3 Reasons To Love Occidental Petroleum

Some Permian Basin oil stocks have been under pressure recently due to the pipeline bottlenecks in the region, which can hurt a number of oil producers. But Occidental Petroleum (OXY) remains a great Permian Basin stock. The company has mitigated all potential risks related to supply constraints in the Permian Basin. In fact, it is a rare oil producer that has secured more pipeline capacity than what it actually needs. The company is well positioned to continue growing its production while capturing strong oil prices which will fuel its earnings growth. It also offers an above-average dividend yield that seems secure.

About the company

Occidental Petroleum is one of the leading diversified oil producers whose oil and gas assets are located in the U.S. and international markets. But the jewel in its crown is that it is one of the largest acreage holders and the leading oil producer in the Permian Basin which is the premier U.S. shale oil play located in West Texas and New Mexico. The company produced a total of 354,000 boe per day from the Permian Basin in the second quarter of this year.

Concho Resources (CXO) has become the leading producer of unconventional oil and gas from the Permian Basin following its takeover of RSP Permian which I have recently discussed here. In the second quarter of this year, Concho Resources produced 296,000 boepd. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum’s unconventional oil and gas production from its Permian Resources unit was 201,000 boepd while the rest (153,000 boepd) came from its enhanced oil recovery unit called Permian EOR. In the Permian EOR business, Occidental Petroleum uses techniques such as CO2 flooding to boost recovery from mature fields (OXY is the largest CO2 flood operator in the country).

No Permian Basin takeaway issues

Oil prices at the Permian Basin, however, have plunged to as low as $17 a barrel below the WTI benchmark due to the takeaway bottlenecks in the region. As a result, a number of Permian Basin operators, such as Cimarex Energy (XEC), have been forced to sell their production at a substantial discount which has dragged their profits lower. Meanwhile, some operators have found it difficult to secure additional space on pipelines and have been forced to slash drilling activity. However, I believe Occidental Petroleum is well protected both in terms of oil prices and oil flow.

That’s because Occidental Petroleum has an active marketing unit that is dedicated to securing long-term flow assurance while capturing maximum realized prices for the company’s oil and gas volumes. The company now has firm commitments on four oil pipelines with a total takeaway capacity of 470,000 bpd extending to 670,000 bpd by 2019/20, as per a recent company presentation. That’s more than enough for Occidental Petroleum whose total Permian Basin production is about half the size of the available takeaway capacity. Moreover, the oil shipments have been earmarked for the Gulf Coast market where it can be sold at a higher price than the Midland WTI (the Permian Basin benchmark oil price).

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum can also capture the much higher Brent prices through the Ingleside export terminal. Although the company has sold the oil exporting facility, it has retained its rights to ship 450,000 bpd of crude oil to world markets through 2030. The company also has an option to further extend the export contract.

Growing earnings

Occidental Petroleum has doubled down on its shale oil and gas producing properties in the Permian Basin where it originally planned to reduce drilling activity in the second half of this year as compared to the first half. But now, with the international oil price hovering well above $70 a barrel, the company will maintain its high activity levels throughout the year. Occidental Petroleum ran 12 development rigs in the first half of the year but initially planned to cut down drilling activity in the second half which would have brought the average rig count for the full year to 11 units. But now, the company has said that it will continue running the 12-rig program and will exit the year with 13 rigs. As a result, it will average slightly more than 12 rigs in 2018.

The increase in drilling activity has been accompanied by the $900 million increase in the annual capital budget for the Permian Resources business to $2.8 billion. The incremental expenditure will increase the company’s production by 17,000 boepd in 2019. The company has said that it will spend only on those projects that will generate full-cycle returns of more than 75%. Additionally, Occidental Petroleum will invest $200 million in high-return projects in international markets and Permian EOR unit. The incremental expenditure will, therefore, fuel earnings growth.

Occidental Petroleum is targeting strong production growth from the Permian Resources business. The unit has been receiving the largest share of the company’s total capital budget and it is now driving the company’s growth. In the final quarter of last year, the Permian Resources segment became the single largest source of oil and gas volumes for Occidental Petroleum as production clocked in at 159,000 boepd. The output further increased to 201,000 boepd in the second quarter of this year and is forecasted to climb to 220,000 in the current quarter. For the full year, Occidental Petroleum has forecasted production of 211,000 boepd which implies that the company is expecting to produce 246,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fourth quarter production will depict a strong growth of almost 55% on a year-over-year basis. That’s actually higher than the 37.2% growth reported in Q1-2018 and 45.7% seen in Q2-2018. Note that the forecasted production for Q3-2018 also implies a strong year-over-year growth of 58.3%. This means that the company’s production growth will accelerate in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first half. It is clear that it if Occidental Petroleum continues to go at this pace, or even if its growth slows to the range of 20% to 30%, then its Permian Resources production will cross the 300,000 boepd mark in 2019. Overall, Occidental Petroleum has projected a 49.6% increase in volumes from Permian Resources in 2018 to 211,000 boepd which will fuel 9.1% increase in total production to 657,000 boepd. This trend will likely continue in 2019. This production growth will fuel the company’s earnings growth.

Strong dividend

Occidental Petroleum offers one of the highest dividend yields among oil producers of 4.06%, which is substantially higher than the industry’s average of 1.5%. Moreover, I believe the company looks well positioned to sustain dividends since the payouts are backed by strong levels of cash flows and a solid balance sheet.

This year, the company is on track to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure, even after accounting for the increase, as well as all of its dividends. So far, in the first six months of this year, the company has generated $3.69 billion as operating cash flows (ex. working capital changes) and spent $2.32 billion as capital expenditures. This translated into free cash flows of $1.37 ($3.69Bn-$2.32Bn). For the full year, Occidental Petroleum believes that in a strong oil price environment of $68 a barrel (WTI) and with growing production, it can generate operating cash flows of $8.9 billion which will fully cover the capital expenditure of $5 billion as well as dividends of $2.4 billion. The company’s dividends, therefore, seem secure.

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum will receive $2.6 billion of proceeds from the sale of midstream assets. This, combined with the operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends, will be used to buy back shares and improve the balance sheet. Occidental Petroleum intends to repurchase more than $2 billion of its shares in the next 12-18 months. The remaining funds will be used for debt reduction. Overall, Occidental Petroleum has planned to use $4.1 billion on repurchasing stock and improving balance sheets. The buybacks should lift the company’s shares while debt reduction should have a positive impact on the company’s valuation and offset the negative impact of funding dividends from borrowings in some of the previous quarters.

The company already has a decent balance sheet with a total long-term debt of $10.3 billion which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 49%. The leverage metric is in-line with some of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips, and better than others such as Anadarko Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum’s debt ratio, however, will decline in the coming quarters as the company uses excess funds to repay some of its debt.

Stock performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum have performed well in the recent past, rising by 21.2% in the last six months. The company has outperformed its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), whose shares have risen by 16% in the same period. I believe Occidental Petroleum stock will continue doing well, particularly as some of its Permian Basin peers struggle with weak prices. Occidental Petroleum will likely post earnings and cash flow growth, driven by strong oil prices and production growth. The company’s shares are priced just 14-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate which makes it cheaper than a number of its large-cap peers, including Anadarko Petroleum, Apache, Hess, and Marathon Oil. Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum comes with one of the highest dividend yields in its peer group. I believe investors should consider buying Occidental Petroleum stock while it is still cheaper than its peers and offers a dividend yield of more than 4%.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.