmentation and targeted marketing communications tailored to our guests’ unique beauty needs. We believe our loyalty program, combined with our growing CRM capabilities, provide a significant long-term competitive advantage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta has grown beyond the old retail models. Their loyalty program and services differentiate themselves from retailers and Amazon, which allows them to convert repeat orders through their own e-commerce channel, increasing retention throughout a customer life cycle.

Growth Drivers

With their advantages explained, they have several growth drivers that will allow them to continue their success. As mentioned above, e-commerce sales continue to drive revenue growth, with a 37.9% growth rate YoY. E-commerce success also highlights customer retention, as customers rely on Ulta for their reorders, rather than look for a lower cost elsewhere. Although not all e-commerce is reorders.

Also hinted above, and one of the reasons Ulta has gained more press lately: Kylie Jenner.

Source: TMZ (link here)



When Ulta and Kylie Cosmetics announced their partnership, Ulta's market cap quickly increased over 10%. There are multiple takeaways from this:

Ulta is the only store that sells Kylie Cosmetics, and this will lead to several new customers, with the potential for Ulta to convert new foot traffic into loyalty club members.

Ulta gains an exclusive product to counteract Sephora and Fenty Brands.

Direct to consumer makeup sales aren't able to disrupt the retail industry, Fenty Brands and Kylie Cosmetics need Sephora and Ulta.

Ulta and Sephora are positioned to grow as more "influencers" follow in Rihanna's and Kylie's foot steps.

These takeaways are why Ulta has seen a sharp increase since the Jenner deal, with the key factor being that direct to consumer channels have yet to disrupt Ulta and Sephora.

Ulta is also still capable of expansion as well, as Ulta has planned to reach 100 new stores in 2018. Ulta sells both high-end and low-end cosmetics, so they're not limited to only high-income neighborhoods.

Source: Ulta IR (10-Q)

Ulta is mainly located along the east coast, and is currently only located in America. Expansion to Canada seems like a possibility, as well as internationally in the future. However, Ulta is currently well isolated from the trade war and international spending, so their America-only focus could be seen as an asset in current days. Regarding current store count, growth in Oregon, Georgia, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and the Carolinas seem like possible targets, although Ulta likely excels in suburbs and cities, so count isn't the only factor to consider.

Business Risks

Although the above analysis has so far addressed how Ulta handles retail and recession risks, this doesn't mean that Ulta doesn't have their fair share of risks.

Ulta and Sephora are basically the only two large beauty-focused retailers. Business Insider recently featured a comparison, with the following takeaway.

Ulta appeals to more shoppers than Sephora by carrying non-luxury brands in its stores. While Sephora is more focused on the high end, Ulta sells luxury, drugstore, and intermediately priced makeup and hair and skin care. It offers sales and discounts, which we didn't see at Sephora. Overall, I found Ulta had more to offer than Sephora, especially for those on a budget.

This isn't to say that Ulta is better, rather to highlight their differences. Since Ulta reaches both low-end and high-end customers, they incur some additional risks. While Sephora may not offer the budget items that Ulta has, Sephora doesn't have to worry about competition from Macy's (M) and Kroger (KR) for budget consumers. However, Ulta promotes the experience of being in Ulta and the "positive energy" they promote in their stores, along with the psychological side of cosmetics, as advantages over these stores.

Although I mentioned how Fenty Brands and Kylie Cosmetics weren't successful in their direct to consumer strategies, this leads to more risks as well. A bidding war may occur if a new celebrity launches a product line, although it's hard to imagine someone with more influence than Kylie Jenner.

Amazon is mentioned multiple times in this article, and they will remain a competitor as well, although they lack in the service and experience sides of the business. Ulta has their own products as well as suppliers, which increases inventory and innovation risks in a trendy environment, and supplier risk respectively.

On the stock side, Ulta has been very successful in a volatile September, so a sell-off and profit taking may cause a short term dip.

Financials and Valuation

Ulta has continuously impressed in creating value and growing margins.

Source: Morningstar (link here)

Despite e-commerce growth over the years, their margins have only slightly increased. Their net income increased 29.9% last quarter despite a lower operating margin. For investors, the rise in ROIC yearly is a very welcome sign, as this is the core of value creation.

Guidance expects comparable sales to rise above 7% next quarter, and e-commerce sales to be around 40%. This leads to total revenue growth in the low teens for next quarter, and the fiscal year.

The biggest concern for investors will be margin growth. Although management did not go in depth, it appears margin expansion will become a larger priority next year. This likely means that they are optimistic about their technology investments they've been making lately, as well as their inventory management systems. CFO Scott Settersten explained in the earnings call,

You’ve seen the last couple of quarters, our inventory productivity improved or taken excess inventory out of the system, while keeping in-stock levels very high, so its feeling good about where we are and we’re on a path right, a multi-year path that continue to see that and inventory optimization is going to be a significant driver of operating margin improvement in 2019 and beyond.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the valuation side, Ulta is trading at a 25.68 Forward P/E, which is somewhat high historically speaking. However, Ulta's historical P/E levels were depressed due to expected disruption from direct to consumer brands, influencers, and Amazon. However, as Ulta has continued their success, the market has stopped pricing in these risks.

Ulta's valuation may continue to rise as well due to most of the risks associated with retail continue to be priced out of the stock. Delays in margin expansion may limit growth, as well as the continued competition in the low-end beauty and health products, however their loyalty program and business model create strong competitive advantages against these concerns.

Forward P/E likely won't exceed 30, which appears to be their high back in 2016. I also don't see any changes that could cause Ulta to reach their trailing P/E peak of above 40 either. Until investors see how management plans to address their margins, I believe that short term upside is limited.

However, with ROIC growing, $400 million remaining in buybacks, and EPS growth hovering around 30% with the promise of higher margins next year, investors will have trouble labeling Ulta as overvalued despite their recent rise. At the current valuation, it is easy to see the possibility of their PEG ratio remaining below 1 at current levels. Retail risk is still priced into this stock, and will likely remain priced in for a while, but Ulta's business model has continued to show that it has earned a spot in the new generation of retail.

Investor Takeaway

Ulta has been the gold standard for how retail can survive in this new era. Their incorporation of services, e-commerce, and Ultamate Rewards has led to top and bottom line growth, while growing their competitive advantage against Amazon and low-end competitors.

Of course, the cosmetics industry is also an excellent industry to be in for this purpose. Its ability to survive recessions and the psychological effects associated with cosmetics creates a favorable environment for Ulta, as their ability to offer services, loyalty programs, and consultants amplifies the treating and taking care of yourself atmosphere.

I don't see much upside in the next quarters, although I do plan to continue to build a position over the next month. Margin expansion next year could lead to another excellent year in the stock market, even if fears of a recession return. Overall, Ulta investors should be very pleased with the current competitive landscape.

